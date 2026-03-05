2026 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Who Are the Top Players at Every Position?

NFL free agency will open on the first day of the new league year on March 11th at 4 pm ET. That is when teams can begin signing players to fill out their roster for the 2026 season, and if they do a good enough job, it could change the future of their franchise.

The 2026 free agency class isn’t anything special, but there are still quite a few impact players set to hit the market next week, so I decided to rank the best players available at every single position, so you know who to keep your eye on once the market opens next Wednesday.

Quarterback

Imago September 21 2025 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray 1looks for the deep pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco beat Arizona 16-15 at Levi Stadium Santa Clara, Calif / CSM Santa Clara USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250921_zma_c04_537 Copyright: xThurmanxJamesx

1. Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray’s time in Arizona has come to an end, but I believe he can still be a really solid quarterback. When he’s on the field, he usually plays well, he’s just dealt with a lot of injuries the past few years. Someone’s going to get him on a cheap prove it deal, and probably be very happy with how he plays.

2. Malik Willis

Many have Malik Willis as the top QB available, and reports have him getting around $30 million per season. That’s hard to believe, given how little he’s played recently, but he earned himself a lot of money as Jordan Love’s backup at the end of the season. Arizona seems to be the favorite, but Miami and others are in the mix as well.

3. Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is free, and any team looking for a veteran quarterback is going to be in on him. He’s not a long-term solution, but for teams that feel they are a quarterback away (Minnesota), he could step in and lead them to the playoffs.

4. Aaron Rodgers

The quarterback class is really thin, so our last two guys on this list are veterans with maybe one more year in them. Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, but his play has tailed off since his Achilles injury. He’s a free agent, but let’s be real. If he plays next year, it will be with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

5. Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco played pretty well last season, but he’s 41 years old and probably has one more trip around the sun in his NFL career. But for teams like Minnesota, he could be a very cheap option that could potentially lead you on a playoff charge. It will be interesting to see where he lands.

Running Back

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III 9 leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxNgx 20260117_rtc_cf9_0216

1. Kenneth Walker

Kenneth Walker is the clear RB1 in this class, especially with Breece Hall returning to the New York Jets on the franchise tag. He was already set to make a lot of money, but his playoff run certainly pushed him over the $10 million per year mark. It doesn’t look like a return to Seattle is in the cards, so there will be a lot of teams bidding for his talents.

2. Travis Etienne

I think Travis Etienne might end up being one of the biggest bargains this year. He’s expected to get around $7-8 million, but I think he’s worth more than that. He can run, but he’s also a very good receiver out of the backfield, which makes him a valuable asset for any team.

3. Rico Dowdle

Rico Dowdle revived his career in Carolina in 2025, and now he’s set to be one of the top running backs in free agency. There are a lot of teams that need a running back, and with only two guys above him in this ranking and only one really good prospect in the draft, he could get overpaid a bit by a desperate team.

4. Kenneth Gainwell

Kenneth Gainwell is a fun one to watch. He proved last year that he can be one of the best receiving backs in the league, so look for a team with a big bruising back to try and sign him as a compliment.

5. Tyler Allgeier

I’ve always been a fan of Tyler Allgeier. He’s played behind Bijan Robinson his entire career, but in his one year without him, he was a 1,000-yard runner. He definitely needs to be in a split backfield, but he’s a solid, downhill runner you can pair with a scat back.

Wide Receiver

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce 14 warms up before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207523916

1. Alec Pierce

Alec Pierce is probably going to get overpaid, but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. He broke out in 2025 and proved he’s much more than just a deep threat. I’m not sure he can be a true WR1, but he can be a really, really good WR2 for whoever signs him.

2. Mike Evans

I know Mike Evans is near the end of his career, but he’s proven he’s still an elite receiver. You’re not signing him and expecting to get 5+ years out of him. He’s likely going to go to a contender on a two-year deal and then hang it up, hopefully on the back of a Super Bowl.

3. Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings has been one of the San Francisco 49ers’ best receivers for the past couple of years now, and he’s finally going to reap the benefits of his hard work. He’s another guy that’s probably going to get overpaid, but he can be really efficient in the right system.

