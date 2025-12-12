2026 NFL Draft Defensive Back Rankings: Ohio State’s Caleb Downs Beats LSU’s Mansoor Delane for the Top Spot

Essentials Inside The Story
- Caleb Downs from Ohio State is the top overall defensive back prospect
- Genesis Smith from Arizona is the second safety on the board
- Mansoor Delane from LSU is a tough, instinctive corner with next-level ball skills
The safety position is not a priority come the NFL draft, yet one of the top next-level prospects in the nation expected to be available next April, in fact, plays that spot. And though not a deep safety class, the players at the top of the position are well-rounded and effective against the pass and the run. The cornerback position contrasts with safety, as there is no outstanding prospect in the group, and there are questions abound in the early rounds. Here’s a breakdown of the top eight defensive backs on my board.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Caleb Downs/Ohio State: From his early days at Alabama, it was easy to identify Downs as an outstanding NFL prospect. He’s terrific in all areas of the defensive back position, as he combines instincts, athleticism, and toughness to make plays. Downs quickly diagnoses the action and brings down ball carriers in space, stopping the run while being equally adept in coverage, working with cornerbacks or playing over the slot receiver.
After a brilliant sophomore campaign in 2024, Downs has excelled this year despite taking on a different role. He’s a special defensive back who will make a quick impact in the NFL.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mansoor Delane/LSU: Delane first caught my eye during his sophomore season at Virginia Tech, when opposing quarterbacks rarely threw in his direction thanks to his ability to shut down opponents. He took his game to another level this season after transferring to LSU and has shown ability in press coverage and facing the action in zone. Delane is a tough, instinctive corner with next-level ball skills who lacks elite size as well as speed, but he makes up for it with savvy play.
Avieon Terrell/Clemson: Like his older brother A.J., who starts for the Atlanta Falcons, Avieon comes with terrific ball skills and a next-level game. He’s fast, feisty, and possesses the ability to consistently make plays with his back to the ball.
ADVERTISEMENT
Terrell shows a lot of ability covering opponents downfield and on crossing patterns. He’s under six feet tall, which is going to knock him down draft boards on certain teams around the league, yet Terrell has starting potential on Sundays.
ADVERTISEMENT
Colton Hood/Tennessee: Hood is another corner who is a little shy of the six-foot mark, yet he’s a competitive defensive back who displayed consistent progress in his game. He, too, has good bloodlines, as Hood’s father, Roderick, played in the NFL for almost a dozen years.
Starting his college career at Auburn before moving to Colorado, Hood settled at Tennessee this season, and his game has taken off. He’s an aggressive corner who mixes it up with receivers throughout the route and plays with quickness and fluidity. Best facing the action, Hood is a terrific fit for a team that consistently employs zone coverage. Recent word is that Hood will enter the 2026 NFL Draft.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jermod McCoy/Tennessee: McCoy, who suffered a torn ACL last January, remains at the top of the cornerback rankings despite not playing a game this season. He’s a well-built corner who craves contact and fights receivers from the snap of the ball to the end of the route.
McCoy quickly flips his hips off the line, stays with opponents downfield, and works hard to get his head back around, then makes plays on the ball. Though there’s a lot to like about McCoy’s game, there are concerns about the junior, who started on a full-time basis for just one year before going down with the knee injury.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brandon Cisse/South Carolina: As is often the case, the South Carolina secondary is loaded with next-level talent, and Cisse moved to the forefront this season. The junior, who played for North Carolina State the prior two years, is an elite athlete with terrific speed and the ability to quickly close or recover, then make a play on the pass.
He fires up the field, defending running plays or screen passes, and comes with a ton of upside. Cisse must develop as complete a game as he can be overaggressive and will bite on receivers’ moves, then rely on his speed to chase opponents downfield.
ADVERTISEMENT
Malik Muhammad/Texas: Jahdae Barron went from nickel back at Texas to first-round pick in the NFL draft last April. Muhammad is following a similar path, but he will land a round later than his former teammate.
