Trevor Lawrence, Kyle Pitts and James Pearce Lead Top Performers From NFL Week 15

Essentials Inside The Story Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence headlines explosive Week 15 performances

Bo Nix and Kyle Pitts' breakout games power crucial playoff wins

Elite offensive stars, standout defenders dominate rankings

Week 15 of the NFL season is done and dusted. There were a ton of big games that had major playoff implications, and with it came quite a few massive individual performances, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Today, I went through every game and counted down the 10 best individual performances from Week 15 of the NFL season.

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence produced five first downs in the first half on Monday against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo scored five touchdowns in taking a 34-3 lead. Mark Konezny, Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

What a game from Trevor Lawrence! He’s been on fire recently, but I don’t think anyone predicted a six-touchdown game from the former No. 1 overall pick. He’s playing the best football of his career right now, and it couldn’t come at a better time for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are in first place in the AFC South. Easily the best performance of the week, which is crazy considering how many other big games there were.

Stat Line: 20-for-32, 330 passing yards, 51 rushing yards, 6 total TD

2. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix also played an excellent game on Sunday, but even he wasn’t that close to topping Lawrence for the top spot. The second-year man has been underwhelming after an incredible rookie season, but he’s stepped up in big moments and played the best game of his career to give the Denver Broncos a crucial win over Green Bay. Nix was unstoppable on Sunday, and if he can string together a few games like this, they will win the Super Bowl.

Stat Line: 23-for-34, 302 yards, 4 TD

3. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts kicked the week off with a massive game. Fantasy owners around the world were thrilled with their tight end giving them 40+ points (and my opponent benched him for the first time this season this week!) after catching 11 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns. This is the Pitts the Atlanta Falcons were hoping they’d get when they drafted him fourth overall, but he hasn’t been able to consistently deliver.

Stat Line: 11 receptions, 166 yards, 3 TD

4. Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec 11, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins 18 throws a pass and center Ryan Neuzil 64 blocks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKimxKlementxNeitzelx 20251211_rwe_sv7_0067

The guy throwing the ball to Pitts, Kirk Cousins, also had a huge game on Thursday night to kick off the week. Cousins threw for 378 yards and three scores while leading a come-from-behind victory over their NFC South rivals, the Buccaneers. He was surgical, especially in the fourth quarter, which was unexpected considering he was awful against Seattle just four days prior.

Stat Line: 30-for-44, 373 yards, 3 TD

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown did everything he could to get the Detroit Lions a win over the Rams, catching 13 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. After a great first half, the Lions were unable to get much of anything going in the second half, and fell to 8-6. Still, it was an incredible game from the Lions’ WR1.

Stat Line: 13 receptions, 164 yards, 2 TD

6. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

Get used to seeing TreVeyon Henderson on this list, because this kid is becoming one of the best running backs in the NFL. I know he had a very favorable matchup against Buffalo, but he is one of the most explosive running backs in the NFL, so games like this are about to become very common for him. If New England makes a run in the playoffs, he’s going to be a massive part of it.

Stat Line: 14 carries, 148 rushing yards, 2 TD

7. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Imago October 12, 2025: Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride 85 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_428 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Trey McBride is going to win a lot of fantasy owners their matchups this week. Despite Arizona’s struggles, McBride still caught 12 passes for 134 yards and two scores. Nobody seems to have an answer for this guy. No matter how poorly his team plays, he always seems to go off. He is the best tight end in the NFL right now, and it’s not particularly close.

Stat Line: 12 receptions, 134 yards, 2 TD

8. James Pearce, DE, Atlanta Falcons

There weren’t many great defensive performances this week, but James Pearce certainly stood out on Thursday night. He was all over Baker Mayfield, pressuring him six times, sacking him twice, and even breaking up a couple of passes. On a night that was highlighted by some standout offensive performances, Pearce made quite a few big plays.

Stat Line: 6 pressures, 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 PBU

9. Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

Tuli Tuipulotu is another edge rusher who had a big game on Sunday. The Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive end was in Patrick Mahomes’ face all night, pressuring him eight times and sacking him twice. He finished the week tied for first in sacks and second in pressures, so he is certainly worthy of a spot on this list.

Stat Line: 8 pressures, 4 hurries, 2 sacks

10. Austin Booker, DE, Chicago Bears

Rounding out our list this week is another defensive end, Austin Booker. The Chicago Bears completely shut down Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns, and Booker was a big reason why. He pressured Sanders seven times, sacking him twice and hitting him four times. It was his first multi-sack game of the season, so he lands at No. 10 this week.

Stat Line: 7 pressures, 4 tackles, 4 QB hits, 2 sacks