4. Rashid Shaheed

The Seattle Seahawks got exactly what they needed out of Rashid Shaheed after trading for him midseason, but I don’t think they got everything out of him. When he was in New Orleans, he was on pace to be a 900-yard receiver. He’s a great downfield threat, but he’s also a pretty well rounded receiver that can work the middle of the field. I hope he goes somewhere he can get a lot of work as a receiver and not just on special teams.

5. Wan’Dale Robinson

Slot receivers aren’t as coveted as outside guys, but 1,000-yard receivers don’t hit the market every day. There are a lot of teams that could use someone like Wan’Dale Robinson in the slot, so I expect him to get a lot of attention in free agency. Will be interesting to see how his contract stacks up with other slot guys when it’s all said and done.

Tight End

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 06: Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely 80 walks off the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 6, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 06 Ravens at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241006137

1. Isaiah Likely

I’m a big fan of Isaiah Likely. I think he can be a really good TE1 in the right system, so if he can go somewhere where he can be the lead guy, I think he could possibly be a top-10 tight end in the league. Would love to see him follow Harbaugh to New York with Jaxson Dart.

2. Dallas Goedert

I’m surprised to see Dallas Goedert ranked so low on people’s boards. I know he’s 31 years old, but he’s still a really solid receiver and blocker. He’s not a long-term solution, but he can be a really solid tight end for a contender.

3. Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in NFL history, but he’s getting old, and his production is declining, although it’s still up there with the best tight ends in the league. He’s not coming back unless it’s to play with the Kansas City Chiefs, though.

4. David Njoku

I’m probably falling for the bait here, but I believe David Njoku can be a solid tight end in a good situation. He’s a great athlete, but Cleveland was never able to take full advantage of his abilities because of their QB situation. Put him on a team with a good QB and see what he can do.

5. Chig Okonkwo

Chig Okonkwo is in the same boat. He’s a great athlete, but the Titans haven’t been able to extract the most out of him. I don’t know how high his ceiling is, but I think he could play better in a better system. But also, year two with Cam Ward and Brian Daboll coming in to call plays might solve those issues if he stays in Nashville.

Offensive Tackle

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 04: Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker 63 looks on during the second half of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on January 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Packers at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260104149

1. Rasheed Walker

Rasheed Walker isn’t a great run blocker, but he’s been a really good pass protector and is definitely the best left tackle available in free agency. Left tackle is a premium position in the NFL, so teams will overpay for an average guy if it means they can keep their QB upright.

2. Braden Smith

I actually think Braden Smith is a better player than Walker, but you have to stay on the field if you want to be considered the best available tackle. He hasn’t played a full season since 2022, but if he can stay on the field, he’s a great option at right tackle.

3. Jermaine Elumanor

The tackle position falls off hard after those two. Jermaine Elumanor was a solid pass protector in 2025, but he really struggled in the run game. When you’re talking about a tackle, pass protection is the most important thing, but you can’t be a liability in the run game. He’s a borderline starter, but someone will pay him to be their right tackle in 2026 and see how he does.

4. Braxton Jones

Braxton Jones has his highs and his lows. Some games he looks great, but others he can’t seem to stop a nose bleed. He’s about to turn 27, so I think someone gives him a chance to start, but probably not on a long-term deal.

5. Cam Robinson

Cam Robinson is 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, so he has the size you want at tackle, but he’s not great in the run or pass game. He’s a capable starter, but I don’t see anyone investing a ton of money into him.

Interior Offensive Line

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 04: Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum 64 looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 4, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Ravens at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010401399

1. Tyler Linderbaum

No questions here. Tyler Linderbaum is a top-three center in the league. Guys like him don’t his free agency often, so he’s the top IOL available (and arguably the top player available regardless of position).

2. David Edwards

David Edwards has held down the left guard position for Buffalo for the past two seasons and is a big reason their run and pass game has been so efficient. He’s given up just three sacks over the past two years and has posted a high-60s run grade from PFF. He’s going to get a lot of money this offseason.

3. Connor McGovern

Connor McGovern hasn’t given up a single sack in the last two years, and he has the ability to play guard or center. There are a lot of teams with big holes on the interior of their offensive line, and landing McGovern could solve a lot of their problems.

