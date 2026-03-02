2026 NFL Combine Day 4 Winners & Losers: Iowa’s Logan Jones Rises, Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor Slides

September 6, 2025: Iowa s Logan Jones 65 drops into pass coverage during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA. /CSM Ames United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250906_zma_c04_1346 Copyright: xKylexOkitax

Essentials Inside The Story Day four of the Combine showcased surprising athleticism from the NFL's biggest bodies

While some prospects boosted their value with eye-opening performances, others left scouts with new questions

A handful of unexpected results could alter early draft strategy

Day four of the 2026 NFL Combine wrapped up with the big guys getting their chance to prove themselves to scouts for all 32 NFL teams. The offensive guards, centers, and tackles were the positions to work out on Sunday.

The best place to build an NFL roster is through the trenches. Offensive linemen have the most important job in football, and are often overlooked. They are also some of the most athletic guys on the field despite their size.

Day four of the combine displayed the future of the offensive line in the NFL. Who performed the best?

Winner: C Logan Jones, Iowa

Imago September 6, 2025: Iowa s Logan Jones 65 drops into pass coverage during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA. /CSM Ames United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250906_zma_c04_1346 Copyright: xKylexOkitax

Iowa center Logan Jones logged the fastest time of all offensive linemen on Sunday, running a 4.90 official. That wasn’t it for the former Iowa Hawkeye. He recorded the second-best times in both the three-cone drill (7.46) and the 20-yard shuttle (4.59).

Jones measured at 6-foot-3, 302 lbs. While not the biggest guy at the combine, his impressive size and speed make him a notable draft target. Jones could have an immediate impact as a run blocker.

Jones was a projected late day two, early day three pick, but his impressive showing at the combine may have solidified his spot within the first three rounds.

40-Yard Dash: 4.90 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.75 seconds

Vertical Jump: 32.0″

Broad Jump: 9’2″

3-Cone Drill: 7.46 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.59 seconds

Loser: C Sam Hecht, Kansas State

While one center was able to boost his stock on Sunday, Kansas State center Sam Hecht didn’t get that luxury.

Hecht is projected to be one of the first centers off the board, but he struggled at the combine. Hecht had a solid showing in the 40-yard dash, running the fifth fastest time with a 4.71, but fell short in his other testing.

Hecht’s explosiveness was put to the test with his poor testing in his jumps. He had the second-worst broad jump (8’5″) of all offensive linemen, and the sixth-worst vertical jump (28.0″).

Hecht will still be one of the first centers off the board and even put together strong performances in other drills, but his lack of explosiveness will raise some eyebrows.

40-Yard Dash: 5.10 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.73 seconds

Vertical Jump: 28.0″

Broad Jump: 8’5″

3-Cone Drill: 7.75 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.71 seconds

Winner: OG Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Imago October 18, 2025, Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA: Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman CHASE BISONTIS 71 blocks for running back EJ SMITH 22 during Texas A&M s win over Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fayetteville USA – ZUMAs199 20251018_znp_s199_022 Copyright: xBrentxSoulex

Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis is a projected day two pick, but recent hype and a strong combine performance may see him slide into early second-round and possible first-round consideration.

Bisontis wasn’t the best at any of the drills, but finished with the fourth-best three-cone time. Despite not ranking at the top of many of the drills, the Texas A&M guard was consistently towards the top or middle among all offensive linemen in testing.

A strong and consistent day by Bisontis guaranteed his name to be called on day two of the NFL Draft, and possibly a chance at the top-50.

40-Yard Dash: 5.02 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.76 seconds

Vertical Jump: 32.0″

Broad Jump: 8’9″

3-Cone Drill: 7.53 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.78 seconds

Loser: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Imago December 30, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: 74 Kadyn Proctor, OL of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Media Day on Tuesday December 30, 2025 at the Sheraton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The Indiana Hoosiers will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2026. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20251230_zaa_p124_056 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor is projected to be a first-round pick in April, but he struggled at the combine on Sunday.

Proctor finished with the seventh-worst 40-yard dash, the sixth-worst 10-yard split, and didn’t test for the three-cone drill or the 20-yard shuttle. However, he is one of the bigger offensive linemen at the combine, measuring at 6-foot-7 and 352 lbs, but he likely would’ve liked to test better.

Proctor measured well at the combine, with 33 3/8 inch arms, but his poor testing isn’t what he aimed for. The Alabama tackle will still get drafted high, likely in the first round, but could’ve looked better on Sunday.

40-Yard Dash: 5.21 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.84 seconds

Vertical Jump: 32.5″

Broad Jump: 9’1″

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-yard Shuttle: N/A

Winner: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Imago September 20, 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor 58 blocks Baylor Bears defensive lineman Trent Thomas 92 during the 2nd half the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Waco US – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_1235 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

Max Iheanachor has been rising draft boards with teams infatuated with his athletic ability. With Iheanachor being a mostly raw talent, the combine was going to be big for him.

And he delivered. Iheanachor had the third-best 40-yard dash, the fourth-best 10-yard split, and the third-best broad jump. The Arizona State tackle practically placed at the top of every drill, with his only lackluster performance being in the vertical jump. He didn’t test in the 3-cone drill or the 20-yard shuttle, but that won’t hurt his stock.

Iheanachor was already climbing up draft boards. Teams are aware he’s a developmental player, but his promising combine performance makes him an intriguing target on day two, and a potential sneaky first-round selection.

40-Yard Dash: 4.91 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.73 seconds

Vertical Jump: 30.5″

Broad Jump: 9’7″

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-yard Shuttle: N/A