He’s a forceful yet intelligent defensive back who communicates well with teammates in the secondary, and also throws his body around the field to make plays. Muhammad does a great job staying on the receiver’s hip, making his move to the throw, and breaking up or intercepting passes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Genesis Smith/Arizona: Smith is the second safety on my board, and much like Downs, he comes with a complete game. He’s forceful up the field and is a devastating run defender who also stops screen throws. Yet Smith also displays excellent range in center field, going sideline to sideline to make plays on the pass or help cornerbacks try and stop throws. He possesses excellent size and the ability to line up in a variety of defensive schemes.
|4.23
|1st
|Caleb Downs
|S
|Ohio State
|3Jr
|4.04
|1st
|Mansoor Delane
|CB
|LSU
|4Sr
|4.02
|1-2
|Avieon Terrell
|CB
|Clemson
|3Jr
|3.98
|2nd
|Colton Hood
|CB
|Tennessee
|3So
|3.94
|2nd
|Jermod McCoy
|CB
|Tennessee
|3Jr
|3.83
|2nd
|Brandon Cisse
|CB
|South Carolina
|3Jr
|3.82
|2nd
|Malik Muhammad
|CB
|Texas
|3Jr
|3.81
|2nd
|Genesis Smith
|S
|Arizona
|3Jr
|3.78
|3rd
|Chris Johnson
|CB
|San Diego State
|4Sr
|3.74
|3rd
|Amare Ferrell
|S
|Indiana
|3Jr
|3.73
|3rd
|Keith Abney II
|CB
|Arizona State
|3Jr
|3.71
|3rd
|Jalon Kilgore
|CB
|South Carolina
|3Jr
|3.68
|3rd
|D’Angelo Ponds
|CB
|Indiana
|3Jr
|3.67
|3rd
|Chandler Rivers
|CB
|Duke
|4Sr
|3.65
|3rd
|Dillon Thieneman
|S
|Oregon
|3Jr
|3.64
|3rd
|Judge Collier
|CB
|South Carolina
|3Jr
|3.63
|3rd
|Jamel Johnson
|S
|TCU
|3Jr
|3.62
|3rd
|Jyaire Hill
|CB
|Michigan
|3So
|3.58
|4th
|Christian Gray
|CB
|Notre Dame
|3Jr
|3.58
|4th
|Khalil Barnes
|S
|Clemson
|3Jr
|3.57
|4th
|Julian Neal
|CB
|Arkansas
|5Sr
|3.57
|4th
|Kamari Ramsey
|S
|USC
|4Jr
|3.56
|4th
|Treydan Stukes
|CB
|Arizona
|5Sr
|3.56
|5th
|A.J. Haulcy
|S
|LSU
|4Sr
|3.55
|4th
|Daylen Everette
|CB
|Georgia
|4Sr
|3.54
|4th
|TJ Metcalf
|S
|Michigan
|3Jr
|3.54
|4th
|A.J. Harris
|CB
|Penn State
|3Jr
|3.52
|4th
|Will Lee III
|CB
|Texas A&M
|4Sr
|3.52
|4th
|Earl Little Jr.
|S
|Florida State
|4Jr
|3.51
|4th
|Deshaun Lee
|CB
|Iowa
|4Jr
|3.49
|4-5
|Davison Igbinosun
|CB
|Ohio State
|4Sr
|3.48
|5th
|DQ Smith
|S
|South Carolina
|4Sr
|3.46
|5th
|Zion Tracy
|CB
|Penn State
|3Jr
|3.46
|5th
|Bud Clark
|S
|TCU
|5Sr
|3.45
|5th
|Jelani McDonald
|S
|Texas
|3Jr
|3.44
|5th
|Zakee Wheatley
|S
|Penn State
|5Sr
|3.42
|5th
|Keon Sabb
|S
|Alabama
|4Jr
|3.41
|5th
|Tao Johnson
|S
|Utah
|4Jr
|3.39
|5-6
|Thaddeus Dixon
|CB
|North Carolina
|5Sr
|3.38
|6th
|Xavier Scott
|S
|Illinois
|4Sr
|3.38
|6th
|Zeke Berry
|CB
|Michigan
|4Jr
|3.37
|6th
|Keionte Scott
|CB
|Miami-Fl
|6Sr
|3.37
|6th
|Bray Hubbard
|S
|Alabama
|3Jr
|3.37
|6th
|Bo Mascoe
|S
|Rutgers
|3So
|3.36
|6th
|Jeadyn Lukus
|CB
|Clemson
|4Sr
|3.36
|6th
|Jalen Stroman
|S
|Notre Dame
|5Sr
|3.35
|6th
|Miles Scott
|S
|Illinois
|4Jr
|3.35
|6th
|Jermaine Mathews Jr.
