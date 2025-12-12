brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

2026 NFL Draft Defensive Back Rankings: Ohio State’s Caleb Downs Beats LSU’s Mansoor Delane for the Top Spot

ByTony Pauline

Dec 12, 2025 | 11:20 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

2026 NFL Draft Defensive Back Rankings: Ohio State’s Caleb Downs Beats LSU’s Mansoor Delane for the Top Spot

ByTony Pauline

Dec 12, 2025 | 11:20 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Essentials Inside The Story

  • Caleb Downs from Ohio State is the top overall defensive back prospect
  • Genesis Smith from Arizona is the second safety on the board
  • Mansoor Delane from LSU is a tough, instinctive corner with next-level ball skills

The safety position is not a priority come the NFL draft, yet one of the top next-level prospects in the nation expected to be available next April, in fact, plays that spot. And though not a deep safety class, the players at the top of the position are well-rounded and effective against the pass and the run. The cornerback position contrasts with safety, as there is no outstanding prospect in the group, and there are questions abound in the early rounds.  Here’s a breakdown of the top eight defensive backs on my board.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Caleb Downs/Ohio State: From his early days at Alabama, it was easy to identify Downs as an outstanding NFL prospect. He’s terrific in all areas of the defensive back position, as he combines instincts, athleticism, and toughness to make plays. Downs quickly diagnoses the action and brings down ball carriers in space, stopping the run while being equally adept in coverage, working with cornerbacks or playing over the slot receiver.

article-image

Imago

After a brilliant sophomore campaign in 2024, Downs has excelled this year despite taking on a different role. He’s a special defensive back who will make a quick impact in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mansoor Delane/LSU: Delane first caught my eye during his sophomore season at Virginia Tech, when opposing quarterbacks rarely threw in his direction thanks to his ability to shut down opponents. He took his game to another level this season after transferring to LSU and has shown ability in press coverage and facing the action in zone. Delane is a tough, instinctive corner with next-level ball skills who lacks elite size as well as speed, but he makes up for it with savvy play.

article-image

Imago

Avieon Terrell/Clemson: Like his older brother A.J., who starts for the Atlanta Falcons, Avieon comes with terrific ball skills and a next-level game. He’s fast, feisty, and possesses the ability to consistently make plays with his back to the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Terrell shows a lot of ability covering opponents downfield and on crossing patterns. He’s under six feet tall, which is going to knock him down draft boards on certain teams around the league, yet Terrell has starting potential on Sundays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colton Hood/Tennessee: Hood is another corner who is a little shy of the six-foot mark, yet he’s a competitive defensive back who displayed consistent progress in his game. He, too, has good bloodlines, as Hood’s father, Roderick, played in the NFL for almost a dozen years.

article-image

Imago

Starting his college career at Auburn before moving to Colorado, Hood settled at Tennessee this season, and his game has taken off. He’s an aggressive corner who mixes it up with receivers throughout the route and plays with quickness and fluidity. Best facing the action, Hood is a terrific fit for a team that consistently employs zone coverage. Recent word is that Hood will enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jermod McCoy/Tennessee: McCoy, who suffered a torn ACL last January, remains at the top of the cornerback rankings despite not playing a game this season. He’s a well-built corner who craves contact and fights receivers from the snap of the ball to the end of the route.

article-image

Imago

McCoy quickly flips his hips off the line, stays with opponents downfield, and works hard to get his head back around, then makes plays on the ball. Though there’s a lot to like about McCoy’s game, there are concerns about the junior, who started on a full-time basis for just one year before going down with the knee injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandon Cisse/South Carolina: As is often the case, the South Carolina secondary is loaded with next-level talent, and Cisse moved to the forefront this season. The junior, who played for North Carolina State the prior two years, is an elite athlete with terrific speed and the ability to quickly close or recover, then make a play on the pass.

article-image

Imago

He fires up the field, defending running plays or screen passes, and comes with a ton of upside. Cisse must develop as complete a game as he can be overaggressive and will bite on receivers’ moves, then rely on his speed to chase opponents downfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malik Muhammad/Texas: Jahdae Barron went from nickel back at Texas to first-round pick in the NFL draft last April. Muhammad is following a similar path, but he will land a round later than his former teammate.

article-image

Imago

He’s a forceful yet intelligent defensive back who communicates well with teammates in the secondary, and also throws his body around the field to make plays. Muhammad does a great job staying on the receiver’s hip, making his move to the throw, and breaking up or intercepting passes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Genesis Smith/Arizona: Smith is the second safety on my board, and much like Downs, he comes with a complete game. He’s forceful up the field and is a devastating run defender who also stops screen throws. Yet Smith also displays excellent range in center field, going sideline to sideline to make plays on the pass or help cornerbacks try and stop throws. He possesses excellent size and the ability to line up in a variety of defensive schemes.

