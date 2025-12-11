2026 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings: Ohio State Duo Arvell Reese & Sonny Styles Lead

Essentials Inside The Story Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles headline the linebackers heading to the 2026 NFL Draft

Analysis of top-8 prospects with their strengths and projections

Full top-60 linebacker rankings included for draft outlook

There was a time when off-ball linebackers whose responsibilities included more than just blitzing the quarterback were coveted in the NFL draft. And while those are bygone days, recently, teams are returning to selecting athletic linebackers who are just as effective making plays in reverse as they are up the field in the early part of the draft.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The good news is that off-ball linebacker looks like the strength of the 2026 NFL Draft, and as many as four players from the position could be selected in the first round. Here are the top 60 prospects at the position and write-ups on the leading eight.

Arvell Reese/Ohio State: Reese stepped out of the shadows of a deep and talented Buckeyes defense from last season to lead another deep and talented unit this year. The progress Reese has shown in his game this season has been nothing short of sensational. He’s a tremendous run defender who shows ability stacking ball carriers in the box or cutting them off from the corners in pursuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Ohio State LB gets depth on pass drops and displays the ability to cover tight ends or running backs, and has been devastating on the blitz. Entering the season graded as a third-round pick, Reese presently projects as a top-three selection.

Sonny Styles/Ohio State: Styles, the other Buckeyes linebacker, would be the best defensive player for most colleges in the nation, but he has the disadvantage of playing next to Reese. A former safety, Styles has consistently developed at linebacker and is a tall, athletic defender who is effective in all three facets of the position. He’s not as impactful on the blitz as Reese, but the argument can be made that Styles is better in coverage than his higher-rated teammate.

Anthony Hill Jr./Texas: Hill’s been inconsistent this season, yet the fact is that he was omnipresent, making plays the past three seasons, and plays every down like his hair’s on fire. Incredible in pursuit, Hill moves with terrific speed in every direction and wreaks havoc on the blitz. More was expected of him this year after his sensational sophomore campaign in 2024, yet Hill possesses starting potential on Sundays for a variety of defensive systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harold Perkins Jr./LSU: I have Perkins rated higher than most, and I’m going to die on the vine with my stubbornness for this player, as the junior has been a dominant force since his freshman season. He was incredible the day he stepped on the field for LSU and showed great resiliency returning to the field this season after missing most of 2024 with a torn right ACL.

Perkins plays with a violent nature, shows great speed moving in any direction of the field, and stands out in pursuit while displaying force on the blitz. The issue weighing against Perkins is a lack of size, as he built more like a big safety than a small linebacker. Still, he can be a dominant force in a one-gap scheme on Sundays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

CJ Allen/Georgia: It’s a weird year for Georgia, once again champions of the SEC, as the program that usually has multiple players selected in the first round may be shut out this year. If there is a Bulldog that projects as a top-32 pick, it’s Allen, an athletic run-and-chase linebacker who is devastating in space. Allen is instinctive, fast, and very explosive. He does a terrific job diagnosing plays, then quickly arrives at the action and makes the tackle. He’s not as effective on the blitz as many of the linebackers who’ve recently come out of the Georgia program; rather, he projects as a traditional 4-3 weakside defender.

Deontae Lawson/Alabama: The Crimson Tide has put several terrific pure linebackers into the NFL the past two decades, and Lawson is the next in line. He’s instinctive, fast in any direction, and stands out in pursuit. Lawson quickly gets up the field to fill gaps against the run and beats running backs to the sidelines to make the tackle. He also shows a lot of coverage ability.

Jaishawn Barham/Michigan: Starting his college career at Maryland, Barham has developed into a complete linebacker and impacts games, rushing the passer or making plays in space. He possesses a terrific burst of speed, has a violent nature, and is effective defending the run up the field or blitzing the quarterback. Barham also stands out in pursuit and displays skill in coverage when called upon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Golday/Cincinnati: There’s a variety of opinions on Golday, with some believing he’s a top-45 prospect for next April’s draft. And while I like his game, Golday is a bit too one-dimensional to be selected in the first or second round, in my opinion. He’s incredibly instinctive and a great run defender who has been a tackling machine the past two seasons, totaling 104 last season after 58 the prior year. Golday is tough as nails and offers scheme versatility.