|CB
|Ohio State
|3Jr
|3.34
|6th
|Terry Moore
|S
|Duke
|4Sr
|3.34
|6th
|Amari Jackson
|CB
|Boston College
|4Sr
|3.33
|6th
|Tacario Davis
|CB
|Washington
|4Sr
|3.33
|6th
|Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
|S
|Toledo
|4Sr
|3.32
|6th
|Robert Spears-Jennings
|S
|Oklahoma
|4Sr
|3.32
|6th
|Matthew Bailey
|S
|Illinois
|4Jr
|3.32
|6th
|Isaiah Nwokobia
|S
|SMU
|4Jr
|3.32
|6th
|VJ Payne
|S
|Kansas State
|4Sr
|3.32
|6th
|Avery Smith
|CB
|Toledo
|4Sr
|3.31
|6th
|Marcus Allen
|CB
|North Carolina
|4Sr
|3.31
|6th
|Jay Green
|S
|Stanford
|4Sr
|3.30
|6-7
|Ephesians Prysock
|CB
|Washington
|4Sr
|3.30
|6-7
|Jalen Catalon
|S
|Missouri
|7Sr
|3.30
|6-7
|Charles Demmings
|CB
|Stephen F. Austin
|5Sr
|3.29
|7th
|Michael Taaffe
|S
|Texas
|5Sr
|3.29
|7th
|Jalen McMurray
|CB
|Tennessee
|4Jr
|3.29
|FA
|DJ McKinney
|CB
|Colorado
|5Sr
|3.28
|7th
|Carter Davis
|S
|Boston College
|3So
|3.28
|7th
|Collin Wright
|CB
|Stanford
|4Jr
|3.27
|7-FA
|Domani Jackson
|CB
|Alabama
|4Sr
|3.27
|7-FA
|Dalton Brooks
|S
|Texas A&M
|3Jr
|3.26
|FA
|Ceyair Wright
|CB
|Nebraska
|5Sr
|3.26
|FA
|Daylan Carnell
|S
|Missouri
|5Sr
|3.25M
|FA
|Jontez Williams
|CB
|Iowa State
|4Jr
|3.25
|FA
|Dante Lovett
|CB
|Virginia Tech
|3Jr
|3.25
|FA
|Bryce Anderson
|S
|Texas A&M
|4Sr
|3.24
|FA
|DeShon Singleton
|S
|Nebraska
|4Sr
|3.24
|FA
|Ashton Stamps
|CB
|LSU
|3Jr
|3.23
|FA
|Daniel Harris
|CB
|Georgia
|3Jr
|3.23
|FA
|Rod Moore
|S
|Michigan
|5Sr
|3.22
|FA
|Ahmaad Moses
|S
|SMU
|4Sr
|3.22
|FA
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|CB
|Texas
|4Sr
|3.21
|FA
|Malik Spencer
|S
|Michigan State
|4Sr
|3.21
|FA
|Joshua Eaton
|CB
|Michigan State
|5Sr
|3.20
|FA
|Malcolm Hartzog Jr.
|CB
|Nebraska
|4Sr
|3.20
|FA
|Jalen Huskey
|S
|Maryland
|4Sr
|3.19
|FA
|Ahmari Harvey
|CB
|Georgia Tech
|5Sr
|3.19
|FA
|Kendel Dolby
|S
|Oklahoma
|5Sr
|3.18
|FA
|Marvin Burks Jr.
|S
|Missouri
|3Jr
|3.18
|FA
|DJ Harvey
|CB
|USC
|5Sr
|3.18
|FA
|Steve Hall
|CB
|Missouri
|5Sr
|3.17
|FA
|Duce Chestnut
|S
|Syracuse
|5Sr
|3.17
|FA
|DaShawn Jones
|CB
|Alabama
|5Sr
|3.16
|FA
|Tori Pride Jr.
