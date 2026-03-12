2026 NFL Mock Draft Post-Free Agency: Chiefs Pick Mansoor Delane, Patriots Land KC Concepcion

I NFL free agency officially started on Wednesday afternoon, but we’ve already seen pretty much all of the top players sign new deals during the legal tampering period, which began on Wednesday. There are still some good players out there, but the majority of them already have new homes.

Since free agency comes before the draft, it can have a massive impact on how the draft unfolds. With teams filling needs in free agency, we’re beginning to get a better idea of how the first round could look, so here’s my updated NFL mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza

Imago January 1, 2026, Pasadena, California, USA: Indiana University DAngelo Ponds, left, and quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrate on the victory podium after defeating Alabama during the CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Thursday, Jan1, 2026. Pasadena USA – ZUMAr44_ 20260101_zsp_r44_014 Copyright: xThomasxJ.xRussox

No change here. The Las Vegas Raiders have loaded up on defense in free agency while adding a center and wideout. They’re preparing to build around Fernando Mendoza.

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese

The New York Jets could go with any of the edge rushers or Arvell Reese here, and I have them taking the latter. They signed two edges in free agency, and Reese is an all-around weapon Aaron Glenn can use in so many different ways.

3. Arizona Cardinals: DE David Bailey

I still think OL is in play here, but Arizona needs help off the edge, and they haven’t addressed defense in free agency. Jeremiyah Love was a thought, but they have three solid running backs under contract with Tyler Allgeier coming in.

4. Tennessee Titans: RB Jeremiyah Love

With the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs signing top running backs, it all but confirms Jeremiyah Love is going in the top-seven. Rueben Bain is in play here as well, but the Titans signed so many defensive players in free agency, I think they could make a splash and bring in the most dynamic playmaker in the draft.

5. New York Giants: S Caleb Downs

This was going to be Sonny Styles, but the New York Giants signed Tremaine Edmunds in free agency, so I think they could address linebacker later. Caleb Downs is a special talent at saftey, and the Giants have a need in the secondary, so it makes sense.

6. Cleveland Browns: OT Francis Mauigoa

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: North Carolina State at Miami Nov 15, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa 61 looks on after the game against NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251115_SNV_na2_00121

The Cleveland Browns have been busy revamping their offensive line in free agency, but they still need to invest more. Francis Mauigoa is the top tackle in the draft, and at pick six, it’s an easy selection. WR is certainly in play here, too.

7. Washington Commanders: WR Carnell Tate

With the Washington Commanders signing Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson, they no longer need to go with an edge rusher at seven. Instead, they get Jayden Daniels a dynamic playmaker in Carnell Tate.

8. New Orleans Saints: DE Rueben Bain

It certainly feels like the Saints are going defense at eight after signing David Edwards and Travis Etienne in free agency. It could be Mansoor Delane or Sonny Styles here, but I think they take Rueben Bain to pair with Chase Young, giving them one of the best pass rush duos in the NFC.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Mansoor Delane

Once the Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie and signed Kenneth Walker, it became clear that cornerback was their target at No. 9. Mansoor Delane is the best corner in the draft, so it was an easy pick.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles could go as high as four, but with how the board fell, I have him slipping to 10. I don’t know if there’s a more sure thing in this draft than Styles. Maybe Love or Downs, but Styles is going to be a really, really good player for a long time.

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Jermod McCoy

Imago November 30, 2024, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy 3 reacts after intercepting the ball during his game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20241130_zsp_h237_050 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

The Miami Dolphins swung big, signing Malik Willis to a three-year deal, so now it’s time to make Jeff Hafley happy and get a defensive star. Jermod McCoy didn’t play all of 2025, but he’s extremely talented and is exactly the kind of corner the Dolphins need.

12. Dallas Cowboys: DE Keldric Faulk

With Delane, Downs and McCoy gone, the Dallas Cowboys pivot to edge rusher. After Bain and Bailey, it’s a toss up as to who the best one is, but Keldric Faulk seems to be the third guy on most boards, so he lands with America’s Team.

13. Los Angeles Rams: OT Monroe Freeling

Rob Havenstein is likely leaving, so the Los Angeles Rams need to find his replacement at tackle. Enter Monroe Freeling, who had a standout combine performance, earning a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score. They shore up the offensive line to protect Matthew Stafford during the end of his career.

14. Baltimore Ravens: TE Kenyon Sadiq

This should be the Raiders pick, but the Ravens backed out of the Maxx Crosby trade. Now, after losing two of their three tight ends in free agency, they add some youth to the position alongside Mark Andrews and give Lamar Jackson a dynamic playmaker.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Makai Lemon

With Mike Evans gone and Chris Godwin’s health concerns, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to add another receiver. They haven’t done so in free agency, so bringing in someone like Makai Lemon to play the slot while Emeka Egbuka dominates the outside would be a lot of fun. Wouldn’t be surprised if they move back and take an edge rusher, though.

