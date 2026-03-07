2026 NFL Mock Draft: What Do the Raiders and Chiefs Do With Their New First-Round Picks?

The 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and in the lead up to draft day, we’ve already seen a slew of trades, two of which included first-round picks. The Los Angeles Rams acquired Trent McDuffie in exchange for the 29th pick plus other draft capital. And the Baltimore Ravens sent over the 14th pick plus a 2027 first rounder for Maxx Crosby.

Those two trades will have a massive impact on the 2026 NFL Draft, so it’s time to do an updated mock to see who the Chiefs and Raiders select with their extra picks.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza

This hasn’t, and will not, change before the start of the draft. Fernando Mendoza will be a Raider.

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese

The Jets need a lot of defensive help, and Arvell Reese can provide it. He can come off the edge and play off-ball linebacker, so he kills two birds with one stone.

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa

Cardinals fans are probably tired of seeing this, but it’s the right pick. Mike LaFleur’s system won’t work without a good offensive line, so they have to get better up front.

4. Tennessee Titans: DE David Bailey

There are a ton of different directions the Titans could go here, but I have them taking David Bailey. He’s the best edge rusher in this class, and his arms are actually the right length!

5. New York Giants: LB Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles just feels like a John Harbaugh player. He’s a freak athlete and will make a massive impact the moment he steps on the field. He can be the Giants’ Roquan Smith.

6. TRADE: New Orleans Saints: RB Jeremiyah Love

Trade Details: Saints trade picks 8 and 73 to Browns for 6 and 107

If Jeremiyah Love makes it past New York at five, it’s going to be a bidding war. Cleveland doesn’t need him, and the three teams behind them – the Commanders, Saints and Chiefs – all want him. In this mock, I have the Saints moving up two spots to select the electric running back. He can transform their run game, which was one of the worst in the league last year.

7. Washington Commanders: DE Rueben Bain

After missing out on Love, the Commanders select Rueben Bain, which is probably the right pick even if Love is there. The Commanders need to get younger defensively, so adding an elite edge that’s 21 years old make a ton of sense.

8. Cleveland Browns: OT Monroe Freeling

Wide receiver would be the fun pick here, but the reality is Cleveland needs to revamp their entire offensive line, and nobody did themselves more favors at the combine than Monroe Freeling. It may be a little rich for him at eight, but if he’s a solid offensive tackle, who cares where you took him?

9. Kansas City Cheifs: CB Mansoor Delane

With Love gone, the Chiefs fill the next-biggest need on their roster at cornerback. They shipped off All-Pro Trent McDuffie because they didn’t want to pay him, so they get a younger, cheaper option that has just as much upside.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: S Caleb Downs

Caleb Down’s “degenerative ACL” issue has made it really hard to pinpoint where he’ll land. If it’s a real concern, he could slide out of the top-10, but he’s so good, I think someone’s still going to take him top-10. Cincinnati needs help in their secondary, so this pairing makes sense.

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Jermod McCoy

With Downs coming off the board earlier than many expected a week ago, the Dolphins have to pivot and select Jermod McCoy. The Tennessee product didn’t play all of last year, but he’s still viewed as a top prospect. That’s how good he can be.

12. Dallas Cowboys: DE Keldric Faulk

With Downs, Delane and McCoy all gone, the Cowboys are forced to shift their focus to defensive end. I’m not a big Keldric Faulk fan, but there’s no denying he doesn’t have the athletic traits teams look for at edge rusher.

13. Los Angeles Rams: WR Carnell Tate

I’m getting the feeling that the receivers are going to fall a bit in this draft, and nobody would be happier to see that happen than Sean McVay. Carnell Tate is an explosive receiver who plays much faster than his 40 time. Would be great next to Puka Nacua.

14. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Jordyn Tyson

The Raiders now own the 14th pick in the draft, and after selecting Fernando Mendoza first overall, they get him a weapon with their second pick. Don’t forget, if it weren’t for some health concerns, Jordyn Tyson would be WR1 by a wide margin.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq put on a clinic at the NFL Combine. He’s an electric receiver at the tight end position, but he does need to improve as a blocker. With Cade Otton and Mike Evans leaving, the Bucs need to add some receiving help.

16. New York Jets: OG Olaivavega Ioane

The Jets already got their defensive superstar, so they go offense and shore up their line. Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou are future stars at tackle, so adding someone like Ioane to the mix will give them one of the best, young OL cores in the league.

