2026 NFL Draft: The Players EssentiallySports’ Luke Hubbard Is Highest On in Every Round

NFL Draft season is one of the best times of the year. Sure, watching games every weekend is fun, but how often can all 32 NFL teams be excited about the same thing? Not often, but the draft allows every team to believe that if they nail it, they could completely change the future of their franchise.

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Another great part about draft season is that everyone has different opinions. Nobody ever fully agrees on which prospects are future stars and which are busts, but nobody can be proven wrong until they take the field in September.

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Every year, I come up with a list of “my guys” in the draft. Today, I’ve compiled a list of 29 players that I absolutely love in this draft. And I’m not trying to be different here. Some of them everyone’s high on. But some of them are some under the radar guys that I think will out perform their draft stock. I broke down my list of players into rounds, so you know who to watch for in each round of the draft.

To calculate which round players are projected to go in, I used Mock Draft Database’s Consensus Big Board, which utilizes rankings from 132 different big boards to compile it’s rankings. Round 1 is players 1-32, round 2 is players 33-64 and so on until round 7, which is players 217-257.

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Round 1

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

I don’t know a single person that doesn’t think Caleb Downs will be good in the NFL, but people are forgetting he’s probably the second-best talent in this draft behind Jeremiyah Love. Daniel Rios said it best in our EssentiallySports live mock draft: it feels like people are getting prospect fatigue with Downs. We’ve been talking about him ever since he stepped foot on the field at Alabama as a freshman, so people are tired of talking about him. I’m not, though. He can do everything you want a safety to do, and he can completely transform a defense. If anyone’s going to be a Hall of Famer in this class, my money would be on him.

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There seem to be mixed feelings about Makai Lemon. Some people love him, and some want nothing to do with him, but of the big three receivers in this class, he’s the one I feel safest saying he’s going to be great. I think Jordyn Tyson is a better receiver, but he has an injury history, so Lemon just feels like the safer bet. I know slot receivers aren’t typically drafted this high, but Lemon has shades of Amon-Ra St. Brown to him.

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Olaivavega Ioane is my No. 1 rated offensive lineman in the draft. I know that Francis Mauigoa and a couple of the other tackles will go before him, but Ioane is the safest offensive lineman in this class. He was a stud at Penn State, giving up zero sacks and 16 pressures in his last two seasons combine. But he was also an incredible run blocker in State College. He can be a cornerstone guard for 10-15 years, but he’s going to slide because of his position.

My final “guy” in round one is Avieon Terrell. The Clemson corner didn’t have a great 2025 season (but neither did anyone on that defense), but he still wasn’t bad. But if you want to see what he’s really capable of, turn on his 2024 tape. He’s 21 years old with incredible ball skills and he’s a pretty good athlete. Mansoor Delane and Jermod McCoy are the two top corners in this class, but I think Terrell isn’t too far behind them, and will probably go 10+ picks later.

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Round 2

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Championship-BYU vs Texas Tech Dec 6, 2025 Arlington, TX, USA Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez 10 warms up before the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20251206_krj_aj6_00012851

I love Max Iheanachor. I actually think he could end up going in the end of the first round, but if he does fall to the second, someone’s getting an absolute steal. He’s 6-foot-6, 321 pounds and is an incredible pass blocker, having given up two sacks in his entire college career. He’s also an incredible athlete, running a 4.91-second 40-yard dash with a 30.5-inch vertical. There’s some work to do in the run game, but at tackle, you’re just hoping for a superstar pass blocker to protect your quarterback.

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Jacob Rodriguez keeps getting more and more draft hype, and rightfully so. He was the best player on the best defense in the country last year, but he was falling mock drafts because of his size and some concerns about his athleticism. He can’t do much about his 6-foot-1 frame, but he ran a 4.57-second 40 with a 38.5-inch vertical jump at the combine, so he quickly put his athletic concerns to rest. He’s a fantastic football player, and his smaller frame will allow someone to get an absolute steal in round two.

Another linebacker I’m very high on in round two is Anthony Hill Jr. He’s not an incredible athlete like a Sonny Styles, but he’s just 21 years old and has a ton of college production, totaling 250 tackles, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four pass breakups and three interceptions. He can do everything you want a linebacker to do, and he’s still so young, which is rare nowadays. Will be a great pickup on day two.

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A lot of people are high on Chris Bell, and it’s very easy to see why. He’s 6-foot-2, 222 pounds and caught 72 passes for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games last year. If he didn’t tear his ACL late in the season, he would probably be a lock to go in the first round, but his injury will likely drop him to day two. Whoever gambles on his knee (an ACL tear isn’t really the same gamble is used to be) is going to get a big pay off.

