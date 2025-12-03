2026 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings: Confusion at the Top as Ohio State’s Carnell Tate & Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson Lead

We’ve become accustomed to the NFL Draft being loaded at the receiver position, as year after year we’ve had four, five, six, and even as many as seven players at the position selected in the first round. That won’t be the case in 2026 as the wideout spot lacks quality at the top and quantity in the middle rounds. Few, if any, of these prospects project as No. 1 wideouts, and many of them will need time to develop their games. Here’s a ranking of 140 receivers with write-ups on the top eight.



Carnell Tate/Ohio State: The Buckeyes have historically placed a lot of quality receivers into the NFL, and that’s been magnified as of late. The program has had a receiver selected in the first round of the past four drafts, and that streak will continue next April with Tate. Strong and smart, Tate is a consistent hands catcher who does a terrific job reading defenses, finding the open spot on the field, and consistently coming away with both the contested and important reception. Fundamentally sound, Tate may not wow anyone with great workout numbers; rather, he’s polished and NFL-ready.



Jordyn Tyson/Arizona State: Tyson, like Tate, is NFL-ready and developed in all areas of his game. He’s incredibly instinctual and always on the same page as his quarterback. Tyson knows how to get open, tracks the pass in the air, and possesses reliable hands. Some believe he’ll be a top-10 pick in the draft, but I disagree. Tyson is a terrific pass catcher, yet he’s not very big or fast, and he’s missed a lot of playing time with injuries over the past 12 months, which will hurt his draft stock.



Chris Brazzell II/Tennessee: Brazzell’s game has taken off this season, but he’s by no means a one-year wonder. Before transferring to Tennessee in 2024, the big wideout showed a lot of ability at his former school, Tulane. He’s been dominant as a game-breaking and game-controlling receiver this season, consistently coming away with some incredible receptions, and Brazzell has a nose for the end zone. His predraft workouts in the 40, shuttle, and three-cone will be interesting, assuming he takes part in those events, and I fully expect Brazzell to challenge for the top spot at the receiver position.



KC Concepcion/Texas A&M: If there’s a Swiss Army knife at the position, it would be Concepcion. The junior possesses vertical speed, terrific quickness, and consistent hands. He’s very effective running after the catch, and Concepcion is a game-breaking return specialist. The versatility to line up in the slot, as an outside receiver, and impact special teams makes Concepcion attractive to NFL teams.



Makai Lemon/USC: The USC junior is another game-breaking wideout who elevated his play to another level this season. Lemon is super quick, runs outstanding routes, and consistently separates from defenders, coming free for his quarterback. He lacks classic receiver size, but Lemon plays big football and catches everything thrown to him. He’ll be a terrific No. 2 wideout on Sundays.



Denzel Boston/Washington: Opinions are varied on Boston in the scouting community, but if you’re a team needing a long, dependable possession wideout, he’s your man. The junior is tall, fluid, and possesses great focus as well as eye/hand coordination. He uses his frame incredibly well to box out defenders and always wins out for the contested throw. Boston is also a lethal red-zone threat, and the faster he runs before the draft, the earlier he’ll be selected.



Deion Burks/Oklahoma: Underrated outside the scouting community, Burks is another multi-purpose receiver who can also be used on special teams or run a reverse on occasion. He’s a shorter wideout who may not hit 5-foot-10 on the tape measure, yet Burks is a legitimate deep threat who outpaces defenders downfield and is just as lethal catching the ball in underneath coverage. He’s a plug-and-play wideout who offers potential in a variety of offensive schemes.



Chris Bell/Louisville: The senior receiver is in the midst of a career year and continues to show progress in his game. He’s a bigger wideout who measures almost 6-foot-2 and over 220 pounds, yet Bell is by no means slow. He catches the ball extremely well, then has a quick step that enables him to separate from opponents, and Bell is fast, displaying the ability to outrun defenders. At the same time, he uses his large frame when necessary to win out for the contested grab.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

