2026 NFL Mock Draft Post Week 17: Raiders Land Fernando Mendoza, Jets Select Rueben Bain

Week 17 of the NFL season is done and dusted, which means we’re one week away from finding out the finalized order of the first 18 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. Over the past couple of months, we’ve been doing weekly mock drafts, and throughout this process, the order has changed tremendously. This week, it was shaken up again, especially at the top with the Raiders stealing the No. 1 pick from the Giants.

Here’s how I see the first 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft going down after Week 17.

1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-14)

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders have been tanking harder than anyone, and after their 24-point loss to the New York Giants, they now own the No. 1 pick in the draft. They need a quarterback, so this selection is easy. Fernando Mendoza is the top signal caller in the nation this year, and he just won the Heisman Trophy. Not too much to think about here for Vegas.

Stats: 71.5 percent completion, 2,980 passing yards, 240 rushing yards, 39 total TD, 6 INT

2. TRADE: Cleveland Browns via New York Giants (3-13)

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Cleveland Browns need to get a quarterback, and with the Raiders taking Mendoza first, there’s only one guy left on the board that’s worth taking, so the Browns make a move for the second overall pick.

I really like Dante Moore. He’s had some ups and downs this year, but he’s only in his third year of college football, and he’s led Oregon to the College Football Playoffs. He has a lot of tools, and his age makes him a very desirable option. There are some questions about whether he’ll actually enter the draft, but it seems like there’s a pretty good chance he will.

Stats: 72.4 percent completion, 3,046 passing yards, 196 rushing yards, 30 total TD, 8 INT

3. New York Jets (3-13)

Rueben Bain, DE, Miami

Rueben Bain, DE, Miami

The New York Jets miss out on both of the top quarterbacks, but that’s okay, because I think they’re going to wait until 2027 anyway. They have two firsts in 2026 and three in 2027, so I think they’ll build their roster first this offseason, then go get their quarterback next year.

With both the quarterbacks gone, the Jets will have their pick of the litter. I don’t necessarily think Rueben Bain is the top defender in the class, but getting a game-changing edge rusher would be huge for head coach Aaron Glenn’s defense. They could’ve gone with Arvell Reese here, but Bain fills a more premium position.

Stats: 66 pressures, 53 hurries, 7.5 sacks

4. Tennessee Titans (3-13)

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Reese is my favorite player in the draft. He’s the most well-rounded defender on the board, and he gives the Tennessee defense, which just lacks elite talent, the best player in the entire draft. Reese can rush the passer, cover tight ends, and defend the run. He’s a true do-it-all linebacker, and he will make a huge impact day one for the Titans.

Stats: 62 tackles, 31 run stops, 23 pressures, 6.5 sacks, 2 PBUs

5. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Arizona Cardinals need a ton of help on defense, but they also need to find some offensive linemen to protect whoever they bring in this offseason. With Bain and Reese gone, I think the Cardinals will decide to take the top tackle in the draft over some of the other defensive players. Fano didn’t give up a single sack all season, and while he didn’t play in the SEC or Big 10, the Big 12 still has some very good talent.

Stats: 332 pass block snaps, 5 pressures, 0 sacks

6. New York Giants via Cleveland Browns (4-12)

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

After trading down and collecting some more draft assets, the Giants take arguably the best overall talent in the draft in Caleb Downs. The Ohio State standout has been a presumed first-round talent since he took the field as a true freshman in 2023. Now, three years and a national championship (maybe even two) later, he’s the top defensive back taken off the board. If he didn’t play safety, he’d be a top-five pick. The fact that he’s even being considered this high shows you how talented this kid is.

Stats: 60 tackles, 29 run stops, 136 yards allowed, 2 INT

7. Washington Commanders (4-12)

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love might be the most talented player in the draft. He’s one of the best running backs to come out of college in the last five years, and even though the Washington Commanders have a ton of holes on defense, I think they could go with Love. If they want to get the most out of Jayden Daniels before his rookie deal expires, they need to give him a more consistent run game, and Love can step in and be a top-10 back right away.

Stats: 199 carries, 1,372 rushing yards, 27 receptions, 280 receiving yards, 21 total TD

8. New Orleans Saints (6-10)

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The New Orleans Saints have something in Tyler Shough. I love Chris Olave, but bringing in another elite receiver would be very beneficial, not only to their offense but also to Shough’s development. They need help at guard, but there aren’t any. I’d take this high, and their defense is young and promising. I considered David Bailey here, but adding Carnell Tate would make this offense so exciting.

Stats: 48 receptions, 838 yards, 9 TD

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-10)

David Bailey, DE, Texas Tech

David Bailey, DE, Texas Tech

David Bailey may end up being my favorite pass rusher by the time the draft rolls around in April. I’m sick of teams drafting the freak athlete and hoping he pans out, because half the time he doesn’t. Bailey has his flaws, but you can’t say he hasn’t been the most productive edge rusher in college football this season. Kansas City beefs up its pass rush with its first top-10 pick in a long, long time.

Stats: 73 pressures, 42 hurries, 13.5 sacks

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Francis Mauigoa has risen draft boards this season and is viewed as one of the best offensive linemen in the draft. He can play tackle or guard, and right now, the Bengals just need help up front to protect Joe Burrow. In an ideal world, the Bengals would land Fano, but in this mock, they settle for the next best option.

Stats: 439 pass block snaps, 10 pressures, 2 sacks

Full NFL Draft Order

Full NFL Draft Order

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Miami Dolphins

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

14. Dallas Cowboys

15. Detroit Lions

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Minnesota Vikings

18. New York Jets via Indianapolis Colts

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Dallas Cowboys via Green Bay Packers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Philadelphia Eagles

24. Buffalo Bills

25. Chicago Bears

26. Houston Texans

27. Los Angeles Rams – Between SF and NE with win, Stay with loss

28. Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars

29. San Francisco 49ers

30. New England Patriots

31. Denver Broncos

32. Seattle Seahawks