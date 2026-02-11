2026 NFL Combine Snubs: Lewis Bond and Jalen Stroman Among Biggest Omissions

The NFL released its full list of 319 prospects who will be in Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL Combine. All the big names, including Fernando Mendoza, Rueben Bain and Jeremiyah Love, will be in attendance, but there were quite a few players left off the list that definitely should’ve been on there.

Players like Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond, Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson, Texas Tech safety Cole Wisniewski and Indiana defensive end Mikail Kamara were among the bigger omissions from the list of 319 players announced Wednesday as invites to the 2026 NFL Combine.

A big reason for some of these guys missing out on the combine is their preseason grades. Scouts grade players before every year, and even though it’s an ongoing process, if you were poorly graded before the year, sometimes one season isn’t enough to make up the difference.

“The preseason grades matter a lot,” EssentiallySports NFL Draft Expert Tony Pauline said. “Robinson was not graded, and Kamara got low grades, as did Wisniewski.”

Not getting a combine invite isn’t a death sentence, but it’s definitely a reality check.

“Being a great player on Saturday does not necessarily make you a great prospect for Sunday,” Pauline said.

Not getting a combine invite could drop a player’s chances of being drafted by 80 percent, according to Pauline. They can still sign as undrafted free agents, but it really hurts their chances in the draft.

A big reason for that isn’t because they don’t get to show off in front of all 32 teams, though that is a big part of it. It’s because players don’t get to go through the extensive medical evaluations like they do at the combine. And if you’re a player with any injury history, teams are going to want to see those evals.

“The big reason for not getting drafted after not getting an invite is the lack of medical exams,” Pauline said. “Pro day exams pale in comparison to Combine medicals.”

So, it’s fair to say these 13 players were potentially robbed of a chance to be drafted by not receiving an invite to the combine.

Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

Leaving Kaelon Black out of the combine when they invited 21 other running backs is insane. He was one of the main running backs on the national championship-winning team and rushed for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns behind a 5.6 average. I get that he isn’t much of a receiving threat, but he’s a very good runner, and you can’t tell me there are 21 other backs that deserved to get in over him.

Essentially Sports Big Board Rank: NR

PFF Big Board Rank: 235

Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana

Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana

Mikail Kamara’s sack production fell off in 2025, but are we forgetting he was an elite edge rusher in 2023 and 2024? In his last year with JMU, Kamara logged 7.5 sacks and 41 pressures before transferring to Indiana with Kurt Cignetti in 2024. In his first year with the Hoosiers, Kamara recorded 68 pressures and 10 sacks in the Big 10. Despite having two sacks in 2025, he still finished the year with 47 pressures on 248 pass rush snaps. He deserved to be in Indianapolis later this month.

Essentially Sports Big Board Rank: 91

PFF Big Board Rank: 101

Jalen Stroman, DB, Notre Dame

Jalen Stroman was one of the biggest combine omissions. Coming in at No. 87 on the ES big board and No. 153 on PFF’s big board, it’s hard to imagine why he didn’t get an invite. He appeared in 10 games this season, racking up 37 tackles while allowing just nine receptions for 129 yards with an interception and two pass breakups. He lined up at free safety most of the time, but also spent time in the box and in the slot. He’s a super versatile safety who played ball at one of the biggest universities in the country, so it’s a shame he didn’t get a combine invite.

Essentially Sports Big Board Rank: 87

PFF Big Board Rank: 153

Cole Wisniewski, DB, Texas Tech

Cole Wisniewski was one of the focal points of a Texas Tech defense that was one of the best in the nation. The Red Raiders’ safety logged 78 tackles, 23 run stops, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He was great in coverage, but also really effective in the run game from the defensive backfield. I like a lot of the defensive backs in this draft class, but there aren’t 55 DBs better than him.

Essentially Sports Big Board Rank: 95

PFF Big Board Rank: 180

Earl Little, DB, FSU

Another defensive back who was snubbed from the NFL Combine is Earl Little, who ranks No. 70 on the EssentiallySports big board. Little was a star in coverage, giving up just 168 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2025. He was one of Florida State’s best players in 2025, and yet, 55 DBs got in before him.