A.J. Haulcy hasn’t gotten a lot of hype in the pre-draft process, but he’s going to be such a good player. He’s not a crazy athlete, but he just knows how to play football. Haucly’s incredibly smart and instinctive, which allows him to make plays on the ball in the air, which allowed him to pick off 10 passes in college. He’s also probably the best run defending safety in this class. He’s a bit smaller at 6-foot, but he can lay the boom and isn’t afraid to play close to the line of scrimmage. I don’t think the gap between him and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is that big.

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Round 3

Imago September 27, 2025: Pitt Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis 9 during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Pitt Panthers and the Louisville Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_409 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Kyle Louis is a terrific athlete with a lot of playing experience at just 22 years of age. In his three-year career at Pitt, he was a starter for two full seasons and racked up 198 tackles, 10 sacks, six interceptions and two forced fumbles. He’s a really solid cover linebacker, but he’s an even better run defender, and he runs a 4.53-second 40-yard dash with a 39.5-inch vertical. There’s a lot to like about this kid.

You can’t argue with production, and it’s hard to find many receivers in this draft class with more production than Skyler Bell. In his final season with UConn, Bell caught 101 passes for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns before running a 4.40-second 40-yard dash with a 41-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump at the combine. He’s explosive and has the production to back it up. And he’s only 23 years old despite playing five years of college ball.

There’s a lot to like about Romello Height, especially as a third round prospect. He’s 6-foot-3, 240 pounds and is an incredible athlete, running a 4.64-second 40 with a 39-inch vertical. He also produced a lot at Texas Tech last season, logging 62 pressures and 10 sacks alongside his first round teammate, David Bailey. You’d like to see him put on a little bit of weight, but he has a lot of upside for a third round pass rusher.

I’ll admit it, I’m probably a bit biased here because I’m an LSU alum, but I really like Garrett Nussmeier if you can get him in the third round. In 2024, he proved he was one of the top quarterbacks in this draft class, and he played through an abdomen injury for all of 2025. He wasn’t able to put anything behind his throws, and it resulted in him having a very poor season. He’s had time to recover, and since the Senior Bowl, he’s looked like a completely different quarterback. Someone’s going to get a potential starter on day two.

A lot of people are high on Bryce Lance, but I’m not going against the grain here. It’s hard to be 6-foot-3, 204 pounds, run a 4.34-second 40-yard dash with a 41.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump and go for 1,000 yards last season and be bad at football. I think his floor is very high for a third round pick, and in a few years we’ll be asking why he didn’t go earlier.

Round 4

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Central Florida at Baylor Nov 1, 2025 Waco, Texas, USA Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg 1 catches a touchdown pass as UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall 4 defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Waco McLane Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRaymondxCarlinxIIIx 20251101_rtc_cb2_2297

Devin Moore has been rising up draft boards lately, so round four may be a bit low, but that’s where he falls on the consensus big board for now. In four years at Florida, Moore allowed just 53 percent of his targets to be caught for 391 yards while hauling in five picks. He’s also 6-foot-3 with a long wingspan, so that certainly helps. He doesn’t have a ton of starting experience, but that just means he has a lot of room to grow, so I’d be very excited if I were a team and got him in the fourth round.

Michael Trigg might be the best pass catching tight end in the draft outside of Kenyon Sadiq and Eli Stowers. He doesn’t provide a whole lot as a blocker, but you do not find pass catchers like him – at tight end or receiver – in round four very often. He’s 6-foot-4, 240 pounds and caught 50 passes for 694 yards and four touchdowns last year. Someone’s going to make their quarterback very happy by selecting Trigg in round four.

De’Zhaun Stribling is 6-foot-2, had 811 yards and six touchdowns last year and runs a 4.36-second 40-yard dash. It’s hard for to see why he’s projected to go as late as the fourth round, but that just speaks to the depth at receiver in this draft class. He’s a really great downfield threat, so if you can get him in round four, he’s worth the gamble.

Center isn’t a premium position, but if you can get one of Jake Slaughter’s caliber in round four, you have to do it. He’s a three-year starter, and during that time, Slaughter allowed four sacks and 22 pressures while earning a 78+ pass blocking grade in each of his three seasons as Florida’s starting center. But he’s much more than just a pass protector. He’s also posted a 78+ run blocking grade in his time as a starter. I wouldn’t say he’s fantastic in any one are, but he doesn’t have a weak link to his game, and we all know how valuable good offensive linemen are in this league.

Round 5

Imago North Dakota State Bison quarterback Cole Payton 9 looks to throw the ball during a NCAA, College League, USA FCS second round playoff football game between the Illinois State Redbirds and the North Dakota State Bison at the Fargodome in Fargo, ND on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Illinois State upsets 1 NDSU 29-28,. /CSM Fargo USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_168 Copyright: xRussellxHonsx

The mid-round quarterback prospects in this class are fascinating, and Cole Payton is one of my favorite ones. He’s a lefty, which already throws some people off, and he only started one year at the FCS level, but he played very well, throwing for 2,719 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions. But the best part about his game probably isn’t his arm, it’s his legs. In 2025, Payton rushed for 777 yards and 13 touchdowns. I know the last NDSU quarterback, Trey Lance, didn’t work out, but I’d gamble on Payton in round five.

