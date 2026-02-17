Top Landing Spots if Derek Carr Unretires

Essentials Inside The Story Derek Carr's potential unretirement is about one wish

Unfinished business, and the chance to mentor a young QB put several surprising franchises back in the conversation

One team, in particular, stands out as a near-perfect plug-and-play fit

Retired veteran quarterback Derek Carr has flirted with the idea of coming out of retirement. If Carr were to make the move, he would first have to consult with the New Orleans Saints, who currently hold his rights. The Saints would have to work out a deal with a potential Carr suitor for a trade.

What teams could Carr be interested in? Or, more importantly, what teams could be interested in Carr? He has stated he will only come out of retirement for a team ready to compete for a Super Bowl, but are there any QB-needy teams that are in that position?

Perhaps five teams might suit Carr well if he unretires.

5. New York Jets

The New York Jets don’t feel like they’re as close as Carr was insinuating of a team he’d like to join, but on a podcast in December, Carr went over his love for Jets head coach Aaron Glenn. Carr’s brother, David Carr, even joked about Carr’s green sweater.

Before signing with the Saints, Carr was considering joining the Jets. This was in 2023, and the Jets are in a very different spot. Outside of Garrett Wilson, there isn’t a lot of talent on New York’s roster, and they are in a full rebuild mode.

The move doesn’t make a lot of sense for Carr, but it may make less sense for the Jets.

3. Minnesota Vikings

Imago Imago

The Minnesota Vikings embarrassed themselves in the 2025 offseason when they let Sam Darnold walk in free agency after leading them to a 14-3 season. While their quarterback went on to become a meme, Darnold was leading the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl win.

This isn’t it for J.J. McCarthy, and if the Vikings acquire Carr, it wouldn’t be giving up on the young quarterback, but he has a lot of development to go. One year under Darnold wasn’t enough. They need a veteran quarterback to take over and show McCarthy the ropes.

That’s where Carr comes in. He’s had a strong career and could be a good fit for the Vikings offense. Surrounding the veteran with weapons like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson could lead to similar success that they saw with Darnold.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders make a lot of sense for Carr. Outside of the obvious that he was drafted there, his former offensive coordinator in New Orleans just took a head coaching job in Las Vegas.

Yes, the Raiders will likely be using their first-overall pick on their next franchise quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, but they can do their rookie right here, where the Vikings did wrong. Bring Carr in for a couple of seasons and let Mendoza learn under him.

While not the same receiving weapons as Minnesota, the Raiders have some talent on offense. Brock Bowers has become a superstar at tight end, and Las Vegas used an early draft pick on running back Ashton Jeanty last year.

The Raiders thought they could compete last season when they made a trade for Geno Smith and made Pete Carroll their head coach. Trying to recreate the Seahawks in Las Vegas went terribly for the Raiders last season, but bringing back a familiar face to help develop your weapons could make them competitive in 2026.

2. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are no strangers to bringing a veteran quarterback out of retirement. Philip Rivers came out of retirement in the middle of last season to take over for an injured Daniel Jones. Rivers is 44 years old.

The Colts just make sense for Carr. It’s the most complete roster, and Indianapolis has been a spot for veteran quarterbacks. In 2025, the Colts had an 8-2 start before Jones suffered an ACL injury and was ruled out for the season.

While Indianapolis would like to reunite with Jones, his career-reviving season may price him out of the Colts range. Carr would be a cheaper option for Indianapolis and could play just as well, if not better. The Colts have the roster that Carr would like to join; now it all depends on whether they can work out a deal with Jones.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 28: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 looks to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on December 28, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Steelers at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228069

The Pittsburgh Steelers make the most sense for Carr. The Steelers have a great defense, a solidified WR1, and a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Mike McCarthy.

The Steelers are a plug-and-play spot for Carr. He could step right in where Aaron Rodgers left off and probably elevate the offense where he couldn’t. Rodgers is an all-time great quarterback, but his play has declined over the years. His arm strength has deteriorated, and he doesn’t have the veteran leadership aspect that you’ll get in other veterans.

Carr is coming off an injury, and he’ll need testing on his arm before a trade could be facilitated. But if all signs point to Carr being healthy, there is no better match than pairing Carr with a top defense and a solidified WR1.