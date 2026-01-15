2025 NFL Redraft: Browns Land Franchise QB as Shedeur Sanders Goes Undrafted in Round 1

With the 2025 NFL season almost over, it’s just about time to start focusing on the upcoming NFL Draft, but before we do that, I think it’s time to take a look back at last year’s draft and see who got it right and who got it wrong.

Today, I’ll be redrafting the entire first round of the 2025 NFL Draft based on everyone’s rookie seasons. I’ve taken all draft-day trades out of the equation and given their picks back to their former team, because a lot of those trades never would’ve been made if the results were different.

Now, let’s hop right into the redraft.

1. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward

Real Pick: QB Cam Ward

There were three options here: Cam Ward, Tyler Shough or Jaxson Dart. I went with Ward, because while he didn’t have the best rookie season of the three – he had arguably the worst statistically – I think he has the most upside. The Tennessee Titans are not in win-now mode. They can afford to wait another season or two before Ward really hits his stride. My mind might change after next year, but for now, he’s still my pick at No. 1.

2. Cleveland Browns: QB Tyler Shough

Real Pick: Trade with Jacksonville, DB/WR Travis Hunter

This pick was a toss-up between Dart and Shough, but I went with Shough. The Cleveland Browns have the defense to compete right now, and if they had a QB like Shough, they’d likely still have Kevin Stefanski, who is a playoff coach. Shough seems to be the most NFL-ready at this point in time, so I think the Browns would take him No. 2 in a redraft.

3. New York Giants: QB Jaxson Dart

Real Pick: DE Abdul Carter

The New York Giants originally landed Jaxson Dart by trading back into the first round, but he isn’t going to last that long in this redraft, so they take him third overall. I think they’ve been very pleased with his performance so far, and he’s only going to keep trending upward in 2026.

4. New England Patriots: OT Armand Membou

Real Pick: OT Will Campbell

I don’t think the New England Patriots would be upset with getting Will Campbell again, but I do think Armand Membou has been a little bit better, so if they had the choice to pick again, I think Membou would be the pick here. They still get a game-changing tackle to protect Drake Maye.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Tetairoa McMillan

Real Pick: Trade with Cleveland, DT Mason Graham

Jacksonville originally traded up to get Travis Hunter, but now that Hunter is shifting more to the offensive side of the ball, I think they’re better off going with Tet McMillan. He has clearly been the best rookie receiver this season, and the Jags’ offense would’ve been much better with him.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Will Campbell

Real Pick: RB Ashton Jeanty

Instead of drafting a running back sixth overall, I have the Raiders selecting their offensive tackle of the future, Will Campbell. With a ton of holes on their offensive line, they need someone to protect Fernando Mendoza next season.

7. New York Jets: DE Abdul Carter

Real Pick: OT Armand Membou

With Membou and Campbell off the board, the New York Jets could go with Kelvin Banks here, but I have them taking Abdul Carter. The Penn State standout had a strong rookie season, but the sack numbers weren’t really there, so he slides a bit. And I think Aaron Glenn would gladly take a shot on a talent like him.

8. Carolina Panthers: TE Colston Loveland

Real Pick: WR Tetairoa McMillan

With McMillan off the board, the Carolina Panthers find Bryce Young another weapon in Colston Loveland. It was a toss-up between him and Tyler Warren, but in the end, I chose Loveland. His end to the season was much stronger than Warren’s.

9. New Orleans Saints: OT Kelvin Banks

Real Pick: OT Kelvin Banks

The Saints are the first team to stick to their original pick in this draft, selecting Kelvin Banks. He was phenomenal this season and made a case to be the second OT off the board, but I still have Campbell going just above him.

10. Chicago Bears: TE Tyler Warren

Real Pick: TE Colston Loveland

The Chicago Bears would love to get Loveland again, but since he’s gone, they’ll take Tyler Warren. It’s hard to compare the two because just as Loveland started getting more work, Daniel Jones got hurt and Warren’s production fell off. They’re both elite and could go in any order.

11. San Francisco 49ers: DE James Pearce

Real Pick: DE Mykel Williams

This isn’t really fair to Mykel Williams because he tore his ACL early on, but James Pearce posted 10.5 sacks as a rookie, so he has to be San Fran’s pick here. They had virtually no pass rush this season, and if he were on their team right now, I’d like their chances against Seattle a lot more.

12. Dallas Cowboys: S Nick Emmanwori

Real Pick: G Tyler Booker

I think Dallas is very happy with Tyler Booker, but they need game changers in their secondary, and Nick Emmanwori has played the Swiss army knife role for Seattle this year. He’s lined up at safety, but has also spent a lot of time in the slot, and he’s excelled everywhere. Dallas needs someone like him.

13. Miami Dolphins: LB Carson Schwesinger

Real Pick: DT Kenneth Grant

I don’t think linebacker is the Miami Dolphins’ biggest need, but Carson Schwesinger is just so talented that he had to come off the board soon. He had a tremendous rookie season with 156 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions, so the Dolphins bolster their defense here.

14. Indianapolis Colts: DE Jalon Walker

Real Pick: TE Tyler Warren

With both of the tight ends gone, the Indianapolis Colts add some pass-rush help in the form of Jalon Walker. Indy’s secondary could use some work, but I didn’t love any of the corners here, so I went with Walker, who would help take their pass rush from average to above average pretty quickly.

15. Atlanta Falcons: S Xavier Watts

Real Pick: DE Jalon Walker

With both of Atlanta’s original first-round picks already off the board, I have them going with their second-round pick, Xaiver Watts at 15. Watts had a really strong rookie season, racking up 96 tackles and picking off five passes. They’d be very happy to retain him, even for a first-round price tag.