4.231stCaleb DownsSOhio State3Jr
4.041stMansoor DelaneCBLSU4Sr
4.021-2Avieon TerrellCBClemson3Jr
3.982ndColton HoodCBTennessee3So
3.942ndJermod McCoyCBTennessee3Jr
3.832ndBrandon CisseCBSouth Carolina3Jr
3.822ndMalik MuhammadCBTexas3Jr
3.812ndGenesis SmithSArizona3Jr
3.783rdChris JohnsonCBSan Diego State4Sr
3.743rdAmare FerrellSIndiana3Jr
3.733rdKeith Abney IICBArizona State3Jr
3.713rdJalon KilgoreCBSouth Carolina3Jr
3.683rdD’Angelo PondsCBIndiana3Jr
3.673rdChandler RiversCBDuke4Sr
3.653rdDillon ThienemanSOregon3Jr
3.643rdJudge CollierCBSouth Carolina3Jr
3.633rdJamel JohnsonSTCU3Jr
3.623rdJyaire HillCBMichigan3So
3.584thChristian GrayCBNotre Dame3Jr
3.584thKhalil BarnesSClemson3Jr
3.574thJulian NealCBArkansas5Sr
3.574thKamari RamseySUSC4Jr
3.564thTreydan StukesCBArizona5Sr
3.565thA.J. HaulcySLSU4Sr
3.554thDaylen EveretteCBGeorgia4Sr
3.544thTJ MetcalfSMichigan3Jr
3.544thA.J. HarrisCBPenn State3Jr
3.524thWill Lee IIICBTexas A&M4Sr
3.524thEarl Little Jr.SFlorida State4Jr
3.514thDeshaun LeeCBIowa4Jr
3.494-5Davison IgbinosunCBOhio State4Sr
3.485thDQ SmithSSouth Carolina4Sr
3.465thZion TracyCBPenn State3Jr
3.465thBud ClarkSTCU5Sr
3.455thJelani McDonaldSTexas3Jr
3.445thZakee WheatleySPenn State5Sr
3.425thKeon SabbSAlabama4Jr
3.415thTao JohnsonSUtah4Jr
3.395-6Thaddeus DixonCBNorth Carolina5Sr
3.386thXavier ScottSIllinois4Sr
3.386thZeke BerryCBMichigan4Jr
3.376thKeionte ScottCBMiami-Fl6Sr
3.376thBray HubbardSAlabama3Jr
3.376thBo MascoeSRutgers3So
3.366thJeadyn LukusCBClemson4Sr
3.366thJalen StromanSNotre Dame5Sr
3.356thMiles ScottSIllinois4Jr
3.356thJermaine Mathews Jr.CBOhio State3Jr
3.346thTerry MooreSDuke4Sr
3.346thAmari JacksonCBBoston College4Sr
3.336thTacario DavisCBWashington4Sr
3.336thEmmanuel McNeil-WarrenSToledo4Sr
3.326thRobert Spears-JenningsSOklahoma4Sr
3.326thMatthew BaileySIllinois4Jr
3.326thIsaiah NwokobiaSSMU4Jr
3.326thVJ PayneSKansas State4Sr
3.326thAvery SmithCBToledo4Sr
3.316thMarcus AllenCBNorth Carolina4Sr
3.316thJay GreenSStanford4Sr
3.306-7Ephesians PrysockCBWashington4Sr
3.306-7Jalen CatalonSMissouri7Sr
3.306-7Charles DemmingsCBStephen F. Austin5Sr
3.297thMichael TaaffeSTexas5Sr
3.297thJalen McMurrayCBTennessee4Jr
3.29FADJ McKinneyCBColorado5Sr
3.287thCarter DavisSBoston College3So
3.287thCollin WrightCBStanford4Jr
3.277-FADomani JacksonCBAlabama4Sr
3.277-FADalton BrooksSTexas A&M3Jr
3.26FACeyair WrightCBNebraska5Sr
3.26FADaylan CarnellSMissouri5Sr
3.25MFAJontez WilliamsCBIowa State4Jr
3.25FADante LovettCBVirginia Tech3Jr
