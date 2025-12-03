2026 NFL Draft Tight End Rankings: Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq, Ohio State’s Max Klare & More

The tight end spot in the NFL is becoming more important, as players at the position are viewed as big receivers as much as blockers. In recent years, more tight ends have been selected during the initial 125 selections of the NFL Draft than at any other time in league history. Depending on who you speak with inside the league, there is no elite prospect at the position this year; rather, there are a good number of tight ends with high upside. Here’s a ranking of the top 47 draft-eligible tight ends with write-ups on a half-dozen.



Kenyon Sadiq/Oregon: The junior from Oregon is the only player at the tight end position who could slide into the late part of Round 1, though that seems questionable at this point. Sadiq is an amazing athlete growing into the position, displaying natural pass-catching skill with the ability to get downfield and make long plays from the line of scrimmage. His blocking is also solid, and Sadiq continues to improve in that area. And while he has tons of upside, Sadiq is unpolished in just about all areas of the position, which makes him a risk as a first-round selection. In the end, he would be better served returning for another season on the college field to develop his game.



Max Klare/Ohio State: A notable offseason transfer, Klare took his game from Purdue to Ohio State, who were already lining up a pair of elite receivers before he arrived. During the early part of the season, the junior was a safety valve for quarterback Julian Sayin, who favored wideouts Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate over the tight end. Yet when the two receivers were sidelined with injury against Rutgers late in November, Klare stepped to the forefront with a seven-catch, 105-yard performance. He also made several big plays during the Buckeyes’ victory over rival Michigan. He’s a true move tight end who can line up in the slot or be put in motion before the snap, and Klare plays the position like a receiver.



Jack Endries/Texas: The Cal Bears lost several high-profile offensive playmakers to the transfer portal last season, with Endries being one of them. He’s been a reliable pass catcher for Arch Manning, who has shown himself to be a serious threat. Endries has size and growth potential as well as athleticism, and he effectively lines up as a blocker. Though his game is tied to the development of Manning, Endries is an NFL prospect with a bright future.



Tanner Koziol/Houston: Yet another transfer (I sense a trend), Koziol had two outstanding seasons for Ball State before taking his game to Houston this season, where he’s played extremely well. He’s been a prolific pass-catching target for the Cougars and comes with a large frame that measures 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, as well as enough speed to split the seam and get downfield. Koziol is a solid blocker and shows a lot of ability when put in motion and asked to take out defenders on the second level.



Eli Stowers/Vanderbilt: Another move tight end prospect, Stowers is an elite pass catcher at the position who makes plays all over the field. He’s fluid, easily makes receptions on crossing patterns, and has the speed to beat defenders downfield. Stowers has shown consistent improvement throughout his college career and is having the best season of his life this year at Vanderbilt.



Terrance Carter Jr./Texas Tech: Throughout his college career, Carter has shown next-level ability on the football field. He’s been a productive pass catcher, first at Louisiana for two seasons and now for the highly rated Texas Tech Red Raiders. He’s developed into a complete tight end, and Carter is effective as a pass catcher and blocker. He may not have the same amount of upside potential compared to those already mentioned at the position, yet Carter does have enough ability to develop into a No. 1 tight end on Sundays.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

2026 NFL Draft Tight End Rankings

Grade Rnd Full Name School Yr 3.88 2nd Kenyon Sadiq Oregon 3Jr 3.83 2nd Max Klare State 4Jr 3.79 2-3 Jack Endries Texas 4Jr 3.65 3rd Tanner Koziol Houston 4Sr 3.62 3rd Eli Stowers Vanderbilt 6Sr 3.57 4th Terrance Carter Jr. Texas Tech 4Jr 3.55 4th Brett Norfleet Missouri 3Jr 3.55 5th Michael Trigg Baylor 5Sr 3.52 4th Justin Joly Carolina State 4Sr 3.49 4-5 Garrett Oakley Kansas State 4Jr 3.45 5th John Michael Gyllenborg Wyoming 5Sr 3.44 5th Jeremiah Franklin Boston College 4Sr 3.43 5th Oscar Delp Georgia 4Sr 3.41 5th Lawson Luckie Georgia 3Jr 3.39 6th Lake McRee USC 5Sr 3.38 6th Dae’Quan Wright Mississippi 4Sr 3.37 6th Josh Cuevas Alabama 5Sr 3.36 6th Joe Royer Cincinnati 5Sr 3.35 6th Gabe Burkle Iowa State 4Jr 3.34 6th Sam Roush Stanford 4Sr 3.33 6th Miles Kitselman Tennessee 4Sr 3.32 6th Ben Brahmer Iowa State 3Jr 3.31 6th Tanner Arkin Illinois 5Sr 3.30 6th Bauer Sharp LSU 5Sr 3.29 7th RJ Maryland SMU 4Sr 3.28 7th Hayden Hansen Florida 4Jr 3.26 FA Rohan Jones Arkansas 4Sr 3.20 FA Seydou Traore Mississippi State 5Sr 3.19 FA Chamon Metayer Arizona State 5Sr 3.18 FA Jack Velling Michigan State 4Sr 3.16 FA DJ Rogers TCU 5Sr 3.15 FA Broc Lane Utah State 6Sr 3.13 FA Toby Payne Marshall 4Jr 3.12 FA Ethan Conner Troy 5Sr 3.12 FA Matt Lauter Boise State 5Sr 3.11 FA Eni Falayi Wake Forest 5Sr 3.10 FA Lance Mason Wisconsin 4Sr 3.09 7th Patrick Overmyer UTSA 3So 3.08 FA Carsen Ryan BYU 4Sr 3.07 FA Amari Niblack Texas A&M 5Sr 3.06 FA Will Kacmarek Ohio State 5Sr 3.05 FA Jameson Geers Minnesota 5Sr 3.04 FA Colin Weber Rutgers 5Sr 3.03 FA Benji Gosnell Virginia Tech 4Jr 3.02 FA Eli Raridon Notre Dame 4Sr 3.01 FA Hudson Habermehl UCLA 5Sr 3.00 FA Will Anciaux Kansas State 3So