2026 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings

Grade Rnd Full Name School Yr 4.06 1st Carnell Tate Ohio State 3Jr 4.03 1st Jordan Tyson Arizona State 4J 4.00 1-2 Chris Brazzell II Tennessee 3Jr 3.99 2nd KC Concepcion Texas A&M 3Jr 3.96 2nd Makai Lemon USC 3Jr 3.91 2nd Denzel Boston Washington 3Jr 3.88 2nd Deion Burks Oklahoma 5Sr 3.82 2nd Chris Bell Louisville 4Sr 3.79 3rd Omar Cooper Jr. Indiana 4Jr 3.74 3rd Germie Bernard Alabama 4Sr 3.73 3rd Antonio Williams Clemson 3Jr 3.72 3rd Ian Strong Rutgers 3Jr 3.65 3rd Evan Stewart Oregon 4Jr 3.63 3rd Elijah Sarratt Indiana 4Sr 3.62 3rd Bryce Lance North Dakota State 5Sr 3.61 3rd Amare Thomas Houston 3Jr 3.58 4th De’Zhaun Stribling Mississippi 5Sr 3.57 4th Eric McAlister TCU 5Sr 3.55 4th Harrison Wallace III Mississippi 5Sr 3.53 4th Eric Singleton Jr. Auburn 3Jr 3.53 4th Ja’Kobi Lane Lane USC 3Jr 3.52 4th Zachariah Branch Branch Georgia 4Jr 3.51 4th Jayce Brown Kansas State 3Jr 3.50 4-5 Skyler Bell UConn 4Sr 3.49 5th Isaiah Horton Alabama 4Jr 3.48 5th Reed Harris Boston College 3So 3.48 5th Barion Brown LSU 4Sr 3.47 5th Aaron Anderson LSU 4Jr 3.46 5th Kevin Coleman Jr. Missouri 4Sr 3.45 5th Malachi Fields Notre Dame 5Sr 3.44 5th Lewis Bond Boston College 5Sr 3.43 5th Josh Cameron Baylor 5Sr 3.42 5th Duce Robinson Florida State 3Jr 3.41 5th Junior Sherrill Vanderbilt 3Jr 3.41 5th Nyck Harbor South Carolina 3Jr 3.40 5-6 Reggie Virgil Texas Tech 4S 3.39 5-6 Eugene Wilson III Florida 3So 3.38 6th Malik Rutherford Georgia Tech 5Sr 3.37 5th Dane Key Nebraska 4Sr 3.36 6th Caleb Douglas Texas Tech 4Sr 3.35 6th Trebor Pena Penn State 5Sr 3.34 FA Chase Roberts BYU 5Sr 3.33 6th Ted Hurst Georgia State 4Sr 3.32 6th Devonte Ross Penn State 4Sr 3.31 6th Noah Thomas Georgia 4Sr 3.30 6-7 Eric Rivers Georgia Tech 5Sr 3.29 7th Vinny Anthony II Wisconsin 4Sr 3.28 7th Junior Vandeross III Toledo 4Sr 3.28 7th Octavian Smith Jr. Maryland 4Sr 3.27 7-FA Rara Thomas Troy 4Jr 3.27 7-FA Trent Walker Oregon State 5Sr 3.26 FA Dillon Bell Georgia 4Sr 3.26 FA Will Pauling Notre Dame 4Sr 3.25 FA Kobe Prentice Baylor 4Sr 3.25 FA Jalen Walthall Incarnate Word 5Sr 3.24 FA Jahmal Edrine Virginia 5Sr 3.23 FA CJ Daniels Miami-Fl 5Sr 3.22 FA J. Michael Sturdivant Florida 5Sr 3.21 FA Colbie Young Georgia 4Sr 3.20 FA DT Sheffield Rutgers 5Sr 3.19 FA O’Mega Blake Arkansas 5Sr 3.18 FA Jared Richardson Penn 4Sr 3.18 FA Omari Kelly Michigan State 5Sr 3.17 FA Caullin Lacy Louisville 6Sr 3.17 FA Coy Eakin Texas Tech 4Jr 3.16 FA Malik Benson Oregon 4Sr 3.15 FA Max Tomczak Youngstown State 5Sr 3.14 FA Jalil Farooq Maryland 5Sr 3.14 FA Kris Hutson Washington State 5Sr 3.13 FA Zavion Thomas LSU 4Sr 3.12 FA Jordan Hudson SMU 4Sr 3.11 FA Joseph Manjack IV TCU 4Sr 3.10 FA Anthony Smith East Carolina 6Sr 3.09 FA Josiah Freeman Fresno State 5Sr 3.08 FA Matthew Henry Western Kentucky 5Sr 3.07 FA Keelan Marion Miami-Fl 5Sr 3.04 FA Gary Bryant Jr. Oregon 5Sr 3.03 FA Chris Hilton Jr. LSU 5Sr 3.02 FA Jordan Mosley Mississippi State 5Sr 3.02 FA Donavon Greene Virginia Tech 7Sr 3.01 FA Chase Sowell Iowa State 5Sr 3.01 FA Kyle Dixon Culver-Stockton 6Sr 3.00 FA Squirrel White Florida State 4Sr