|CB
|Missouri
|4Sr
|3.16
|FA
|Nikai Martinez
|S
|Michigan State
|4Sr
|3.15M
|FA
|Jeremiah Cooper
|CB
|Iowa State
|4Sr
|3.15
|FA
|Austin Brown
|S
|Wisconsin
|4Sr
|3.14
|FA
|Tyreek Chappell
|CB
|Texas A&M
|5Sr
|3.14
|FA
|Jardin Gilbert
|S
|LSU
|5Sr
|3.13
|FA
|DeVonta Smith
|CB
|Notre Dame
|5Sr
|3.12
|FA
|Kaleb Patterson
|CB
|Illinois
|4Jr
|3.11
|FA
|Dontae Balfour
|CB
|Texas Tech
|5Sr
|3.10
|FA
|Abraham Williams
|CB
|New Mexico
|5Sr
|3.09
|FA
|Josh Moten
|CB
|Southern Mississippi
|5Sr
|3.09
|FA
|Jordan Lovett
|S
|Kentucky
|5Sr
|3.08
|FA
|Shyheim Brown
|S
|Florida State
|5Sr
|3.08
|FA
|Jalen Jones
|CB
|William & Mary
|5Sr
|3.07
|FA
|Dalton Johnson
|S
|Arizona
|5Sr
|3.07
|FA
|DeAndre Boykins
|CB
|Oklahoma State
|5Sr
|3.06
|FA
|Xavion Alford
|S
|Arizona State
|5Sr
|3.06
|FA
|Michael Dansby
|CB
|Arizona
|4Sr
|3.05
|FA
|Rickey Gibson III
|CB
|Tennessee
|3Jr
|3.05
|FA
|Rabbit Evans
|S
|Utah
|4Sr
|3.05
|FA
|Gavin Gibson
|CB
|North Carolina
|4Sr
|3.04
|FA
|Avery Helm
|CB
|TCU
|4Jr
|3.04
|FA
|Peter Manuma
|S
|Hawaii
|4Sr
|3.04
|FA
|A’Marion McCoy
|CB
|Boise State
|5Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Al’zillion Hamilton
|CB
|Fresno State
|5Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Preston Hodge
|CB
|Colorado
|4Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Drey Norwood
|CB
|Missouri
|5Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Michael Coats Jr.
|CB
|West Virginia
|5Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Marques Buford Jr.
|CB
|Nebraska
|5Sr
|3.03
|FA
|A.J. McCarty
|CB
|Texas Tech
|5Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Devin Moore
|CB
|Florida
|3Jr
|3.03
|FA
|Rico Hallman
|CB
|Wisconsin
|5Sr
|3.03
|FA
|De’Shawn Rucker
|CB
|South Florida
|5Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Devin Grant
|S
|Syracuse
|4Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Kobe Singleton
|CB
|Oregon State
|5Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Rex Connors
|S
|UC-Davis
|4Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Eric Butler
|CB
|San Diego State
|4Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Jordan Castell
|S
|Florida
|3Jr
|3.02
|FA
|Bryun Parham
|S
|UConn
|6Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Cole Wisniewski
|S
|Texas Tech
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Jamorri Colson
|CB
|Washington State
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Blake Thompson
|S
|Houston
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Phillip Dunnam
|S
|Central Florida
|4Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Sage Ryan
|S
|Mississippi
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Latrell McCutchin Sr.
|CB
|Houston
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|DJ Graham II
|CB
|Kansas
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Elijah Jackson
|CB
|TCU
|4Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Skyler Thomas
|S
|Oregon State
|5Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Robert Rahimi
|S
|SMU
|7Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Tyler Strain
|CB
|Illinois
|4Jr
|3.01
|FA
|Jahlil Florence
|CB
|Oregon
|4Jr
|3.01
|FA
|Chad Brown
|CB
|Purdue
|5Sr
|3.00
|FA
|Key Lawrence
|S
|UCLA
|5Sr
|3.00
|FA
|Mark Davis
|CB
|Vanderbilt
|6Sr
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT