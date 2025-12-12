2026 NFL Draft Defensive Back Rankings: Ohio State’s Caleb Downs Beats LSU’s Mansoor Delane for the Top Spot

Essentials Inside The Story Caleb Downs from Ohio State is the top overall defensive back prospect

Genesis Smith from Arizona is the second safety on the board

Mansoor Delane from LSU is a tough, instinctive corner with next-level ball skills

The safety position is not a priority come the NFL draft, yet one of the top next-level prospects in the nation expected to be available next April, in fact, plays that spot. And though not a deep safety class, the players at the top of the position are well-rounded and effective against the pass and the run. The cornerback position contrasts with safety, as there is no outstanding prospect in the group, and there are questions abound in the early rounds. Here’s a breakdown of the top eight defensive backs on my board.

Caleb Downs/Ohio State: From his early days at Alabama, it was easy to identify Downs as an outstanding NFL prospect. He’s terrific in all areas of the defensive back position, as he combines instincts, athleticism, and toughness to make plays. Downs quickly diagnoses the action and brings down ball carriers in space, stopping the run while being equally adept in coverage, working with cornerbacks or playing over the slot receiver.

After a brilliant sophomore campaign in 2024, Downs has excelled this year despite taking on a different role. He’s a special defensive back who will make a quick impact in the NFL.

Mansoor Delane/LSU: Delane first caught my eye during his sophomore season at Virginia Tech, when opposing quarterbacks rarely threw in his direction thanks to his ability to shut down opponents. He took his game to another level this season after transferring to LSU and has shown ability in press coverage and facing the action in zone. Delane is a tough, instinctive corner with next-level ball skills who lacks elite size as well as speed, but he makes up for it with savvy play.

Avieon Terrell/Clemson: Like his older brother A.J., who starts for the Atlanta Falcons, Avieon comes with terrific ball skills and a next-level game. He’s fast, feisty, and possesses the ability to consistently make plays with his back to the ball.

Terrell shows a lot of ability covering opponents downfield and on crossing patterns. He’s under six feet tall, which is going to knock him down draft boards on certain teams around the league, yet Terrell has starting potential on Sundays.

Colton Hood/Tennessee: Hood is another corner who is a little shy of the six-foot mark, yet he’s a competitive defensive back who displayed consistent progress in his game. He, too, has good bloodlines, as Hood’s father, Roderick, played in the NFL for almost a dozen years.

Starting his college career at Auburn before moving to Colorado, Hood settled at Tennessee this season, and his game has taken off. He’s an aggressive corner who mixes it up with receivers throughout the route and plays with quickness and fluidity. Best facing the action, Hood is a terrific fit for a team that consistently employs zone coverage. Recent word is that Hood will enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jermod McCoy/Tennessee: McCoy, who suffered a torn ACL last January, remains at the top of the cornerback rankings despite not playing a game this season. He’s a well-built corner who craves contact and fights receivers from the snap of the ball to the end of the route.

McCoy quickly flips his hips off the line, stays with opponents downfield, and works hard to get his head back around, then makes plays on the ball. Though there’s a lot to like about McCoy’s game, there are concerns about the junior, who started on a full-time basis for just one year before going down with the knee injury.

Brandon Cisse/South Carolina: As is often the case, the South Carolina secondary is loaded with next-level talent, and Cisse moved to the forefront this season. The junior, who played for North Carolina State the prior two years, is an elite athlete with terrific speed and the ability to quickly close or recover, then make a play on the pass.

He fires up the field, defending running plays or screen passes, and comes with a ton of upside. Cisse must develop as complete a game as he can be overaggressive and will bite on receivers’ moves, then rely on his speed to chase opponents downfield.

Malik Muhammad/Texas: Jahdae Barron went from nickel back at Texas to first-round pick in the NFL draft last April. Muhammad is following a similar path, but he will land a round later than his former teammate.

He’s a forceful yet intelligent defensive back who communicates well with teammates in the secondary, and also throws his body around the field to make plays. Muhammad does a great job staying on the receiver’s hip, making his move to the throw, and breaking up or intercepting passes.

Genesis Smith/Arizona: Smith is the second safety on my board, and much like Downs, he comes with a complete game. He’s forceful up the field and is a devastating run defender who also stops screen throws. Yet Smith also displays excellent range in center field, going sideline to sideline to make plays on the pass or help cornerbacks try and stop throws. He possesses excellent size and the ability to line up in a variety of defensive schemes.

4.23 1st Caleb Downs S Ohio State 3Jr 4.04 1st Mansoor Delane CB LSU 4Sr 4.02 1-2 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson 3Jr 3.98 2nd Colton Hood CB Tennessee 3So 3.94 2nd Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee 3Jr 3.83 2nd Brandon Cisse CB South Carolina 3Jr 3.82 2nd Malik Muhammad CB Texas 3Jr 3.81 2nd Genesis Smith S Arizona 3Jr 3.78 3rd Chris Johnson CB San Diego State 4Sr 3.74 3rd Amare Ferrell S Indiana 3Jr 3.73 3rd Keith Abney II CB Arizona State 3Jr 3.71 3rd Jalon Kilgore CB South Carolina 3Jr 3.68 3rd D’Angelo Ponds CB Indiana 3Jr 3.67 3rd Chandler Rivers CB Duke 4Sr 3.65 3rd Dillon Thieneman S Oregon 3Jr 3.64 3rd Judge Collier CB South Carolina 3Jr 3.63 3rd Jamel Johnson S TCU 3Jr 3.62 3rd Jyaire Hill CB Michigan 3So 3.58 4th Christian Gray CB Notre Dame 3Jr 3.58 4th Khalil Barnes S Clemson 3Jr 3.57 4th Julian Neal CB Arkansas 5Sr 3.57 4th Kamari Ramsey S USC 4Jr 3.56 4th Treydan Stukes CB Arizona 5Sr 3.56 5th A.J. Haulcy S LSU 4Sr 3.55 4th Daylen Everette CB Georgia 4Sr 3.54 4th TJ Metcalf S Michigan 3Jr 3.54 4th A.J. Harris CB Penn State 3Jr 3.52 4th Will Lee III CB Texas A&M 4Sr 3.52 4th Earl Little Jr. S Florida State 4Jr 3.51 4th Deshaun Lee CB Iowa 4Jr 3.49 4-5 Davison Igbinosun CB Ohio State 4Sr 3.48 5th DQ Smith S South Carolina 4Sr 3.46 5th Zion Tracy CB Penn State 3Jr 3.46 5th Bud Clark S TCU 5Sr 3.45 5th Jelani McDonald S Texas 3Jr 3.44 5th Zakee Wheatley S Penn State 5Sr 3.42 5th Keon Sabb S Alabama 4Jr 3.41 5th Tao Johnson S Utah 4Jr 3.39 5-6 Thaddeus Dixon CB North Carolina 5Sr 3.38 6th Xavier Scott S Illinois 4Sr 3.38 6th Zeke Berry CB Michigan 4Jr 3.37 6th Keionte Scott CB Miami-Fl 6Sr 3.37 6th Bray Hubbard S Alabama 3Jr 3.37 6th Bo Mascoe S Rutgers 3So 3.36 6th Jeadyn Lukus CB Clemson 4Sr 3.36 6th Jalen Stroman S Notre Dame 5Sr 3.35 6th Miles Scott S Illinois 4Jr 3.35 6th Jermaine Mathews Jr. CB Ohio State 3Jr 3.34 6th Terry Moore S Duke 4Sr 3.34 6th Amari Jackson CB Boston College 4Sr 3.33 6th Tacario Davis CB Washington 4Sr 3.33 6th Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo 4Sr 3.32 6th Robert Spears-Jennings S Oklahoma 4Sr 3.32 6th Matthew Bailey S Illinois 4Jr 3.32 6th Isaiah Nwokobia S SMU 4Jr 3.32 6th VJ Payne S Kansas State 4Sr 3.32 6th Avery Smith CB Toledo 4Sr 3.31 6th Marcus Allen CB North Carolina 4Sr 3.31 6th Jay Green S Stanford 4Sr 3.30 6-7 Ephesians Prysock CB Washington 4Sr 3.30 6-7 Jalen Catalon S Missouri 7Sr 3.30 6-7 Charles Demmings CB Stephen F. Austin 5Sr 3.29 7th Michael Taaffe S Texas 5Sr 3.29 7th Jalen McMurray CB Tennessee 4Jr 3.29 FA DJ McKinney CB Colorado 5Sr 3.28 7th Carter Davis S Boston College 3So 3.28 7th Collin Wright CB Stanford 4Jr 3.27 7-FA Domani Jackson CB Alabama 4Sr 3.27 7-FA Dalton Brooks S Texas A&M 3Jr 3.26 FA Ceyair Wright CB Nebraska 5Sr 3.26 FA Daylan Carnell S Missouri 5Sr 3.25M FA Jontez