4. Alijah Vera-Tucker

Alijah Vera-Tucker is a tough one. When he’s on the field, he’s really good, but it’s hard to invest resources into him because he’s been so hurt. Someone will cross their fingers and hope that he can stay healthy, but it’s a big risk.

5. Isaac Seumalo

The only reason Isaac Seumalo isn’t above Vera-Tucker is because of his age. He’s almost 33 years old, but he’s still playing a very high level. He’s not someone a team is going to rely on to give them 4+ years, but he can step in and fill a need at guard for 2-3 seasons.

Edge Rusher

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 26: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson 91 in action during the game against the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 26, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 26 Jets at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251026086

1. Trey Hendrickson

This edge rusher class isn’t very deep, but Trey Hendrickson is one of the best DEs in the NFL. Now that he’s free from Cincinnati, it’s going to be a bidding war for his talents. Let’s see how high his number gets.

2. Odafe Oweh

Odafe Oweh is a very talented, young edge rusher. The Los Angeles Chargers traded for him this season, and he put up 35 pressures and 7.5 sacks in 12 games. 27 year olds with his production and experience don’t hit the market all the time, so I expect someone to pay him a lot of money.

3. Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips is pretty similar to Oweh. He’s also 27 years old and has a ton of upside, which he showed during his time with Philadelphia this season. He doesn’t have the sack numbers some other guys have, but he posted 73 pressures in 2025, which ranked top-10 in the NFL.

4. K’Lavon Chaisson

After four years in Jacksonville where he didn’t accomplish much, K’Lavon Chaisson finally broke out in New England in a contract year, racking up 10.5 sacks. He’s young and has proven he can be an effective edge rusher, now it’s up to teams to set his price tag given he only has one season of good production.

5. Khalil Mack

There’s always a market for veteran pass rushers, and Khalil Mack is probably the best one available. He’s no longer the 10+ sack player we’ve seen in the past, but he can get pressures and sacks as a rotational player. A contender will likely offer him a decent size, one-year contract to come in and help improve their pass rush.

Defensive Tackle

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DEC 28: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman Logan Hall 90 rushes the passer during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins on December 28, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Buccaneers at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon357251228107

1. John Franklin-Meyers

This defensive tackle class is VERY shallow, but John Franklin-Meyers is one of the best players in this entire free agent class. Considering the other options available, Franklin-Meyers is going to have a big market. He posted 7.5 sacks last season for Denver, so there will be a lot of teams bidding on one of the best pass rushing DTs in the game.

2. Logan Hall

Logan Hall can play both edge rusher and defensive tackle, but his main contributions come from the interior. He’s a bit small for a DT at 283 pounds, but he’s pretty athletic and can get after the quarterback. His size definitely hurts his run stuffing ability, so he’s mainly going to be a rotational player who comes in on passing downs.

3. Sheldon Rankings

Despite being nearly 32 years old, Sheldon Rankings is still a really solid pass rushing defensive tackle. He can defend the run well enough, but his main production come as a pass rusher, where he recorded 38 pressures, 30 hurries and three sacks in 2025.

4. David Onyemata

David Onyemata’s pass rush production fell off a bit last year, but the 33-year old had one of the best run defending seasons of his career in 2025. There are plenty of teams with a hole at DT, so he could step in and fill it for a year while they find their long-term solution.

5. Javon Hargrave

Javon Hargrave is another DT in his mid-30s whose best years are behind him, but he can still provide some help as a pass rusher. His days of 50+ pressures and 7+ sacks are behind him, but in 2025, he put up 31 pressures and 3.5 sacks for Minnesota. He can be a solid rotational player for any team that signs him.

Linebacker

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Devin Lloyd 0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs out on the field before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111543111

1. Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd has been a great linebacker for years, but the strides he made in coverage this season make him the top one available in free agency. He picked off five passes with two pass breakups and gave up just one touchdown, all of which were career-best figures. Someone’s going to get a really talented off-ball linebacker who’s just 27 years old.

2. Quincy Williams

I’m a big fan of Quincy Williams. If he didn’t get hurt, he would’ve had his fifth straight 100-tackle season while setting a career-high in sacks and posting the second-most pass breakups of his career. Quay Walker and others might be slightly better players, but Williams’ price tag will be a decent bit lower than the others.