Essentially Sports Big Board Rank: 70

PFF Big Board Rank: NR

DQ Smith, DB, South Carolina

DQ Smith played 732 snaps at safety for the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2025, playing against some of the best talent in the SEC. In 11 games, Smith gave up 17 catches for 190 yards and one touchdown with one interception while never allowing more than 49 yards in a single game. He’s a top-100 player on the EssentiallySports big board, and yet he did not receive a combine invite.

Essentially Sports Big Board Rank: 80

PFF Big Board Rank: 332

Mark Gronowski, QB, Iowa

I know Iowa doesn’t produce great quarterbacks historically, but in a really weak QB class, should Mark Gronowski have made it to Indy? He totaled 2,286 yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He didn’t have a whole lot to work with at Iowa, but he made the most of it and made steady improvements pretty much every week. Gronowski even helped them take down No. 14 Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl with 266 total yards and three total touchdowns. He probably deserved a spot in the combine, especially because this year’s crop has just 319 prospects, the lowest total in the last 10 years.

Essentially Sports Big Board Rank: NR

PFF Big Board Rank: 310

Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

Cyrus Allen was not included in the group of 46 wide receivers to make it to Indianapolis, but he probably should’ve been. In 2025, Allen caught 51 passes for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s only 5-foot-11, but he’s speedy and an excellent route runner who performed pretty well in the Senior Bowl. I would’ve loved to see how he measured in workouts, but now his Pro Day will become much more important.

Essentially Sports Big Board Rank: NR

PFF Big Board Rank: 103

Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

Tyren Montgomery wasn’t on a lot of people’s radar heading into the pre-draft process. He was a late addition to the Senior Bowl, and he absolutely showed out and beat some of the best defensive backs in the country. In 14 games this season, Montgomery caught 119 passes for 1,528 yards and 15 touchdowns. I know it was in DIII, but many people would’ve loved to see him at the combine, because he could work his way into the back half of the draft.

Essentially Sports Big Board Rank: NR

PFF Big Board Rank: 177

Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College

Lewis Bond is another receiver who showed out in 2025, but didn’t get invited to the combine. The Boston College standout is 5-foot-11 and caught 88 passes for 993 yards last season. He’s not much of a touchdown threat with just 11 in his career, but he can be a great slot weapon at the next level in the right offense. Bond was the highest-rated player in the preseason to not receive an invite to the combine. He deserved a spot in the combine.

Essentially Sports Big Board Rank: 84

PFF Big Board Rank: 233

Anthony Smith, WR, East Carolina

Anthony Smith really broke onto the scene in 2024 after four unproductive years at NC State. In 2024 and 2025, Smith combined to catch 105 passes for 1,852 yards and 13 scores. On top of that, he has a great frame at 6-foot-3, but definitely needs to put on some weight. It would’ve been great to see him perform at the combine to get an idea of his true speed, but we’ll see what he can do at his pro day.

Essentially Sports Big Board Rank: 111

PFF Big Board Rank: 313

Ethan Onianwa, OL, Ohio State

Ethan Onianwa got off to a great start, giving up zero pressures and sacks in 55 pass blocking snaps through the first three games of the season, but after that, he was benched. He’d make random appearances throughout the year and ended up playing a flawless 96 snaps, but after five years in college, he was forced to enter the draft. He did not receive a combine invite, but his play certainly warranted one. Pauline was told by NFL scouts that teams still have a third to fifth round grade on him, so it’s a shame he won’t be able to work out in Indy.

Essentially Sports Big Board Rank: 92

PFF Big Board Rank: 236

Landon Robinson, DT, Navy

Last but certainly not least is Navy’s Landon Robinson, who recorded 6.5 sacks and 34 pressures from the interior of the defensive line. After the season, he went to the Shrine Bowl, where he was one of the standouts of the week. Many thought he would receive a combine invite after the Shrine Bowl, but he was snubbed. Robinson is one of the best pure pass rushers at the defensive tackle position in this class, and deserves to be in Indy.

Essentially Sports Big Board Rank: 104

PFF Big Board Rank: 291