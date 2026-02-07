25 Mind-Blowing Stats to Know Before Super Bowl LX

It’s almost time for Super Bowl LX. The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are the only two teams left standing, and in about 72 hours’ time, one of them will be crowned champions of the world.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Throughout the season, after each week, we’ve been breaking down some mind-blowing numbers. But I thought we’d shake it up a bit this time. Instead, we’ll be doing some mind-blowing numbers to know before the Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are 25 stats you need to be aware of heading into Super Bowl LX.

3: Three QBs have faced the top three scoring defenses in the same postseason – Drake Maye, Peyton Manning and Roger Staubach. All three of them made it to the Super Bowl, with Manning winning and Staubach losing. We’ll see where Maye ends up after this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

5+ & 10+: Only one QB in NFL history has turned the ball over 5+ times and been sacked 10+ times in the same postseason. That QB is Drake Maye in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

5: Sam Darnold will become the fifth QB in NFL history to start a Super Bowl in his first year with a new team, joining Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Jake Delhomme and Trent Dilfer.

1,378: Jaxon Smith-Njigba logged 1,378 yards as an outside receiver this season, which is the most in the NFL this year. Last year, he led the league in yards from the slot (956). He’s the first player in NFL history to lead the league in yards from the slot and outside in a career.

ADVERTISEMENT

35: With 35 yards in the Super Bowl, JSN could become the third player in NFL history to total 2,000 yards in a single season (regular season + postseason). Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are the only ones to accomplish this feat.

54: Nick Emmanwori has faced the most zone coverage targets of any slot player in the league in the regular season without allowing a touchdown (54).

ADVERTISEMENT

74: Cobe Bryant has played 74 coverage snaps and hasn’t given up a single completion this postseason. He’s been targeted just two times.

ADVERTISEMENT

0: Devon Witherspoon has yet to give up a single touchdown since returning from injury in Week 9. He has one interception to zero touchdowns during that span.

4: TreVeyon Henderson is one of three players in NFL history with 4+ rushing touchdowns of 50+ yards in a single season. The only other two are Chris Johnson and Jim Brown.

30.3: Kenneth Walker has forced a missed tackle 30.3 percent of the time this season, which is the second-highest rate in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

62-61: Including the playoffs, Emmanwori (61) and Christian Gonzalez (62) have faced the most zone targets of any corners in the league without giving up a touchdown. Two of the best are going head-to-head on Sunday.

39.3: Gonzalez has allowed just a 39.3 percent completion percentage on 25 targets this postseason. That’s the lowest completion percentage allowed by a player with 25+ targets in the playoffs since at least 2018.

2: Gonzalez has also given up two catches in the fourth quarter all season long. He’s only been targeted eight times in the fourth and has 12 yards allowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

8: New England’s two starting tackles, Will Campbell and Morgan Moses, have given up a combined eight sacks in the postseason (four each).

2: Stefon Diggs (58.8 percent) and Kayshon Boutte (56.3 percent) have the two highest catch rates on tight window throws in the entire league this year.

61.9: Milton Williams was double-teamed on 61.9 percent of his pass-rush snaps in Super Bowl LIX as a member of the Eagles. He still logged four pressures and two sacks. He could be a problem on Sunday.

32.1: The Seahawks’ defense ranks No. 1 in the NFL in opponent third-down conversion rate (32.1 percent).

42.9: The Patriots’ offense ranks No. 6 in the NFL in third-down conversion rate (42.9). One of these sides is going to have to give in the Super Bowl.

68: The Seahawks have given up 68 total points in their last seven games against opponents other than the Rams.

30: The Seahawks had six players record 30+ pressures this season – DeMarcus Lawrence, Byron Murphy, Leonard Williams, Ochenna Nwosu, Boye Mofe and Derick Hall. No other team had more than four.

2: Two defenses in NFL history have 10+ sacks, 5+ INTs and given up fewer than 150 passing yards per game in the playoffs: 2000 Ravens & 2025 Patriots.

5-0: The Patriots and Seahawks both went 5-0 against non-conference teams this season. One of them will have to end that streak on Sunday.

4.5: The Patriots are 4.5-point underdogs in the Super Bowl. Teams that have closed as 4.5-point underdogs in the Super Bowl are 4-1 straight up all time. To further that, since 2000, there have been 11 Super Bowl teams that have been 4.5+ point underdogs. They are 6-5 straight up.

24-2: Mike Vrabel and Mike Macdonald are a combined 24-2 away from home as the head coaches of the Patriots and Seahawks.

38: At 38 years old, Mike Macdonald is the fourth-youngest coach in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl.