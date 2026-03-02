25 Winners and Losers From the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is officially over. 319 prospects made their way to Indianapolis for interviews, medical checks, measurements and workouts, and while not all 319 of them took the field for drills, there was still a large group of draftees who got their chance to showcase their skills in front of all 32 NFL teams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As always, there were quite a few standouts this weekend. Guys like Taylen Green and Sonny Styles put on a show. But with the good, there always comes the bad. There were quite a few players who would love a redo, so we’re going to go over the 25 biggest winners and losers from the 2026 NFL Combine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Imago November 1, 2025, Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA: Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback TAYLEN GREEN 10 tsakes a snap during Mississippi States win over Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fayetteville USA – ZUMAs199 20251101_znp_s199_030 Copyright: xBrentxSoulex

Was there any bigger winner and the NFL Combine than Taylen Green? The Arkansas product broke the QB combine record in vertical jump by three inches (43.5 inches), broad jump by five inches (11 feet, 2 inches) and ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash by a quarterback ever (4.36 seconds). Oh, and he’s 6-foot-6, 227 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

He is what teams thought Anthony Richardson was, but the only difference is, he has four years of starting experience. He won’t go until the middle rounds, but someone’s going to take a chance on him and see if they can’t turn him into a star.

Loser: Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

Jalon Daniels is very similar to Taylen Green. He’s not 6-foot-6, 227 pounds, but he’s very athletic and relies on his legs far more often than your average quarterback. I don’t think anyone expected him to run in the 4.3s like Green, but he was expected to put up a very good 40 time. But he did not. After passing on every other drill, he only ran the 40 and put up a pedestrian 4.65. That’s above average for a quarterback, but it was a very disappointing time for Daniels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The only other person at the combine who could rival Green’s performance is Sonny Styles. The Ohio State linebacker was expected to go in the top-15, but after his performance on the combine, top-10 seems much more likely. He weighed in at 6-foot-5, 244 pounds and ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash with a 43.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot, 2-inch broad jump. He was one of four players at the combine to earn a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score (RAS), but unlike a lot of these athletic freaks, he has the production to back it up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loser: Rueben Bain, DE, Miami

Rueben Bain chose not to partake in any of the on-field workouts at the combine, electing to do so at his pro day, but he did measure in with 30 7/8-inch arms. Everyone expected him to have short arms, but his measurement is the fourth-lowest among defensive ends at the combine since at least 1999, and those with arms similar lengths to him have not succeeded in the NFL. Teams were expecting him to have below average arms, but that number is very concerning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Monroe Freeling measured in at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms. That alone could put him on this list, given the lack of prototypical tackles in this draft class, but he followed that up with one of the most impressive combine performances we’ve seen from a tackle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freeling ran a 4.93 40-yard dash with a 33.5-inch vertical and 9-foot, 7-inch broad jump. Those numbers may not seem impressive, but for someone his size, it’s very impressive. He earned a 9.99 RAS score, putting him on par with Taylen Green and Sonny Styles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loser: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Imago December 30, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: 74 Kadyn Proctor, OL of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Media Day on Tuesday December 30, 2025 at the Sheraton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The Indiana Hoosiers will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2026. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20251230_zaa_p124_056 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Kadyn Proctor is massive, but that’s only part of being a tackle. You also have to be athletic, and he’s just not. Proctor finished 33rd in the 40-yard dash (5.21 seconds) and put up a 32.5-inch vertical and a 9-foot, 1-inch broad jump. He also didn’t move well in on-field drills. Someone’s still going to take a chance on his size, but his workout wasn’t very impressive.

Winner: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Cole Payton’s meteoric rise continued on Saturday when he posted a 4.56-second 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump while coming in at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds. Every since the Senior Bowl, Payton has been flying up draft boards, and he certainly helped his case this past weekend.

Loser: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Malchi Fields is a contested catch specialist. He’s going to go downfield and high-point the football over top of smaller defenders. Nobody expected him to have blazing speed, but he ran the second-slowest 40-yard dash of any receiver with a 4.61 and only hit 38 inches on the vertical leap. He’s another guy that’s been on the rise recently, but his hype certainly cooled off a bit after this past weekend.

Winner: Mike Washington, RB, Arkansas

After Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, there’s no clear-cut RB3 in this draft class, but Mike Washington might’ve just asserted himself into that role. The Arkansas product ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, which ranked first among all RBs, with a 39-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump, both of which ranked second among RBs. He was the only player at the combine to record a perfect 10 RAS, and he did all of that at 6-foot-1, 223 pounds. His draft stock shot through the roof this weekend.

Loser: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Emmett Johnson was one of those RBs vying for that RB3 spot, but he did not help his case at the combine. The Nebraska standout ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash (last among RBs) with a 35.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot broad jump, both of which ranked in the bottom four at the position. While guys like Washington saw their stock sky rocket, Johnson’s plummeted.

Winner: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Imago January 9, 2026: Oregon s Dillon Thieneman in action during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff CFP Semifinal – featuring the 5 Oregon Ducks and the 1 Indiana Hoosiers, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Indiana rolls over Oregon, 56-22. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_faf_c04_163 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

Dillon Thieneman’s name has gained a lot of steam in recent weeks, and he backed it up with a great combine performance. After proclaiming he’d run in the 4.3s, Thieneman ran a 4.35-second 40 with a 41-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump. He was one of the most athletic players at the combine, and if it weren’t for Caleb Downs being a generational prospect at safety, he’d be the first one off the board.

Loser: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Lee Hunter is a big bodied run stuffer, so everyone knew he wasn’t going to test well, but I didn’t think it would be this bad. Hunter measured in at 6-foot-3, 318 pounds and ran a 5.18-second 40 time, which isn’t really that bad for someone his size, but he had a 21.5-inch vertical and a 8-foot, 4-inch broad jump, which ranked last and third-to-last among all athletes respectively. I don’t know if it’ll effect his draft stock too much, but it definitely didn’t help it.

Winner: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Eli Stowers put on an absolute show at the NFL Combine. He ran the second-fastest 40 time of any tight end with a 4.51 and finished with the best vertical at 45.5 inches (tight end record, and third best all time) and broad jump at 11 feet, 3 inches (tight end record). He still has a ton of work to do as a blocker, but with those numbers and his receiving production, someone could take a chance on him late in the first or early in the second round.

Loser: Cashius Howell, DE, Texas A&M

Incredibly enough, despite having the fourth-shortest arms of any defensive end at the NFL Combine since 1999, Bain did not have the shortest arms of a DE at this year’s combine. Cashius Howell did.

The former Aggie measured in with 30 1/4-inch arms. That’s the shortest of any DE at the combine since at least 1999. He was viewed as a potential first round pick, but with that measurement and some pretty average testing numbers, teams are going to have to count on him being a complete outlier to succeed in the NFL.

Winner: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Stowers stole the show at the tight end position, but Kenyon Sadiq was not too shabby. He topped the TE timing sheets with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash while finishing second in the vertical (43.5 inches) and broad jump (11 feet, 1 inch). The presumed first round pick was expected to go in the back half of the draft, but I wouldn’t be shocked if he goes in the top 15 after his combine performance.

Loser: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Nicholls State vs LSU SEP 07 September 07, 2024: LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. 7 looks to the sideline for a call during NCAA football game action between the Nicholls State Colonels and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Jonathan Mailhes/CSM Credit Image: Jonathan Mailhes/Cal Media Baton Rouge La USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240907_zma_c04_1223.jpg JonathanxMailhesx csmphotothree292431

There are a lot of questions about where Harold Perkins will play in the NFL, but one thing is for certain: he’s one of the best athletes in this draft class. The only problem is, he didn’t workout at the combine, electing to do everything at his pro day. To me, that makes no sense. For a player relying on his athletic ability to get him drafted, why not workout at the combine? Unless he’s dealing with an injury, whoever advised him to do that needs to be fired.