16. Arizona Cardinals: G Tyler Booker

Real Pick: DT Walter Nolan

The Arizona Cardinals used this pick on a defensive lineman, but their offensive line is the one that needs the most work, so they take Tyler Booker, who has been really solid for Dallas thus far. He would give them a cornerstone piece at the guard position as they continue to rebuild.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: DT Mason Graham

Real Pick: DE Shemar Stewart

The Cincinnati Bengals need defensive line help, but instead of going with Shemar Stewart, they take Mason Graham, who was alright, but didn’t quite live up to the hype. He still has plenty of time to develop, but I have him sliding to the back half of the first round after his rookie year.

18. Seattle Seahawks: G Grey Zabel

Real Pick: G Grey Zabel

The Seattle Seahawks are the second team to stick with their original pick, going with Grey Zabel. He struggled a bit early on, but has been playing much better recently, not having allowed a single pressure in his last two games. There’s room to improve, but I think Seattle’s happy with the pick.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Emeka Egbuka

Real Pick: WR Emeka Egbuka

This might be controversial because he ended the season ice cold, but I think Tampa would pick Emeke Egbuka again. He flashed early in the season, and with Mike Evans entering free agency, there’s no sense of urgency to get a deal done, because they have someone like Egbuka to take over.

20. Denver Broncos: RB Ashton Jeanty

Real Pick: CB Jahdae Barron

Ashton Jeanty shouldn’t have fallen this far, but I had trouble finding a spot for a running back earlier than this. He has the potential to be a top-five running back in the league, and Denver really needs a consistent run game. I think this would make a lot of sense for both sides.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Luther Burden

Real Pick: DT Derrick Harmon

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t get to see Derrick Harmon’s full potential after his injury, but they saw enough, and I don’t think it would be enough to pick him again over someone like Luther Burden. This team desperately needs wide receiver help, and with him on their team in 2025, who knows what their offense would’ve been capable of.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: RB TreVeyon Henderson

Real Pick: RB Omarion Hampton

I have the Los Angeles Chargers sticking with running back here, but going with TreVeyon Henderson instead. He broke out at the end of the regular season, and Omarion Hampton has been injured this year. And even when he hasn’t been, he’s been pretty disappointing. That may be because of his offensive line, but I still think Henderson is the pick here.

23. Green Bay Packers: CB Nohl Williams

Real Pick: WR Matthew Golden

After just missing out on Burden, the Packers go to the defensive side of the ball and grab Nohl Williams, who had a terrific season for Kansas City as a rookie. He missed some time midseason, but played 14 games where he allowed a 55.6 percent completion percentage, 227 yards and one touchdown. He didn’t pick off a pass, but he broke up four. He’d be an instant starter in this secondary.

24. Minnesota Vikings: RB Omarion Hampton

Real Pick: G Donovan Jackson

Donovan Jackson hasn’t been awful for Minnesota, but they need help at running back, and Omarion Hampton fell right into their laps. I still believe he’s a good running back, he just needs a better offensive line to run behind, so I think he’d do much better in Minnesota.

25. Houston Texans: TE Harold Fannin

Real Pick: Trade with Giants, QB Jaxson Dart

The Houston Texans traded out of the first round in the real draft, but here, I have them sticking and picking Harold Fannin. This offense needs a spark, and Fannin has been incredible for Cleveland this year. He’d be one of the top targets on the team and would help C.J. Stroud out a lot.

26. Los Angeles Rams: OT Josh Simmons

Real Pick: Trade with Falcons, DE James Pearce

The Los Angeles Rams don’t have an immediate need at tackle, but with Rob Havenstein’s contract expiring this offseason, grabbing someone in 2025 and grooming them for a year wouldn’t be a bad idea. Especially with someone like Josh Simmons, who is a bit of a project.

27. Baltimore Ravens: DE Nic Scourton

Real Pick: S Malaki Starks

Malaki Starks wasn’t bad for Baltimore, but the Ravens really lacked a consistent pass rush this season, and Nic Scourton could’ve helped them with that problem. He totaled 34 pressures and five sacks for Carolina this season, which would’ve ranked second and first on the team, respectively.

28. Detroit Lions: CB Will Johnson

Real Pick: DT Tyleik Williams

The Detroit Lions lost so many players in their secondary to injury this year, so I had to find them a cornerback in this redraft, so they go with Will Johnson. He battled through some injuries and had a couple of bad games that made his stats look worse than they were, but he showed flashes and was one of the top corners in the draft for a reason.

29. Washington Commanders: LB Jihaad Campbell

Real Pick: OT Josh Conerly

The Washington Commanders need a lot of help everywhere, but they really need to get younger on the defensive side of the ball, so I have them selecting Jihaad Campbell at 29. He had a great rookie season in Philly, and he would’ve had the entire year to learn alongside Bobby Wagner. He’d be a cornerstone piece on this defense for years.

30. Buffalo Bills: WR Jayden Higgins

Real Pick: DT Maxwell Hairston

It’s no secret the Buffalo Bills need a receiver, so I have them reaching a little bit for Jayden Higgins, who came on strong after a pretty slow start to the year. The 6-foot-4 wideout would give Josh Allen a big target he desperately needs.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Josh Conerly Jr.

Real Pick: Trade with Eagles, LB Jihaad Campbell

I don’t think Josh Conerly is a first-round talent, but the Kansas City Chiefs need help up front, and with Simmons gone, I think they’d go with the Oregon product. He’s a bit of a project, but they need someone to protect Patrick Mahomes.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: DE Donovan Ezeiruaku

Real Pick: Trade with Chiefs, OT Josh Simmons

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t have much of a pass rush this season, so I have them going with Donovan Ezeiruaku, who had a strong rookie campaign for Dallas this year. He racked up 36 pressures and 22 hurries and was pretty solid against the run.