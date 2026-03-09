2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Live Grades & Analysis for Every Signing and Trades

NFL free agency is here! Since the Super Bowl ended, everyone’s been waiting for this day. Technically, free agency doesn’t begin until Wednesday, March 11th, when deals and trades can officially be processed, but at 12pm ET on Monday, the legal tampering period begins.
During the legal tampering period, teams can agree on contract terms with players. Nothing will be official until Wednesday, but there is a very, very good chance that if a deal is announced on Monday or Tuesday, they will be finalized on Wednesday.
When free agency begins, I will be grading every single deal that is announced and giving my thoughts on the signing. This article will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep tuning back in for the latest news and grades.
Most Recent Updates
Now, let’s get into the grades for every signing.
Arizona Cardinals
No signings yet.
Atlanta Falcons
TE Austin Hooper
Contract Details: 1 year, $3.25 million
Grade: B
Austin Hooper’s career began in Atlanta, but he hasn’t been with the Falcons since 2019. Well, now he’s back on a one-year deal to play alongside Kyle Pitts. For $3.25 million, this is a really good signing. He’s an efficient receiver and blocker, and as a TE2, he should thrive.
Baltimore Ravens
OL John Simpson
Contract Details: 3 years, $30 million
Grade: B
John Simpson formerly played in Baltimore in 2023, and now he’s heading back. The former Jet didn’t have a great 2025 season, but he’s been a solid guard throughout his career. The Ravens fill a need on the interior for a pretty low price tag.
Buffalo Bills
IOL Connor McGovern
Contract Details: 4 years, $52 million
Grade: A
Before free agency got started, the Buffalo Bills re-signed center Conor McGovern to a four-year deal worth $13 million per year. McGovern has been a key piece of their offensive line for the past few seasons, and I thought he was going to get an even bigger deal than this is free agency. The Bills get a really good center for below market-value.
Carolina Panthers
DE Jaelan Phillips
Contract Details: 4 years, $120 million
Grade: B+
The Panthers made their first free agency splash by signing Jaelan Phillips, one of the best young pass rushers in the league, to a four-year deal worth $120 million. At $30 million per year, he will be the 8th-highest-paid edge rusher in the league. Steep price right now, but in a year or two it’ll be a bargain.
Chicago Bears
LB D’Marco Jackson
Contract Details: 2 years, $7.5 million
Grade: A-
D’Marco Jackson is coming off a breakout season with the Bears, but he missed some time with injuries. When he was on the field, he was great, and the Bears re-sign him before some of the other top linebackers reset the market in free agency. They’re betting on upside, but they’re not breaking the bank to do so.
DT Neville Gallimore
Contract Details: 2 years, $12 million
Grade: C
Neville Gallimore has been a solid depth piece at defensive tackle for his entire career, but he doesn’t do anything special. Still, Chicago needs help at DT, so this signing certainly won’t hurt.
Cincinnati Bengals
No signings yet.
Cleveland Browns
No signings yet.
Dallas Cowboys
DE Rashan Gary
Trade Details: 2027 4th-round pick for Rashan Gary
Grade: C-
I like Rashan Gary as a player, but the Packers were ready to release him, and the Cowboys gave up a 4th-round pick for him? That seems pretty steep for someone who was going to hit the open market after being released. Plus, his production down the stretch left a lot to be desired. This feels like an overpay, but he does fill a massive need.
Denver Broncos
No signings yet.
Detroit Lions
No signings yet.
Green Bay Packers
No signings yet.
Houston Texans
IOL Ed Ingram
Contract Details: 3 years, $37.5 million
Grade: B
The Texans drafted Ed Ingram in the second round four years ago, and he’s gotten better every single year. In 2025, he gave up a career-low four sacks while posting a career-high 75.6 run blocking grade. Houston brings back a young, talented offensive lineman on a reasonable deal for the foreseeable future.
DT Sheldon Rankins
Contract Details: 2 years, $12 million guaranteed (full details to come)
Grade: B
Sheldon Rankins was a key piece of Houston’s defense last season, playing 623 snaps and recording 38 pressures, 30 hurries, 23 run stops and three sacks. He’s 31 years old, but 2025 was one of the best seasons of his career. I’ll be interested to see the full contract details when they come out, so this grade is subject to change.
Indianapolis Colts
WR Alec Pierce
Contract Details: 4 years, $114 million
Grade: A-
The Indianapolis Colts wanted to keep Alec Pierce in the building, and they succeeded, signing him to a four-year deal worth $29 million per season. Some people will say this is an overpay, but I think he’s incredibly talented, and Shane Steichen was finally able to get the most out of him in 2025.
Jacksonville Jaguars
CB Montaric Brown
Contract Details: 3 years, $33 million
Grade: B+
Montaric Brown had a breakout season in 2025 for Jacksonville and was set to hit the open market, but just hours before free agency started, the Jags re-signed him to a three-year, $33 million deal. This was right around the price point I expected him to land at, so I think it was a solid signing for the Jags.
Kansas City Chiefs
TE Travis Kelce
Contract Details: TBA
Grade: A
Travis Kelce is not retiring, and is set to return to Kansas City in 2025. This was a no-brainer for both sides. If he was coming back, it was always going to be with the Chiefs. We’re still waiting on contract details, but whatever they paid him, it’s worth it.
RB Kenneth Walker
Contract Details: 3 years, $45 million
Grade: A+
This is the perfect landing spot for Kenneth Walker. The Super Bowl MVP goes from Super Bowl champion to Super Bowl contender, but unlike in Seattle, he can be the uncontested RB1. The Chiefs needed a running back, and they weren’t afraid to spend big one one.
Las Vegas Raiders
CB Taron Johnson
Trade Details: Late-round pick swap
Grade: A
Taron Johnson was set to be released by the Bills and enter free agency, but before that move was finalized, the Raiders called and offered a late-round pick swap for the talented corner. Johnson is experienced, and the Raiders had a massive need at corner, especially if Eric Stokes ends up leaving. Great move for Vegas that doesn’t cost them much.
CB Eric Stokes
Contract Details: 3 years, $30 million
Grade: A
Eric Stokes had a breakout season in 2025, so he was always going to be a priority for Las Vegas. I thought he would get closer to $15 million per year, so this was an absolute steal for the Raiders. They have a great CB duo with him and Johnson for years to come.
Los Angeles Chargers
No signings yet.
Los Angeles Rams
CB Jaylen Watson
Contract Details: TBA
Grade: A
After trading for Trent McDuffie earlier this week, the Rams make another CB splash, signing Jaylen Watson, who was my top cornerback in this free agent class. Watson hasn’t allowed a touchdown in two seasons, and all of a sudden, CB is a strong point on this Rams’ roster.
Miami Dolphins
QB Malik Willis
Contract Details: 3 years, $67.5 million
Grade: B+
I’m not fully convinced Malik Willis is the savior for Miami, but there’s no denying he has a ton of upside. He played really well for Green Bay as a backup, and the Dolphins land him for about $22 million per year, much lower than some were projecting. A lot of reasons to be excited for Miami, but I want to see him play a full season.
Minnesota Vikings
LB Eric Wilson
Contract Details: 3 years, $22.5 million
Grade: B-
Eric Wilson returned to Minnesota last season for his second stint with the Vikings. He’s struggled in coverage throughout his career, but he’s been a solid run defender. Bringing him back as a rotational piece makes a lot of sense, given he’s familiar with Brian Flores’ scheme.
New England Patriots
DE Dre’Mont Jones
Contract Details: 3 years, $39.5 million
Grade: B+
With K’Lavon Chaisson likely leaving, the Patriots go out and sign Dre’Mont Jones to replace him. Jones has been a solid pass rusher throughout his career and set career-highs in pressures (51) and sacks (7) in 2025. For $39.5 million over three years, that’s not a bad deal.
New Orleans Saints
DT John Ridgeway
Contract Details: 2 years, $6.2 million
Grade: C
John Ridgeway come over to New Orleans in 2024, and hasn’t been much of a factor. However, for $3 million a year, he’s not a bad depth piece at DT.
New York Giants
TE Isaiah Likely
Contract Details: 3 year deal (amount TBA)
Grade: A-
The Giants needed to add help at tight end, and with John Harbaugh coming over from Baltimore, Isaiah Likely was always a potential target. He never had the chance to be the true TE1 in Baltimore, but now he’ll get that opportunity with the Giants.
New York Jets
S Minkah Fitzpatrick
Contract Details: 3 years, $40 million
Grade: B+
This wasn’t technically a free agent signing, since they traded for him, but the Jets extended Minkah Fitzpatrick’s contract, giving him $40 million over the next three years. All they had to do was give up a 7th-round pick to get one of the best safeties in the league. he will make an instant impact on Aaron Glenn’s defense.
DE Joseph Ossai
Contract Details: 3 years, $36 million
Grade: B-
Joseph Ossai has turned into a really solid edge rusher, recording 43 pressures and five sacks in 2025. With Jermaine Johnson leaving town, the Jets needed to find another pass rusher, and they got it in Ossai for a pretty fair price point.
DE Kingsley Enagbare
Contract Details: 1 year, $10 million
Grade: C+
Kingsley Enagbare had a solid 2025 season, but he’s never recorded more than 25 pressures and five sacks in a single season. The Jets need pass rushers, but this seems like a pretty expensive deal. They have money to pay, though, so it’s not too bad.
LB Demario Davis
Contract Details: 2 years, $22 million
Grade: A-
Demario Davis is one of the best linebackers in the league, and he lands with the Jets, where he began his career. The Jets paid a pretty steep price for the 37 year old, but they’ll get an excellent linebacker for two seasons to lead Aaron Glenn’s defense.
Philadelphia Eagles
No signings yet.
Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Asante Samuel Jr.
Contract Details: 1 year, $4 million
Grade: A
Asante Samuel Jr. is a very talented young player, but he underwent a very serious spinal fusion surgery in April of 2025, which caused him to miss most of last season. But when he was on the field, he played pretty well, picking off one pass in just 146 coverage snaps. Pittsburgh brings him back on a very cheap deal, that he could easily outperform. I love this signing for Pittsburgh.
WR Michael Pittman
Trade Details: Late-round pick swap
Grade: B-
The Steelers needed wide receiver help, and they got it by trading for Michael Pittman Jr. for a late-round pick swap. The Colts get some cap relief to help pay for Pierce’s deal, and the Steelers land another weapon alongside DK Metcalf. I like Pittman, but I don’t love his contract. Still a solid pickup.
San Francisco 49ers
No signings yet.
Seattle Seahawks
No signings yet.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Cade Otton
Contract Details: TBA
Grade: B
Cade Otton was one of the top tight ends available in a very thin TE free agent class, but the Buccaneers keep him off the market by bringing him back (details TBA). He’s a solid receiver with a connection with Baker Mayfield, but he’s also a really good blocker. This is great news for Tampa.
Tennessee Titans
No signings yet.
Washington Commanders
No signings yet.