3.25FABryce AndersonSTexas A&M4Sr
3.24FADeShon SingletonSNebraska4Sr
3.24FAAshton StampsCBLSU3Jr
3.23FADaniel HarrisCBGeorgia3Jr
3.23FARod MooreSMichigan5Sr
3.22FAAhmaad MosesSSMU4Sr
3.22FAJaylon GuilbeauCBTexas4Sr
3.21FAMalik SpencerSMichigan State4Sr
3.21FAJoshua EatonCBMichigan State5Sr
3.20FAMalcolm Hartzog Jr.CBNebraska4Sr
3.20FAJalen HuskeySMaryland4Sr
3.19FAAhmari HarveyCBGeorgia Tech5Sr
3.19FAKendel DolbySOklahoma5Sr
3.18FAMarvin Burks Jr.SMissouri3Jr
3.18FADJ HarveyCBUSC5Sr
3.18FASteve HallCBMissouri5Sr
3.17FADuce ChestnutSSyracuse5Sr
3.17FADaShawn JonesCBAlabama5Sr
3.16FATori Pride Jr.CBMissouri4Sr
3.16FANikai MartinezSMichigan State4Sr
3.15MFAJeremiah CooperCBIowa State4Sr
3.15FAAustin BrownSWisconsin4Sr
3.14FATyreek ChappellCBTexas A&M5Sr
3.14FAJardin GilbertSLSU5Sr
3.13FADeVonta SmithCBNotre Dame5Sr
3.12FAKaleb PattersonCBIllinois4Jr
3.11FADontae BalfourCBTexas Tech5Sr
3.10FAAbraham WilliamsCBNew Mexico5Sr
3.09FAJosh MotenCBSouthern Mississippi5Sr
3.09FAJordan LovettSKentucky5Sr
3.08FAShyheim BrownSFlorida State5Sr
3.08FAJalen JonesCBWilliam & Mary5Sr
3.07FADalton JohnsonSArizona5Sr
3.07FADeAndre BoykinsCBOklahoma State5Sr
3.06FAXavion AlfordSArizona State5Sr
3.06FAMichael DansbyCBArizona4Sr
3.05FARickey Gibson IIICBTennessee3Jr
3.05FARabbit EvansSUtah4Sr
3.05FAGavin GibsonCBNorth Carolina4Sr
3.04FAAvery HelmCBTCU4Jr
3.04FAPeter ManumaSHawaii4Sr
3.04FAA’Marion McCoyCBBoise State5Sr
3.03FAAl’zillion HamiltonCBFresno State5Sr
3.03FAPreston HodgeCBColorado4Sr
3.03FADrey NorwoodCBMissouri5Sr
3.03FAMichael Coats Jr.CBWest Virginia5Sr
3.03FAMarques Buford Jr.CBNebraska5Sr
3.03FAA.J. McCartyCBTexas Tech5Sr
3.03FADevin MooreCBFlorida3Jr
3.03FARico HallmanCBWisconsin5Sr
3.03FADe’Shawn RuckerCBSouth Florida5Sr
3.03FADevin GrantSSyracuse4Sr
3.03FAKobe SingletonCBOregon State5Sr
3.03FARex ConnorsSUC-Davis4Sr
3.02FAEric ButlerCBSan Diego State4Sr
3.02FAJordan CastellSFlorida3Jr
3.02FABryun ParhamSUConn6Sr
3.02FACole WisniewskiSTexas Tech5Sr
3.02FAJamorri ColsonCBWashington State5Sr
3.02FABlake ThompsonSHouston5Sr
3.02FAPhillip DunnamSCentral Florida4Sr
3.02FASage RyanSMississippi5Sr
3.02FALatrell McCutchin Sr.CBHouston5Sr
3.02FADJ Graham IICBKansas5Sr
3.02FAElijah JacksonCBTCU4Sr
3.01FASkyler ThomasSOregon State5Sr
3.01FARobert RahimiSSMU7Sr
3.01FATyler StrainCBIllinois4Jr
3.01FAJahlil FlorenceCBOregon4Jr
3.01FAChad BrownCBPurdue5Sr
3.00FAKey LawrenceSUCLA5Sr
3.00FAMark DavisCBVanderbilt6Sr

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved