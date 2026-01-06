2026 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders & Jets Pick Franchise QBs at 1 and 2, Ohio State’s Arvell Reese Falls Out of Top 5

The 2025 NFL regular season is over, which means the top-18 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft are finalized. Throughout the year, we’ve been mocking the top-10 picks in the draft, but since it’s the end of the season and we’re about to turn our focus to the playoffs, I figured now would be a good time to predict who every non-playoff team will select, so buckle up and get ready for my 18-pick mock draft.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Before we get into the mock, we’re excited to launch our EssentiallySports NFL Draft big board. Here, you’ll see draft expert Tony Pauline’s rankings and scouting reports for each prospect. And you can build a watchlist by clicking on the star at the far right of each prospect ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

I don’t think the first pick is going to be much of a conversation. The Las Vegas Raiders really need a quarterback, and Fernando Mendoza is the best one available. I don’t think he’s as talented as many of the guys going behind him, but positional value reigns supreme.

Stats: 72.3 percent completion, 3,172 passing yards, 256 rushing yards, 42 total touchdowns

ADVERTISEMENT

2. New York Jets (3-14)

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago November 29, 2025: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore 5 throws on the move during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. Oregon defeated Washington 26-14. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_254 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

I think there’s a very good chance Dante Moore stays in college, especially with the New York Jets now owning the second overall pick, but for this mock’s sake, I’ll say he comes out. The 20-year-old is very poised for his age, and has led the Oregon Ducks to the semifinal round of the CFP. Combine Moore’s age and production, and it’s easy to see why he’s be an attractive option at the top of the first round.

Stats: 72.9 percent completion, 3,280 passing yards, 184 rushing yards, 30 total TD

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)

Rueben Bain, DE, Miami

Rueben Bain is the best pass rusher in football. A lot of people were giving him crap for his sack numbers early in the year, but he’s been double-teamed at an extremely high rate this year, and he’s still be incredibly efficient in terms of pressure and hurries. His sack numbers have started to come around late in the year, and his four sacks in just two CFP games have boosted his stock even higher than it already was.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stats: 74 pressures, 60 hurries, 8.5 sacks

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

David Bailey, DE, Texas Tech

ADVERTISEMENT

David Bailey is one of my favorite players in the draft. I’m probably higher on him than most scouts, but I just love guys that don’t rely on athleticism to be high picks. Bailey has just flat-out produced all year long, and he was one of the lone bright spots on Texas Tech’s team in their loss this weekend. Tennessee needs a playmaker off the edge, and Bailey can give them that.

Stats: 81 pressures, 43 hurries, 14.5 sacks

ADVERTISEMENT

5. New York Giants (4-13)

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

For all the Jaxson Dart stans out there claiming he’s been the best rookie quarterback because he hasn’t had any talent around him, you can all be quiet now. Next year, if this mock comes to life, he’ll have Malik Nabers and Jordyn Tyson to throw to. There will be no more excuses. Tyson is the best receiver in this draft class, and if he hadn’t gotten hurt this year, it probably wouldn’t be a discussion. He’s an elite talent, and I think New York wants to get their second-year quarterback some help.

Stats: 61 receptions, 711 yards, 8 TD

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Cleveland Browns (5-12)

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Imago Ohio State Buckeyes Carnell Tate 17 celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, November 29, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA ANN20251129107 AaronxJosefczyk

Carnell Tate did not have a great game in the College Football Playoffs this past weekend, but he’s emerged as one of the top pass catchers in the class at the end of the season. He’s 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, can run pretty much every route, and has just enough speed to beat most defenders deep. He’s another elite talent at the receiver position, and I could easily see him going in the top 10 picks, especially because so many teams need help at wide receiver.

Stats: 51 receptions, 875 yards, 9 TD

7. Washington Commanders (5-12)

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The Washington Commanders need to get younger on defense, so in my opinion, this pick will 100 percent be on the defensive side of the ball. They have holes just about everywhere, so they go with the best player available, which is Arvell Reese. I could see him going as high as three, but his positional value is probably going to hurt him a bit. He’s arguably the best overall player in the draft, positional value aside.

Stats: 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 PBU

8. New Orleans Saints (6-11)

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love is another guy who could be considered the best talent in the draft, but will slide due to positional value. I think the New Orleans Saints would love one of the two receivers here, but if they miss out, Love is a great option. Alvin Kamara is aging, and has battled through injuries recently, and Kendre Miller and Devin Neal have both suffered injuries this year as well. They need to put playmakers around Tyler Shough, so after missing out on Tyson and Tate, they go with Love at eight.

Stats: 199 carries, 1,372 rushing yards, 27 receptions, 280 receiving yards, 21 total TD

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)

Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t expect to be picking in the top 10, but here they are. They have quite a few holes they could fill, but I think they need some help on the offensive line, so they go with Francis Mauigoa. If they want a true tackle, Spencer Fano could be the pick here, but Mauigoa gives them the option to start him at tackle or guard, so I think they go with the versatile option.

Stats: 472 pass blocking snaps, 11 pressures allowed, 2 sacks allowed

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Imago Eli Rehmer/Utah Athletics

Spencer Fano is the best true tackle in this draft class, and we all know the Cincinnati Bengals need help up front. After Joe Burrow’s injury this year, and the fact that they went 5-3 with him and 1-8 without him, showed the Bengals they can’t keep wasting his prime. It’s time to get a stud up front, and that’s what Fano is.

Stats: 382 pass blocking snaps, 5 pressures allowed, 0 sacks allowed

11. Miami Dolphins (7-10)

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs is yet another player in this draft who will slip due to positional value. Ever since he stepped on the field as a true freshman at Alabama, he’s been one of the best players in all of college football, and if he didn’t play safety, he’d probably be a top-three pick. That’s how good he is. Miami needs help all over their defense, so they take the best player available at 11.

Stats: 68 tackles, 26 receptions allowed, 171 yards, 0 touchdowns, 2 INT, 2 FF

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1)

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Dallas Cowboys need a ton of help in their secondary, and with Downs gone, they land the top corner in the draft, Mansoor Delane. The Virginia Tech transfer played one year in the SEC at LSU, and he completely dominated, allowing just 37 percent of his targets to be caught for 147 yards and no touchdowns. He was a unanimous First-Team All-American for a reason. The Cowboys get a stud at their biggest position of need.

Stats: 37.1 percent completion allowed, 147 yards, 0 touchdowns, 2 INT, 8 PBU

13. Los Angeles Rams via Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Fano gets all the hype, but Caleb Lomu was pretty much just as good as Fano in 2025. In 382 pass blocking snaps, Lomu allowed just eight pressures and zero sacks. The Los Angeles Rams aren’t even supposed to have this pick, so they use it to shore up their tackle spot with Rob Havenstein’s future in question.

Stats: 382 pass blocking snaps, 8 pressures allowed, 0 sacks allowed

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: SEC Media Day Jul 15, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Atlanta Omni Atlanta Hotel GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxGodfreex 20250715_jla_th5_049

I have never been a fan of drafting a player based on traits alone, but everyone else seems to be high on Keldric Faulk. He played 11 games this season and recorded just 29 pressures and two sacks, but is projected to be a first-round pick because of his elite size and athleticism. I’m not saying he won’t pan out, but I’ve seen far too many defensive ends drafted in the first because of their athleticism never reach their potential. But someone’s going to take him early, and the Ravens really need help off the edge, so it makes sense here.

Stats: 29 pressures, 26 hurries, 2 sacks

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles has been overshadowed a bit by Downs and Reese, but he’s one of the best defenders in the entire country, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need some help at linebacker. Styles is an elite run stuffer, but he’s also been pretty good in coverage this season. He’s no Arvell Reese, but he can be a franchise player for years to come.

Stats: 83 tackles, 47 run stops, 3 PBU, INT

16. New York Jets via Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Colts’ fall off has really helped the Jets, who now own two picks in the top-16. After getting their quarterback at No. 2, the Jets find their replacement for Quinnen Williams in Clemson DT Peter Woods. The former Tiger didn’t have an amazing season, but he’s one of the best run defenders and pass rushers at the DT position in this class, and with a big need on the interior, the Jets take Woods with their second first-round pick.

Stats: 21 run stops, 15 pressures, 10 hurries, 2 sacks

17. Detroit Lions (9-8)

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Detroit Lions’ secondary was decimated by injuries this season, so cornerback and safety are certainly positions of need this offseason. Jermod McCoy didn’t play all year after tearing his ACL last January, but he’s still viewed as one of the best corners in the draft, and will likely slip a bit due to his injury. I think Detroit capitalizes on that fall and selects him 17th overall.

Stats: 50 percent completions, 386 yards allowed, 4 INT, 6 PBU (2024 stats)

18. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Rounding out our mock draft is the Minnesota Vikings, who also need some help on the backend of their defense. With Delane and McCoy gone, there’s really only one other option at this point in the draft, and that’s Avieon Terrell. The Clemson standout had a really solid year, allowing 51.5 percent of his passes to be caught while picking off two and breaking up 10 more. He’s one of the best corners in the draft, and the Vikings pick him up at 18.

Stats: 51.5 percent completion, 383 yards, 2 INT, 10 PBU