3. Quay Walker

Speaking of Walker, he’s my third-ranked linebacker in free agency. He’s totaled 100+ tackles in each of his first four seasons, but he’s been a bit of a liability in coverage. He’s only 25, so there’s room to grow, but it’s hard to give him top dollar.

4. Demario Davis

Demario Davis is the best linebacker in this free agent class, but he is 37 years old. He’s got one, maybe two, more years in him, and it seems likely that he’s going to finish his career in New Orleans or with a contender. Someone’s going to get an All-Pro level linebacker for a year or two.

5. Devin Bush

Devin Bush’s breakout season finally came in 2025. He logged 125 tackles and three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, and now he’s set to hit the free agent market. It will be interesting to see how much money he gets, because he kind of disappeared in 2023 and 2024.

Cornerback

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 14: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson 35 runs onto the field before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512141918

1. Jaylen Watson

I don’t know if this is a hot take, but Jaylen Watson is my CB1 in this free agent class. In 2025, he gave up a sub-60 percent completion rate and zero touchdowns while breaking up three passes and picking off two. He hasn’t given up a single touchdown in the last two seasons, and he’s only 27 years old. He’s got a lot of good football ahead of him.

2. Tariq Woolen

Tariq Woolen had a down year in 2024, but I thought he bounced back pretty well in 2025. Things turned a bit sour in Seattle, and now he’s set to hit the open market, and will likely end up on a prove it deal. Still, he’s 6-foot-4 with 4.26 speed. Corners like him don’t grow on trees.

3. Alontae Taylor

Alontae Taylor is definitely the best slot corner on the market, but he’s also capable of playing on the boundary, so I’m really interested to see what price tag he demands on the open market. He is definitely a much better slot corner than boundary corner, so I expect him to reset the slot corner market, but I don’t think he’ll get as much as someone like Jaylen Watson.

4. Eric Stokes

Eric Stokes’ career started off a bit choppy, but he turned things around in 2025 and is one of the best corners available. He has 4.24 speed and just gave up a 56 percent completion percentage, 224 yards and one touchdown with four PBUs this past season. If he can build off that, he can be a special talent.

5. Nahshon Wright

Nahshon Wright picked off five passes last season, but he also got beat quite a bit in coverage. He’s 6-foot-4, 185 pounds and has great ball skills, but he’s not exceptionally fast, so he needs safety help over the top. I think someone will give him a pretty big contract, but he’s going to have to keep putting in the work.

Safety

Imago Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Rams International Series 19/10/2025. London Series Los Angeles Rams defensive back Kamren Curl 3 during the International Series match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium, London, England on 19 October 2025. London Wembley Stadium Greater London England Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-23065-0145

1. Coby Bryant

Honestly, these top five safeties could be in pretty much any order. They’re all under 30 and have shown some upside, but have some sort of weakness holding them back. For Coby Bryant, that weakness is tackling. He missed 17 tackles in 2025, but he made up for it with above average cover skills. If he can fix his tackling woes, he can be a really good safety.

2. Bryan Cook

Bryan Cook’s biggest flaw is that he’s only had one really good season. His first three seasons were pretty mediocre, but he played really well in 2025. He’s only 26, so his best years are definitely ahead of him, but I wish he had another year of great production, because he’d easily be No. 1 if he had.

3. Kam Curl

Kam Curl’s biggest flaw is coverage. He allowed a 77 percent completion rate and 419 yards this season, but he didn’t give up a single touchdown. He’s a great run defender and tackler, and his cover skills have gotten better, but I want to see more from him there.

4. Jalen Thompson

Jalen Thompson doesn’t have a glaring weakness, but I wouldn’t say he’s great in any one area. He’s a solid coverage safety, but he can also come down and defend the run. He hasn’t picked off a pass in two seasons while giving up four touchdowns, though.

5. Reed Blankenship

Reed Blankenship has been a pretty good safety throughout his career, but he’s given up a 70+ percent completion rate in each of his last three seasons. That’s not the end of the world, because he has eight picks during that span, but he’s also given up 10 touchdowns since 2023. Would definitely like to see that number go down in the near future.