16. New York Jets: OG Olaivavega Ioane

Imago Image Credits: Instagram @OlaivavegaIoane

I keep mocking Olaivavega Ioane to the New York Jets because it would because such a great move. They already have two young tackles, and with two firsts, why not add arguably the best lineman in the class to give you three star OL under 25 and on a rookie contract? Especially when you have a new, young QB likely coming next year.

17. Detroit Lions: OL Kadyn Proctor

The Detroit Lions addressed some of their offensive line needs in free agency, but I still think they need to get younger there. With Taylor Decker leaving, they need a new tackle, and while Kadyn Proctor’s a bit of a project, he could be one of the best tackles in the league one day.

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman

The Minnesota Vikings have been very quiet in free agency, especially for a team that needs some secondary help. This was a deep CB and S free agent class, but they passed on all of them, so I have them landing Dillon Thieneman at 18.

19. Carolina Panthers: OT Caleb Lomu

Offensive line is a big need for the Carolina Panthers, especially after Ikem Ekwonu’s injury. I would like to see them address offensive tackle in the draft, and Caleb Lomu is an experienced player who produced all throughout college. Could also see cornerback here.

20. Dallas Cowboys: CB Avieon Terrell

After addressing edge rusher at 12, the Cowboys comeback and take a high upside corner in Avieon Terrell. The Clemson product in young, but has a lot of good tape and is pretty athletic. He’d fit right in to their secondary.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OL Spencer Fano

Imago Eli Rehmer/Utah Athletics

The Pittsburgh Steelers no longer need wide receiver help – at least not bad enough to use a first round pick on it. But they do need to bolster their offensive line, and Spencer Fano is an extremely talented player that can play almost every spot on the OL.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: DE Akheem Mesidor

The Los Angeles Chargers did a poor job of addressing their needs in the early part of free agency. I wanted a guard here, but none were worthy of the 22nd pick, so I moved to defensive end and grabbed Akheem Mesidor to beef up their pass rush.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: DE Zion Young

Zion Young is being mentioned in a lot of first round mock drafts right now, and after the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t re-sign Jaelan Phillips and missed out on Trey Hendrickson, they could really use the help off the edge.

24. Cleveland Browns: QB Ty Simpson

The Browns have not made any quarterback moves in free agency, so that tells me they’re going to target one in the draft. And if the Jets and Steelers don’t take one at 16 or 21, they’re in a great spot to land Ty Simpson in the end of the first.

25. Chicago Bears: DT Peter Woods

The Chicago Bears have done a solid job beefing up their linebacker core and defensive back room in free agency, but they still need some help up front. Peter Woods is the most athletically gifted DT available, so they bet on his upside at pick 25.

26. Buffalo Bills: WR Jordyn Tyson

Imago October 18, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 on the line during the game between Texas Tech University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_833 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

Jordyn Tyson’s medical history is a massive red flag, but many forget he’s probably the most talented receiver in the draft. Buffalo traded for D.J. Moore, but they still need to add another wideout, and they couldn’t pass up on Tyson’s value here.

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Max Iheanachor

With Trent Williams’ future in San Francisco uncertain, the 49ers need to find a new left tackle. Max Iheanachor has been rising up draft boards, and could find himself going in the end of the first round.

28. Houston Texans: DT Caleb Banks

The Houston Texans need offensive line help, but with all the good ones gone, they pivot to their biggest area of weakness on defense and take DT Caleb Banks. He’s big and really athletic for his size, but he hasn’t played a ton of football. Definitely betting on upside here.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: DE Malachi Lawrence

With corner and running back addressed, the Kansas City Chiefs move to another pressing need: pass rush. Malachi Lawrence is another edge rusher that’s been flying up draft boards recently. He’s not a first-round talent, but need takes priority here.

30. Denver Broncos: LB Anthony Hill Jr.

CJ Allen is definitely in play here, but I just like Anthony Hill Jr. better. I think he’s a better overall linebacker, he’s 21 years old and very athletic. I know Denver re-signed Alex Singleton, but linebacker should still be a priority.

31. New England Patriots: WR KC Concepcion

Imago October 11, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion 7 before the start of the college football game between Texas A&M and Florida on October 11, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won, 34-17. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251011_zap_c201_049 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

The New England Patriots could use help off the edge after losing K’Lavon Chaisson, but they also need receiver help. I like Romeo Doubs, but he’s not a true WR1 and he’s not the fastest guy in the world. KC Concepcion can step in and start right away while providing that game-breaking speed the Patriots need.

32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Colton Hood

Seattle has lost a lot of members of their secondary this offseason, including Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen, so it’s only logical they take a corner in the first round. Defense carried them to the Super Bowl this year, so they need to make sure they reload so they can do it again.