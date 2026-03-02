2026 NFL Combine O-Lineman Winners: Utah’s Spencer Fano Impresses as ASU’s Max Iheanachor Sees Dramatic Rise

Essentials Inside The Story Spencer Fano’s alarming arm measurements ignite positional debates despite elite workouts.

Max Iheanachor and Enrique Cruz log historic sprint times at massive weights.

Logan Jones and Monroe Freeling cement premium draft status with blazing speed.

The final group of prospects took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, as the offensive linemen worked out to close the book on the 2026 NFL Combine. Like many of the other positions, there were a lot of athletic performances by the blockers. Here is the cream of the crop.

Spencer Fano/OL/Utah

Fano made headlines even before the offensive linemen took to the field, as his arms measured a meager 32-1/8 inches, failing to reach the necessary 33 inches many teams require for a left tackle. Just like last year, I’m noticing there has been a large discrepancy in arm measurements for players who participated in the Senior or Shrine Bowl and their arm lengths here at the combine, with players coming up ½ inch to ¾ inch shorter in Indianapolis. So let’s see what Fano’s arm length measures during the Utah pro day, which takes place on March 19, before raising the red flags. Despite his seemingly short arms, Fano turned in a terrific combine workout. He timed 4.91 seconds in the 40 with a 1.72-second 10-yard split and touched 32 inches in the vertical jump, a terrific mark for a 311-pound lineman. He was light on his feet during drills, smooth, and moved with incredible ease. He also displayed terrific hand punching in bag drills. Is Fano a tackle in the NFL, or is he a guard? That’s the conversation that will take place over the next six weeks and could cause his draft stock to move a half-dozen selections.

Max Iheanachor/T/Arizona State

After his phenomenal showing at the Senior Bowl, Iheanachor had another sterling performance at the combine. His 40 time of 4.91 seconds tied Fano as the second-fastest of the day, one-hundredth of a second behind Logan Jones’ 4.90. Of course, Iheanachor is 10 pounds heavier than Fano and 22 pounds heavier than Jones after tipping the scale at 321 pounds. In drills, he was quick-footed and moved with balance and agility. He violently hit the bags with an explosive hand punch and looked good from start to finish. Iheanachor’s draft trajectory has been on a straight shot north since September, and it’s not out of the question that he lands in the late part of Round 1.

Enrique Cruz/T/Kansas

Cruz, who wasn’t on the scouting radar to start the season, had one of the best total workouts from the offensive line group. He timed 4.94 seconds in the 40 with a 10-yard split of 1.74 seconds after measuring in at over 6 feet 5 inches and 313 pounds. His vertical jump of 35 inches is one of the best ever turned in by a lineman at the combine. He was terrific in drills, displaying quick feet and leverage and looking athletic in each exercise. He was agile, ran incredibly well, and looked very athletic. Considering the season he had in 2025, coupled with his showing at the combine, scouts believe Cruz is a two-year project with starting potential on Sundays.

Monroe Freeling/T/Georgia

Freeling, who broke into the UGA starting lineup later in the last season on a full-time basis, showed why scouts are excited about him. His testing numbers were terrific, as Freeling timed 4.93 seconds in the 40 with a very quick 10-yard split of 1.71 seconds. His vertical mark of 33.5 inches was also solid. Freeling looked really athletic in drills, moving well around the field and displaying good balance. He easily slid side to side in pass-protection drills and showed good hand punch. Freeling faded late in the workout, yet he has done enough to cement himself as an early second-round selection.

Blake Miller/T/Clemson

Miller is all over draft boards, yet he made his case to be a top-75 pick at the combine. Known as a big, small-area blocker, Miller showed a lot of athleticism during testing and drills. He timed 5.04 seconds in the 40, almost two-tenths faster than scouts expected, and had a 10-yard split of 1.75 seconds. His vertical jump mark of 32 inches was also very good for the 6-foot-7, 317-pound blocker.

Logan Jones/C/Iowa

Jones is considered one of the most athletic centers available in the draft, and he proved as much at the combine. He timed 4.9 seconds in the 40 with a 10-yard split of 1.74 seconds. He hit 32 inches in the vertical jump and then translated that athleticism onto the field during drills. His arms measured 30¾ inches, which will be a red flag for teams even if an adjustment is made during pro day. Yet considering his testing numbers match his style of play, Jones will be a solid Day 3 pick for a zone-blocking offense.

Jager Burton/C/Kentucky

Burton was much more athletic than anyone expected, timing 4.94 seconds in the 40 with a quick 10-yard split of 1.76 seconds. He moved well in position drills, displaying excellent footwork and the ability to slide in space, an inconsistency in his game from college.

Anez Cooper/G/Miami

Cooper decided not to test here at the combine and will wait until the Miami pro day, which takes place on March 23. Yet he looked terrific in position drills. He easily moved his 334-pound frame around the field, displaying good footwork and the ability to slide. Cooper kept his knees bent and went through all the drills with proper leverage.