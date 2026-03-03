2026 NFL Draft’s Safest First-Round Picks: Jeremiyah Love, Caleb Downs Lead the Way

Essentials Inside The Story Jeremiyah Love's blazing 4.36-second 40-yard dash tops NFL Combine RB rankings.

Caleb Downs' injury concerns rise as NFL Combine flags potential risks.

Francis Mauigoa stands out with clean tape, versatility, and durability.

No one is a guarantee in the NFL Draft. Injuries, slow development, and poor coaching could prevent a player from reaching their full potential. But some players are safer options than others.

Maybe it’s a lack of injury history, or it’s the prospects who have all the makings of being stars in the NFL, but some prospects are often labeled as the safest picks of the draft.

With the 2026 NFL Draft quickly approaching, who are the standout stars that would guarantee an impactful career when they get drafted?

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Running back Jeremiyah Love has seen plenty of rankings placing him as one of the top players in the draft. Love entered his junior year of college with a lot of hype and didn’t disappoint. Through 21 games, the potential top-10 pick ran for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns.

What’s more impressive about Love’s big season is his split snaps. Jadarian Price, another top running back prospect in the draft, also logged 674 yards on 113 attempts.

Many factors make Love a safe prospect. He’s had plenty of production throughout his college career and pairs it with impressive athleticism. NFL Next Gen Stats labels the Notre Dame running back as the most productive running back in the class and the second-highest athletic score.

Love will be a three-down back in the NFL and will see immediate playing time. He’s a big play waiting to happen but is also viable in pass protection. There is never a time when it’s better not to have Love on the field. He is a big play waiting to happen.

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Caleb Downs has seen his draft stock fall a bit since the season started. He hasn’t played particularly badly; the value of taking a safety early is just argued against a lot. We’ve seen this with plenty of ultra-athletic safeties before, such as Brian Branch.

But the Ohio State safety remains a candidate to be taken in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft and has teams drooling over his ability.

Downs is a willing tackler and will stop running backs in their tracks. His run defense impact doesn’t negate his coverage ability; however, he shuts receivers down and excels in off-man coverage. In the case that he allows a reception, he’s quick to stop any extra yards after the catch.

Downs doesn’t come without concerns. At the 2026 NFL Combine, the potential top-10 pick was flagged with potential injury risks. The three-year starter has remained healthy throughout his college career, and he hasn’t shown any in-game injury concerns.

NFL teams shouldn’t overthink it. Downs is a star.

OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa has all the makings of an NFL tackle. He has a strong lower half, and at 6-foot-5 1/2, his dense frame allows him to punch pass rushers with the power of a guard while moving like a tackle.

Mauigoa has some of the cleanest film in the entire draft. He will immediately be able to start at tackle and has the versatility to play at guard if needed.

Mauigoa is a great pass blocker, and his technique is the best of all offensive linemen in the draft. The Miami tackle is also an iron man, playing in 42 games in college. With a lack of injury history and all the makings of an NFL offensive lineman, Mauigoa is one of the safest prospects in the entire 2026 NFL Draft.