Williams CB Iowa State 4Jr 3.25 FA Dante Lovett CB Virginia Tech 3Jr 3.25 FA Bryce Anderson S Texas A&M 4Sr 3.24 FA DeShon Singleton S Nebraska 4Sr 3.24 FA Ashton Stamps CB LSU 3Jr 3.23 FA Daniel Harris CB Georgia 3Jr 3.23 FA Rod Moore S Michigan 5Sr 3.22 FA Ahmaad Moses S SMU 4Sr 3.22 FA Jaylon Guilbeau CB Texas 4Sr 3.21 FA Malik Spencer S Michigan State 4Sr 3.21 FA Joshua Eaton CB Michigan State 5Sr 3.20 FA Malcolm Hartzog Jr. CB Nebraska 4Sr 3.20 FA Jalen Huskey S Maryland 4Sr 3.19 FA Ahmari Harvey CB Georgia Tech 5Sr 3.19 FA Kendel Dolby S Oklahoma 5Sr 3.18 FA Marvin Burks Jr. S Missouri 3Jr 3.18 FA DJ Harvey CB USC 5Sr 3.18 FA Steve Hall CB Missouri 5Sr 3.17 FA Duce Chestnut S Syracuse 5Sr 3.17 FA DaShawn Jones CB Alabama 5Sr 3.16 FA Tori Pride Jr. CB Missouri 4Sr 3.16 FA Nikai Martinez S Michigan State 4Sr 3.15M FA Jeremiah Cooper CB Iowa State 4Sr 3.15 FA Austin Brown S Wisconsin 4Sr 3.14 FA Tyreek Chappell CB Texas A&M 5Sr 3.14 FA Jardin Gilbert S LSU 5Sr 3.13 FA DeVonta Smith CB Notre Dame 5Sr 3.12 FA Kaleb Patterson CB Illinois 4Jr 3.11 FA Dontae Balfour CB Texas Tech 5Sr 3.10 FA Abraham Williams CB New Mexico 5Sr 3.09 FA Josh Moten CB Southern Mississippi 5Sr 3.09 FA Jordan Lovett S Kentucky 5Sr 3.08 FA Shyheim Brown S Florida State 5Sr 3.08 FA Jalen Jones CB William & Mary 5Sr 3.07 FA Dalton Johnson S Arizona 5Sr 3.07 FA DeAndre Boykins CB Oklahoma State 5Sr 3.06 FA Xavion Alford S Arizona State 5Sr 3.06 FA Michael Dansby CB Arizona 4Sr 3.05 FA Rickey Gibson III CB Tennessee 3Jr 3.05 FA Rabbit Evans S Utah 4Sr 3.05 FA Gavin Gibson CB North Carolina 4Sr 3.04 FA Avery Helm CB TCU 4Jr 3.04 FA Peter Manuma S Hawaii 4Sr 3.04 FA A’Marion McCoy CB Boise State 5Sr 3.03 FA Al’zillion Hamilton CB Fresno State 5Sr 3.03 FA Preston Hodge CB Colorado 4Sr 3.03 FA Drey Norwood CB Missouri 5Sr 3.03 FA Michael Coats Jr. CB West Virginia 5Sr 3.03 FA Marques Buford Jr. CB Nebraska 5Sr 3.03 FA A.J. McCarty CB Texas Tech 5Sr 3.03 FA Devin Moore CB Florida 3Jr 3.03 FA Rico Hallman CB Wisconsin 5Sr 3.03 FA De’Shawn Rucker CB South Florida 5Sr 3.03 FA Devin Grant S Syracuse 4Sr 3.03 FA Kobe Singleton CB Oregon State 5Sr 3.03 FA Rex Connors S UC-Davis 4Sr 3.02 FA Eric Butler CB San Diego State 4Sr 3.02 FA Jordan Castell S Florida 3Jr 3.02 FA Bryun Parham S UConn 6Sr 3.02 FA Cole Wisniewski S Texas Tech 5Sr 3.02 FA Jamorri Colson CB Washington State 5Sr 3.02 FA Blake Thompson S Houston 5Sr 3.02 FA Phillip Dunnam S Central Florida 4Sr 3.02 FA Sage Ryan S Mississippi 5Sr 3.02 FA Latrell McCutchin Sr. CB Houston 5Sr 3.02 FA DJ Graham II CB Kansas 5Sr 3.02 FA Elijah Jackson CB TCU 4Sr 3.01 FA Skyler Thomas S Oregon State 5Sr 3.01 FA Robert Rahimi S SMU 7Sr 3.01 FA Tyler Strain CB Illinois 4Jr 3.01 FA Jahlil Florence CB Oregon 4Jr 3.01 FA Chad Brown CB Purdue 5Sr 3.00 FA Key Lawrence S UCLA 5Sr 3.00 FA Mark Davis CB Vanderbilt 6Sr