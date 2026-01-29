Top 10 Games of the NFL Season: Rams–Seahawks OT Thriller Headlines the Best of 2025

The 2025 NFL season has been one of the most thrilling in recent memory. There was no truly dominant team. It felt like anybody could win on any given Sunday, which is exactly how it should feel every year.

With parity in the NFL at an all-time high, we were treated to some absolute classics this season. This was an impossible list to narrow down and rank, but I did my best.

Here were the top 10 games from the 2025 NFL season.

1. Rams at Seahawks, Week 16

Kicking off our list of the best games of the season is none other than the Week 16, overtime thriller between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

I won’t lie, the first three quarters of this game weren’t all that entertaining. Matthew Stafford was carving the Seahawks up, and the Rams jumped out to a 30-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. But after Rashid Shaheed returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown, and the Seahawks converted a two-point conversion to make it a one-score game, it flipped on its head.

The Seahawks’ defense forced the Rams to punt or miss a field goal on their last five possessions after scoring 30 points in the first three quarters and change. Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ offense didn’t really get going, but Sam Darnold was able to lead them on a game-tying touchdown drive with a little over six minutes left. But the craziest part was their second two-point conversion.

Originally, it looked like it failed. Darnold threw a quick screen, but it was broken up and rolled into the end zone harmlessly…Or so we thought. Turns out it was a backwards pass, and the ball was live, and Zach Charbonnet clearly picked it up in the end zone. Therefore, the two-point conversion was successful, and the game was tied.

After that, the game went to overtime and Stafford led the Rams 80 yards in eight plays to score the go ahead touchdown, but Darnold and Co. came right back with a touchdown of their own. Instead of tying the game at 37, the Seahawks went for two, and were once again successful and walked it off.

This was easily the Game of the Year, and was one of the best games of the entire century.

2. Ravens at Bills, Week 1

Now, we’re rewinding back to the first week of the season. The Buffalo Bills hosted the Baltimore Ravens, and we were treated to an absolute thriller.

This game was a shootout. At the start of the fourth quarter, it was 34-19 Ravens, but the Bills had the ball. They drove 84 yards downfield and scored a touchdown, but failed on the two-point try, making it an 11-point game. The Ravens answered with another score, but their rookie kicker missed the extra point, making it 40-25 with 11:42 left on the clock.

It seemed like the Ravens had the game in the bag, but the Bills scored 13 unanswered points to make it a two-point game with 1:58 remaining. The Ravens still had the opportunity to burn some clock and walk out with a win, but they were stuffed twice and failed to convert on third down, giving the ball back to Buffalo with 1:33 on the clock. At that point, the Bills had all the momentum and drove 66 yards downfield to set Matt Prater up with a chip-shot field goal for the win.

It was a wild game to kick off a wild season of NFL football.

3. Rams at Bears, Divisional Round

If you like defensive football, this was the game for you. It was not pretty. Caleb Williams opened the game with an interception before both teams scored a touchdown to make it 7-7. But the weather got colder, the wind started gusting and it got ugly from there.

Here’s how the next 13 possessions went: Punt, punt, punt, turnover on downs, punt, FG, FG, punt, punt, punt, interception, punt, punt. Yeah, not pretty. However, the Rams managed to get seven more points on the board early in the fourth quarter, and it looked like that might’ve been all she wrote for the 2025 Bears…And then this happened.

The Cardiac Bears struck again and sent the game to overtime, and after they forced a three-and-out, it felt like this game was theirs. They drove into Rams’ territory, but Caleb Williams, Chicago’s hero, threw a pick (which was probably more on DJ Moore than Williams), handing the ball back to Stafford and allowing the Rams to win it with a field goal.

This game was ugly, but it was also so much fun. Easily one of my top games of the year.

4. Rams at Eagles, Week 3

How about another Rams game?

The Rams and Eagles clashed in Week 3 in a rematch of their 2024 Divisional Round blizzard game. Both teams were 2-0 at this point of the season, but the Eagles found themselves trailing, 26-21, entering the fourth quarter.

Both teams turned the ball over on downs to start the fourth, but the Rams got inside field goal range, and it looked like they were going to make it an eight-point game, but Joshua Karty’s 38-yard field goal was blocked by the Eagles. Philly took over at the nine-yard line with 8:42 left on the clock, and by the time they scored the go-ahead touchdown, only 1:48 remained in the game. The Eagles went for two to make it a three-point game, but their try failed, meaning the Rams could win it with a field goal.

Matthew Stafford drove the Rams down the field to set up what should’ve been a straightforward 44-yarder to win it. But of course, it wasn’t, and the Eagles blocked their second kick of the day and returned it for a touchdown to cap off a thrilling victory.

The Rams had every opportunity to win this game, but they couldn’t get it done on special teams, which seemed to be the story of their season.

5. Bears at 49ers, Week 17

If you’re not a fan of defensive football, then this is the game for you. In Week 17, we were treated to a high-flying, action-packed offensive battle between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers. There was little to no defense played in this game. Entering the fourth quarter, it was 35-28, advantage San Fran, but the Cardiac Bears almost pulled off another thriller.

To start the fourth quarter, the Bears marched 80 yards downfield and died the game at 35, before getting a stop and kicking a field goal to make it 38-35, advantage Bears. With 5:22 left on the clock and their dreams of possibly securing the 1-seed in the NFC on the line, Brock Purdy led the 49ers on a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, which was capped off by a 38-yard touchdown to Jauan Jennings.