Winner: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

Seth McGowan didn’t run the fastest 40 time in the world, running a 4.49, which ranked sixth among 10 running backs, but his explosiveness was on full display in the vertical and broad jump, where he leapt 42.5 inches in the vertical and 10 feet, 11 inches in the broad, both of which were the best at his position. At 6-foot, 223 pounds, I think those are all very strong numbers for the Kentucky product.

Loser: Caullin Lacy, WR, Louisville

Chris Bell is the better Louisville receiver, but with him still recovering from a torn ACL, Caullin Lacy was the top Louisville wideout on the field at the combine. However, he did not test well. Lacy ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, which was the fifth-worst among all receivers, with a 33.5-inch vertical and a 9-foot, 8-inch broad jump. At 5-foot-9, 183 pounds, he could not afford to test that poorly, so his stock definitely took a hit.

Winner: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

But Deion Burks’ didn’t. He’s also on the shorter side at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, but he ran a 4.30-second 40-yard dash with a 42.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump. When you’re undersized, teams want to see your speed and athletic ability at the combine, so while Lacy’s stock tanked, Burks’ shot up.

Loser: TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, TJ Hall has ideal size for an NFL cornerback, but his testing numbers were not great. He ran a 4.59-second 40 with a 36-inch vertical, which ranked last and fourth-to-last among CBs at the combine. He did not take part in the broad jump, but he did do the three-cone drill, where he finished fourth among five CBs to compete. Not a great weekend for the Iowa prospect.

Winner: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Imago October 11, 2025, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA: Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell 9 looking towards the endzone for a touchdown after making an uncontested catch during a college football game at Nippert Stadium Cincinnati USA – ZUMAt168 20251011_zsp_t168_008 Copyright: xTrentxPattersonx

Jeff Caldwell might’ve raised his draft stock more than anyone this weekend. He weighed in at 6-foot-5, 216 pounds, which is extremely big for a NFL receiver. But he’s not just a big body. Caldwell ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash with a 42-inch vertical and a 11-foot, 2-inch broad jump, all of which ranked top-four among WRs. He earned a 9.99 RAS, making him one of the five best performers at the combine statistically. It’s not often you find a receiver with that kind of size and athleticism.

Loser: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

There were major concerns about Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s speed entering the NFL Combine, and he did himself no favors by running a 4.52-second 40, which ranked second-to-last among all safeties. But speed isn’t the only concern. He also did not test well in the vertical (35.5 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 2 inches), where he ranked in the bottom five at his position. His tape is great, but his athleticism has left a lot to be desired, and now teams have to ask themselves whether or not his tape is only good because of the competition he played.

Winner: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Brenen Thompson is a track star and he topped the timing sheets with a 4.26-second 40-yard dash, making him the fastest runner of the weekend. He’s not viewed as a top receiver in this draft class, but we’ve seen plenty of wideouts shoot up draft boards with an incredibly fast 40 time (John Ross, Xavier Worthy), so we could see Thompson start making some noise on day two mocks.

Loser: Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC

Bishop Fitzgerald did himself no favors at the combine. He only competed in three drills – the 40, vertical leap and bench press – and he finished bottom-two in all of them among safeties. He ran a 4.55-second 40 with a 33-inch vertical and put up 12 reps on the bench press. He was the least-athletic safety on the field this week, so that doesn’t bode well for the USC prospect.

Winner: Anthony Hill, LB, Texas

Anthony Hill measured in at a respectable 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, and while Sonny Styles stole the show, Hill caught some eyes as well. Hill’s 4.51-second 40-yard dash ranked third among linebackers, and he finished in the top-10 in both the vertical leap and broad jump. He was definitely one of the more athletic linebackers on the field, and he’s only 21 years old. He should be a borderline first round pick this year.