17. Detroit Lions: OT Spencer Fano

Spencer Fano might not play tackle at the NFL level, but his versatility will make him very desirable to some teams. Detroit needs some help pretty much everywhere on their offensive line, so they can stick Fano wherever he feels most comfortable.

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman

Harrison Smith isn’t getting any younger, so it’s time to invest in his replacement, and Dillon Thieneman has been flying up draft boards lately. With Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s speed concerns, I think the Vikings make Thieneman the first safety off the board.

19. Carolina Panthers: CB Avieon Terrell

Jaycee Horn is great, but the Panthers need someone to pair with him, and Avieon Terrell is one of my favorite corners in this draft class. He’s young, athletic and has to production to match, and with Sadiq gone, I think it’s a straightforward pick.

20. TRADE: Cleveland Browns: QB Ty Simpson

Trade Details: Browns trade picks 24 and 73 to Cowboys for 20 and 112

I have Cleveland dealing picks 20 and 73 (which they acquired from the Saints) to move up to 20 to draft Ty Simpson. It’s no secret that the Browns need a new quarterback, and with a team like Pittsburgh picking at 21, there’s no guaranteed Simpson made it to them at 24.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Makai Lemon

This feels late for Makai Lemon, but if all three of the receivers fall out of the top 10, I don’t see another landing spot for him until Pittsburgh at 21. The Steelers have their X receiver in DK Metcalf, so Lemon will slide in perfectly in the slot.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Peter Woods

There were no guards worthy of this pick, so the Chargers shift focus to defensive tackle, which is probably their next-biggest hole on the roster. Peter Woods is a gifted athlete, but his college production wasn’t where you wanted it to be. He’ll still be a first rounder, though.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Caleb Lomu

Lane Johnson is returning this year, but it’s time to prepare for life without him. There were a few offensive tackles they could’ve taken here, but Caleb Lomu is probably the most NFL ready, so if he can sit for a year behind Johnson, I have no doubt he could be really solid when he takes over.

24. Dallas Cowboys: CB Colton Hood

After the Cowboys went defensive end at No. 12, I have them taking Colton Hood at 24. He took over as Tennessee’s CB1 while McCoy was out, and played extremely well, and he tested well at the combine. I think he’s worthy of a first-round pick, especially for a team that really needs CB help.

25. Chicago Bears: DT Caleb Banks

The Bears need a lot of defensive help, but if they can shore up the defensive tackle spot, it will solve a lot of their problems. Caleb Banks is massive, but he played less than 1,000 snaps in his career. He’ll be a work in progress, but his potential is through the roof.

26. Buffalo Bills: WR Omar Cooper

The Bills just traded for D.J. Moore, but I don’t expect them to be done adding receivers. They could add one in free agency, but then they’d be paying two guys big money, so I’d rather them pick one in round one. Omar Cooper put on a show at the combine and launched himself into first round conversations.

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Kadyn Proctor

Trent Williams might not play for the 49ers this year, but even if he does, San Francisco needs to find his heir. Kadyn Proctor is even bigger than Williams is, but he’s a bit of a work in progress. It would be ideal for them to keep Williams for one more season and let him coach Proctor up, but they may not have that luxury.

28. Houston Texans: DT Kayden McDonald

The Texans have some holes on offense to address, but I don’t love any of the options there, so I have them taking a high-upside DT in Kayden McDonald. DT is probably the only weak link on this defense, so he could step in and start right away.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Jadarian Price

The Chiefs still need running back help after drafting Delane at No. 9, so they take Jadarian Price at the end of the first. He’s probably a second-round talent, but this is a shallow running back class, and there’s no guarantee he’d be there when they pick next round. Reaching isn’t bad, as long as you don’t miss.

30. Denver Broncos: OT Max Iheanachor

The Broncos have two really solid tackles, but they’re both 32 or older. Eventually they’re going to have to find replacements for those two, and with someone like Max Iheanachor sitting there at No. 30, it’s hard not to take him and secure Bo Nix’s blindside for the long-term.

31. New England Patriots: DE Akheem Mesidor

With K’Lavon Chaisson likely leaving, the Patriots need to add another edge rusher in free agency or the draft. I could see them going receiver here, but Akheem Mesidor is a better player than any of the receivers still available. He may be 26, but if you can get seven years of production out of him, his age doesn’t really matter.

32. Seattle Seahawks: WR KC Concpecion

Rashid Shaheed is leaving town and Cooper Kupp is only getting older. It’s time for the Super Bowl champions to invest in another receiver outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Concepcion can do a lot of the same things Shaheed did in the return game, and he’s probably a more well-rounded receiver.