The Bears didn’t go down easy, though. They marched right down the field to San Fran’s two-yard line and had a chance to win it with a touchdown with four seconds on the clock. Caleb Williams dropped back, evaded pressure and threw off his back foot to Jahdae Walker, but his pass came up just short, and the 49ers held on.

This game went back and forth all game long and had non-stop action, but in the end, San Fran came out on top and kept their dreams of the 1-seed alive for another week.

6. Giants at Broncos, Week 7

The biggest comeback of the year comes in at No. 6. The Denver Broncos found themselves trailing the New York Giants, 19-0, entering the fourth quarter. Bo Nix and Co. could get literally nothing going offensively, and it looked like the Jaxson Dart-led Giants were going to pull off the upset.

But that didn’t happen. The Broncos somehow came to life in the fourth quarter, scoring 33 points to overcome the 19-point deficit. They scored four straight touchdowns, but still trailed with 37 seconds left. But Nix worked some magic, completing passes of 22 and 29 yards to put the Broncos in field goal range, and Wil Lutz drilled the 39-yarder to seal the comeback victory.

The Broncos set the record for the largest fourth-quarter comeback for a team that was shut out through three quarters. Nix also became the first player in NFL history to rush for two touchdowns and throw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a game.

It was a historic comeback, and one that won’t be forgotten for a long, long time.

7. Packers at Bears, Wild Card Round

The Bears and Packers met three times this season, but their Wild Card meeting was the best of the three. This game started how pretty much every Bears game starts: with them going down early and having to fight from behind.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Packers had this game sewn up. It was 21-6, and the Bears seemed to have no life on offense. But of course, as they did all season long, they came alive in the fourth. The Bears went field goal, touchdown, touchdown to cut the Packers’ lead to three with 4:18 left in the game. The Packers quickly got into field goal range, but Brandon McManus shanked a 44-yarder, keeping it a three-point game.

On his final drive of the game, Caleb Williams completed passes of 12, 23 and 25 yards to help Chicago take a four-point lead with a little over a minute remaining.

The Packers weren’t done, though. They marched to the Bears’ 28-yard line and had a chance to win it on the final play, but the pass rush got to Love, and he fumbled, ending the Packers’ season. Can’t imagine a much more satisfying win for Chicago…Oh, wait, this one might rival it.

8. Packers at Bears, Week 16

How about another Bears/Packers game? This one had the more thrilling ending, but it’s hard to beat a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback in the playoffs.

The Packers were just two weeks removed from beating the Bears at Lambeau, and they once again held the lead entering the fourth quarter. It was 13-3, but the two teams would trade field goals, making it 16-6 with five minutes to go. Chicago got the ball back and kicked another field goal, making it 16-9, and with under two minutes to go, Chicago tried an onside kick, and they recovered it.

With the ball and under two minutes remaining, Caleb Williams led Chicago to their first touchdown of the game to knot it up at 16 with mere seconds on the clock. The game went to overtime, and the Bears had all the momentum behind them. They turned the Packers over on downs, and Williams stuck the dagger in Green Bay’s hearts.

The Packers and Bears gave us two of the best games of the entire season. What a year for the sports’ best rivalry.

9. Bills at Broncos, Divisional Round

Josh Allen and the Bills marched into Empower Field for the AFC Divisional Round, and they helped Bo Nix and the Broncos deliver one of the best games of the year.

For teams with two really good defenses, there wasn’t a whole lot of defense being played. Entering the fourth quarter, the score was 23-17 Broncos, but the Bills scored a touchdown to quickly make it 24-23. Both sides traded blows, and with under a minute to go, the Bills had the ball down three with a chance to tie or win the game.

Josh Allen led the Bills on an eight-play, 41-yard drive to put the Bills in field goal range. But before they kicked the field goal, Allen had a wide-open Dawson Knox, who would’ve had a walk-in touchdown, but he overthrew him and they settled for three, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, the Bills forced the Broncos to punt after four plays, and all they needed was a field goal to win it. They were methodically marching downfield before Allen took a deep shot to Brandin Cooks on 3rd-and-11. At first, it looked like Cooks came down with the catch, but Ja’Quan McMillan came up with the football, and it was deemed an interception. Obviously, this big of a call in such a big moment received intense scrutiny, and I don’t think NFL twitter will ever agree on whether it was a catch or a pick.

The Broncos then went 75 yards in six plays and Wil Lutz kicked a 23-yarder to win it in overtime.

10. Chiefs at Jaguars, Week 5

The Chiefs and Jaguars played one of the best MNF games of the year in Week 5. At this point, the Jags were 4-1 and the Chiefs were off to a 2-2 start, but everyone was still on the Chiefs. But as the game went on and the Jags held a 21-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter, feelings were changing.

The Jags had the ball up seven with 13 minutes left. It felt like a touchdown would put the game away, but Trevor Lawrence threw a pick backed up in their own territory, and the Chiefs responded with a touchdown, tying the game at 21. The Jags would kick a field goal, but the Chiefs answered with a touchdown, taking their first lead since the start of the third quarter.

With 1:45 on the clock, Lawrence drove the Jaguars 60 yards downfield to the Chiefs’ one-yard line. On first and goal with no timeouts left, Lawrence tripped, but was able to get up before he was touched and evade KC’s entire defensive line and score the game-winning touchdown.

If Lawrence was tagged down, it would’ve been a disaster, but instead, he created one of the most exciting plays of the entire season. This was the start of Kansas City’s downfall, and they never recovered after.