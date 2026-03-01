2026 NFL Combine QB-WR Winners: LSU’s Zavion Thomas, Alabama’s Ty Simpson Among Biggest Risers

Essentials Inside The Story Zavion Thomas scorches the combine turf with an unexpectedly elite sprint.

Carson Beck and Ty Simpson flash pinpoint accuracy on deep outs.

Chris Brazzell crushes long strider labels with a lightning-fast split.

The quarterbacks and receivers took to the Lucas Oil Stadium turf Saturday for what is usually the most anticipated workout of the combine, for fans, anyway. An estimated 20,000 people filled the seats and saw some pretty impressive performances from the wideouts.

Zavion Thomas/WR/LSU

Thomas was just one of two players at the combine who clocked the 40 under 4.3, timing 4.28 seconds, faster than scouts expected. He then sizzled during position drills. In the gauntlet, Thomas ran straight down the line, which receivers often don’t do, and caught all the passes. He was quick running routes, played at full speed, and caught the ball extremely well, even when he had to leave his feet and adjust. There’s little doubt Thomas was the best LSU receiver on the field Saturday.

Ty Simpson/QB/Alabama

The combine was perfectly set up for Simpson’s skills, and he took advantage. He was accurate all day, except for a couple of passes that got away from him, and showed terrific speed on all his throws. He drove the ball downfield and put velocity on the cross-field passes. Simpson was dead-on accurate with his deep outs, the money throw for quarterbacks at the combine. He showed that he has the physical tools to be a starter on Sundays, though there are still plenty of questions about his game that need to be answered.

Chris Brazzell II/WR/Tennessee

I’d been saying for weeks that Brazzell would blaze during combine workouts, and that’s exactly what he did. The 6-foot-4 receiver timed 4.37 seconds in the 40, but more importantly, he clocked 1.52 seconds as a 10-yard split, which was top-end in the receiver group. That’s important, as Brazzell was branded as a long strider with built-up speed, but he proved he could quickly get to his top gear. He then ran routes like a 5-foot-9 receiver during drills, losing no speed in or out of routes, and caught the ball extremely well.

Zachariah Branch/WR/Georgia

Branch plays fast, and he ran fast for scouts Saturday. Branch timed 4.35 seconds in the 40 and touched 38 inches in the vertical jump. He then put that speed to good use during position drills and was one of the fastest wideouts on the field when the ball was in the air. Branch was amazingly quick in everything he did, and the way he accelerated out of his routes was impressive. The balance, body control, and fluidity he displayed at top speed during drills also stood out. Branch also caught the ball exceptionally well. He’ll be drafted in the late part of Day 2.

Eric Rivers/WR/Georgia Tech

Rivers was a late addition to the combine and made the most of his opportunity. He timed 4.35 seconds in the 40 and touched 37 inches in the vertical jump and 10 feet 7 inches in the broad jump. He was one of the best and most consistent receivers of the second group on Saturday. He played to his 40 time, exploded out of his breaks, and consistently made the reception with his hands, away from his frame. His ability to track the pass was impressive. Rivers has a slight build and must be protected from press coverage on Sundays, but he offers ability in the slot.

Carson Beck/QB/Miami

Beck continued to capitalize on a late-season surge with a terrific throwing performance at the combine. He was the most accurate passer of the first group of quarterbacks, precisely delivering passes with excellent timing. His deep outs, the money thrown at the combine, were right on the mark. The difference between Beck and the other quarterbacks was stark, as the former Georgia/Miami passer rarely missed a throw.

Barion Brown/WR/LSU

Brown timed 4.40 seconds in the 40, a solid yet not spectacular mark. Yet his showing during position drills was otherworldly. He practiced much faster than he timed and ran super quick routes, losing no momentum, changing direction, or moving in any direction. He tracked the ball well in the lights of the stadium and caught everything thrown when it was his turn to perform for scouts. Brown will be downgraded due to his average size (under 180 pounds) and less-than-elite speed, but he’s a terrific prospect who projects as a third receiver on Sundays.