Top Landings Spots For Tyreek Hill After Dolphins Release WR

The Miami Dolphins have released eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill. This move has felt inevitable for a while. Hill has been pretty open about wanting out of Miami, and after he missed almost all of 2025 with a leg injury, the two sides are finally splitting up. This will allow Hill to hand-pick his next team while providing Miami with some much-needed cap relief.

There’s no guarantee that Hill will even play in 2026 after tearing his ACL and dislocating his knee, but if all signs point to him suiting up next year, he’s going to be one of the hottest names on the open market. Here are my five best landing spots for Hill, should he play in 2026.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Imago Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs past Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bene’ Benwikere (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

I think Tyreek Hill regrets his decision to force a trade out of Kansas City. He and Patrick Mahomes were one of the best QB/WR duos in the league for years. In his six years with the Chiefs, Hill went for 1,000+ yards four times, was a Pro Bowler every year and was a three-time All-Pro. Hill went on to put up his two highest receiving totals with the Dolphins, but after two years in South Beach, things turned sour.

A reunion with Kansas City would benefit both sides. The Chiefs really need help at receiver, especially if Rashee Rice faces a penalty for his domestic violence charges, and Hill needs to find a new home. Why not go back to the team that made you into the receiver you are today?

2. Buffalo Bills

Is there a team out there that needs WR help more than the Buffalo Bills? Ever since Stefon Diggs walked out the door, they’ve failed to give Josh Allen the weapons he needs to win a Super Bowl, so adding Tyreek Hill would make a ton of sense. He’d open up the deep passing game for Buffalo and would finally give Allen another receiver he can trust on the outside. The Bills would obviously have to create some cap space, but that’s not hard to do nowadays.

3. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a deep receiving core, but they don’t have someone who can go out and truly be a game-changer. They’re a team full of WR2s, but if they add Hill, they could finally give Jordan Love the WR1 he’s been waiting for. Hill is someone defenses have to respect, so he’s going to receive a lot of attention, which would open things up for guys like Matthew Golden, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed opposite of him. He’d take an already dangerous Green Bay offense to the next level

4. Baltimore Ravens

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 04: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 runs with the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 4, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Ravens at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010401413

Can you imagine the fastest wide receiver and fastest quarterback in the league on the same team with Derrick Henry in the backfield? That’s a scary thought, but if Tyreek Hill ends up signing with Baltimore, that could quickly become reality. Throughout his entire career, Jackson has never really had a dominant receiver. Guys like Zay Flowers and Hollywood Brown have been fine, but I want to see what he could do with someone like Hill on the outside. The Ravens have other priorities this offseason, but I would be shocked if they didn’t make a run at signing Hill.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has some adequate weapons right now. Ladd McConkey has become a reliable option, Quentin Johnston has resolved a bit of his drop issues and Keenan Allen played good football despite his age. But imagine if Herbert had someone like Hill on the outside. I know Herbert is Mr. “if,” but we know he has one of the best arms in the league, so the deep ball connection between him and Hill would be off the charts. I would love to see these two team up in LA.