For starters, VJ Payne is 6-foot-3, 206 pounds and runs a 4.40-second 40-yard dash with a 10-foot, 7-inch broad jump. There’s already a lot to like there, but when you add on the fact that he gave up a 47.2 percent completion rate last season as a safety and has over 2,400 snaps of experience at 22 years old, it’s hard to imagine why he’s a fifth round prospect. He could very well come off the board earlier than round five, but this is where he sits on the consensus big board.

Keagen Trost bounced around quite a bit in college, but eventually ended up in Missouri, where he was a star at right tackle. He allowed just one sack and seven pressures last season while earning a 91.4 run blocking grade. Many are projecting him to move inside at the NFL level, which certainly hasn’t helped his draft stock, but he should be a solid guard once he gets to the league. He should outperform his draft position.

What am I missing with Kevin Coleman Jr.? Over his last two seasons in the SEC, Coleman has caught 140 passes for 1,664 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 12 yards per reception. I know he’s 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, but he runs in the 4.4s with a 38.5-inch vertical. I don’t think he should be a fifth rounder. If he actually makes it this far on draft night, whoever gets him will be pumped.

Charles Demmings put on an absolute show at the NFL Combine, running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash with a 42-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump. He spent all five seasons at Stephen F. Austin, so he didn’t play the toughest competition, but he gave up a career completion rate of 47.3 percent and had nine interceptions and 17 pass breakups during that time. And now with Demmings receiving five top-30 visits, per a report by EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline, it’s hard to see him making it this far on draft night.

Round 6

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Cincinnati at Oklahoma State Oct 18, 2025 Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen 4 runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Stillwater Boone Pickens Stadium Oklahoma USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWilliamxPurnellx 20251018_djc_pa6_288 NCAA, College League, USA Football: Cincinnati at Oklahoma State Oct 18, 2025 Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen 4 runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Stillwater Boone Pickens Stadium Oklahoma USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWilliamxPurnellx 20251018_djc_pa6_288

You don’t typically see a 1,000-yard rusher from the National Championship winning team who ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash with a 37-inch vertical drop to round six, but that seems to be the case for Kaelon Black. I know he’s not the most explosive runner, but in a weak running back class, how is he a sixth rounder with those numbers? I don’t think he’s going to be special in the league, but he’s better than his sixth round price tag, in my opinion.

Cyrus Allen is another guy in the sixth round that I think is being very undervalued. As I said earlier, slot receivers don’t get as much attention as outside guys, and he played 92 percent of his snaps in the slot, but he also caught 51 passes for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards after the catch. He’s also a really good athlete, running a 4.47-second 40-yard dash with an 11-foot broad jump. No reason he should be a sixth rounder.

Tyren Montgomery played DII football, but he caught 119 passes for over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. That doesn’t happen by mistake. He had seven games with 100+ yards, ran a 4.53-second 40 with a 35.5-inch vertical and had a great Senior Bowl showing. I wouldn’t be shocked if he falls to the sixth round because he played DII ball, but he’s got a lot of upside.

Round 7

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Vegas Kickoff Classic-Southern California at Louisiana State Sep 1, 2024 Paradise, Nevada, USA LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson 1 is tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey 7 in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20240901_djc_al2_163

In round seven, you either want to bet on guys with upside or proven college production, and Cole Wisneiewski has a bit of both. He tested well at his pro day with a 36.5-inch vertical and benching 225 pounds 20 times, all while weighing in at 6-foot-3, 219 pounds. He has the size and athleticism you want in a safety, and he was one of the leaders of the best defense in college football last year. I’d take a shot on him this late in the draft.

Aaron Anderson is only 5-foot-8 and didn’t run nearly the 40 time many expected (4.55 seconds), but he plays so much faster than that, and he is incredibly agile and quick. His testing numbers and underwhelming 2025 stats will turn some teams off, but he played injured almost all year, so if you go back and watch his 2024 tape, that’s much more along the lines of the receiver you’ll be getting. He’s going to be a fun toy for an offensive coordinator to play with.

Zavion Thomas is very similar to Anderson. He’s a bit of a gadget guy, but I went to LSU’s pro day, and he ran some really good routes, proving he’s can be an all-around player. Plus, he showed off at the combine with a 4.28-second 40-yard dash. Like I said earlier, in round seven, you’re either betting on upside or production, and Thomas has a TON of upside.