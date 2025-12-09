2026 NFL Mock Draft Post Week 14: Raiders Select Fernando Mendoza While Shedeur Sanders Gets a New Weapon

With just four weeks left in the 2025 NFL season, there have already been nine teams eliminated from playoff contention. That means for these nine teams, their focus is already beginning to shift to the offseason, and more specifically, the NFL Draft, which takes place in late April.
So, for all of you out there that are fans of one of these teams already eliminated from the postseason (like myself), here’s a little something for you. Today, I mocked the first 10 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft, just a week before the College Football Playoffs begin.
1. New York Giants (2-11)
Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
The New York Giants are in an amazing position. They already have their quarterback in Jaxson Dart, and they have one of the best defensive lines in the league. That opens things up for them in the draft. If they land the top pick, expect them to listen to trade calls, but I think it would be hard for them to pass up one of the best linebacker prospects we’ve seen in a long, long time.
Arvell Reese exploded onto the scene this year, and he can literally do everything. He can defend the run, he can cover tight ends, and he can rush the passer. He’s a Swiss army knife, and as of today, he’s my No. 1 player in the draft. Easy pick for the Giants if they stick at No. 1.
Stats: 62 tackles, 31 run stops, 23 pressures, 6.5 sacks, 2 PBUs
2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
The Las Vegas Raiders have moved up two spots to the second overall pick, and with the Giants sticking and picking Reese, Fernando Mendoza falls right into their laps. Geno Smith’s tenure in Vegas, at least as a starter, should come to an end this offseason, making way for a new era under their new QB1, Fernando Mendoza.
Mendoza led the now No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers to a massive 13-10 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big 10 Championship game. He went 15-for-22 for 222 yards and one touchdown while also throwing one interception. He’s been QB1 for the back half of the year, and he should hear his name called in the top three.
Stats: 71.5 percent completion, 2,980 passing yards, 240 rushing yards, 39 total touchdowns
3. Tennessee Titans (2-11)
Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami
The Tennessee Titans also have their quarterback in place, so they can afford to take the next best player on the board, Rueben Bain. The Miami standout has been fantastic this year. I know the sacks aren’t there, but he has the eighth-best pass rush grade (91.9) and fourth-best pass rush win rate (26.4 percent) in the nation. His Miami team just snuck into the playoffs, so he’ll have at least one more game to show teams what he’s capable of.
Stats: 57 pressures, 4.5 sacks, 23.9 percent pass rush win rate
4. Cleveland Browns (3-10)
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
After Shedeur Sanders’ performance on Sunday, I’m pivoting off the Cleveland Browns and taking a quarterback. I know it was against the Titans, but he showed some really good things, and if he plays well the rest of the year, he could earn one more season as the starter, which means it’s time to get him some weapons.
I’ve gone back and forth between Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate as my WR1 for a couple of weeks now. I think Tyson still would be if he hadn’t gotten hurt, but his injury allowed Tate to slide in with some big performances and steal that title away. Tate is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, and can get behind a defense pretty easily. He’s been a touchdown machine in recent weeks, too, which certainly helps his case for WR1.
I think the Browns try to secure a top receiver so they can really find out what they have in Sanders next year.
Stats: 48 receptions, 838 yards, 9 TD
5. New Orleans Saints (3-10)
David Bailey, DE, Texas Tech
I seem to be higher on David Bailey than many of the professional draft analysts, but as a New Orleans Saints fan, I’m done with the whole drafting super athletic defensive ends and hoping they pan out thing. Give me someone who’s produced in college and has still proven to be a pretty good athlete, and that’s what Bailey has done this year at Texas Tech. He ranks first in pressures (70) and second in sacks (13.5) across all Division I players. He is exactly what the Saints need on their defense opposite of Chase Young.
Stats: 70 pressures, 13.5 sacks, 22.4 percent pass rush win rate
6. Washington Commanders (3-10)
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
The Washington Commanders need a lot of help on the defensive side of the ball, but with the top guys gone and one of the best receivers on the board still sitting there, I think they go with Jordyn Tyson. This year has proven that they desperately need another receiver alongside Terry McLaurin, who has missed most of the year with an injury. If they want their offense to get back to playing how they did late in 2024, they need to add another weapon on the outside, and Tyson is someone they can pair with Jayden Daniels for years to come.
Stats: 61 receptions, 711 yards, 8 TD
7. New York Jets (3-10)
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Caleb Downs is one of the best safety prospects we’ve seen in a long time, and if he played a premium position, he might be the first overall pick. He’s that talented. In my opinion, the New York Jets should just take the best player available, and outside of Jeremiyah Love, Downs is the best player left on the board at this point. He would instantly improve their secondary, and Aaron Glenn would have a whole lot of fun coaching him up.
Stats: 60 tackles, 29 run stops, 136 yards allowed, 2 INT
8. Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
The Arizona Cardinals have to plug some holes on their offensive line this offseason, so drafting the best offensive lineman on the board, Spencer Fano, is an easy pick. Not only is he the best tackle on the board, but he’s probably the best guard too. He could move around pretty much anywhere but the center and still be efficient, so I think he’d be a perfect fit for Arizona.
Stats: 332 pass block snaps, 5 pressures, 0 sacks
9. Los Angeles Rams via Atlanta Falcons (4-9)
Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
If Fano isn’t the best tackle in the 2026 class, then it’s certainly Francis Mauigoa. He’s had an extremely efficient year at Miami and has worked his way into the top-10 conversation. With Rob Havenstein aging and on an expiring deal, finding a young, talented offensive tackle with a top-10 pick that isn’t even supposed to be yours would be a smart move for the Los Angeles Rams. I would love to see them go with a Jeremiyah Love or Mansoor Delane here, but I think they play it smart and go with an offensive tackle.
Stats: 414 pass blocking snaps, 9 pressures, 2 sacks
10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-9)
Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn
With both of the top tackles gone, the Cincinnati Bengals try to find their replacement for Trey Hendrickson by selecting Keldric Faulk. This is exactly the type of defensive end I hate drafting. He’s an athletic freak, and he’s 6-foot-6, but he just doesn’t have the production like the other top defensive ends. Still, NFL teams love drafting these guys, and there aren’t many other pass rushers I’m super bullish on, so I think he ends up in Cincy if the top tackles are off the board.
Stats: 31 pressures, 28 hurries, 2 sacks
Full 2025 NFL Draft Order
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Miami Dolphins
13. Baltimore Ravens
14. Kansas City Chiefs
15. Dallas Cowboys
16. Carolina Panthers
17. Detroit Lions
18. New York Jets via Indianapolis Colts
19. Pittsburgh Steelers
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Philadelphia Eagles
22. Houston Texans
23. Los Angeles Chargers
24. Chicago Bears
25. Buffalo Bills
26. San Francisco 49ers
27. Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars
28. Dallas Cowboys via Green Bay Packers
29. Seattle Seahawks
30. New England Patriots
31. Los Angeles Rams
32. Denver Broncos
