2026 NFL Offseason Guide: Biggest Storylines, Key Dates, and Names to Know

Essentials Inside The Story The season may be over, but the real drama is just beginning

Star contracts, franchise tags, and free-agency whispers are setting up power shifts

This offseason could determine who's built to contend, and who's already falling behind

The 2025 NFL season has officially wrapped up with the Seattle Seahawks on top of the world. While everyone loves in-season football, others live for the offseason. The draft, trades, big free agency acquisitions, all of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Potential Contract Extensions

The 2023 draft class is eligible to receive contract extensions. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is likely to be extended, and it will be interesting to see what the Carolina Panthers decide on Bryce Young.

Superstars such as Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Will Anderson Jr. are all up for big paydays.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are also the first-round picks from 2022 who will be playing in 2026 on a fifth-year option. Travon Walker, Chris Olave, Drake London, and other stars are likely to work towards a new deal with their teams before they become free agents next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Contract extensions will be significant this time around, with players likely to reset their markets.

Smith-Njigba had a breakout season, earning Offensive Player of the Year honors and a pivotal role in leading the Seahawks to the Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is projected to top Ja’Marr Chase‘s $40.25 million per year, but it will be interesting to see how quickly he is to sign it. Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua is also up for a contract. Whichever receiver signs first, the other is likely to try to follow behind and top that contract.

Franchise Tag (February 17th-March 3rd)

ADVERTISEMENT

The first bit of excitement for the offseason is the window to use the franchise tag. The franchise tag is tricky. Teams will usually use it to secure a player on their roster for one more season as they work towards agreeing on a contract extension.

The biggest candidate for the franchise tag is Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. The fourth-year pass catcher put together an impressive 1,429-yard season and is expected to receive a big payday this offseason. If the Cowboys can’t agree to a contract, they’ll have to give Pickens an expected $28 million franchise tag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other names, such as running backs Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III, have been named candidates to receive the tag. The franchise tag for a running back is estimated at around $14 million. Both running backs’ market value is projected below that amount, however, making the franchise tag an overpay.

Another popular name to watch is Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. After a career-reviving season, Jones is expected to have a big market, but an Achilles injury that ended his season early could be an issue. The veteran quarterback would be due an estimated $47 million payday for a season under the franchise tag. Coming off a big injury and a mediocre career before, probably makes Indianapolis reluctant to pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Combine (February 23rd-March 2nd)

Simultaneously, as NFL teams work to retain their best free agents with the franchise tag, they’ll be heading to Indianapolis for the Combine to look for future additions.

The Combine is a big step for the draft process. Players’ draft value could either shoot up or fall drastically, depending on their performance. New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough wasn’t on many boards early in the draft process, but an impressive Combine performance saw him shoot up boards and get drafted early in the second round.

ADVERTISEMENT

But some players choose not to participate in the Combine to save value. Fernando Mendoza has already declared he won’t be throwing in Indianapolis. Mendoza is projected to go first overall, so he won’t benefit much from participating. The championship-winning quarterback will, however, throw at Indiana’s pro day.

The headline of the Combine is always the 40-yard dash. Every year, athletes try to top each other’s times and look to break records. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy currently holds the record with a 4.21 40-yard dash. While Worthy’s record appears safe for this season, it will be interesting to see which players come the closest.

Legal Tampering Window (March 9th-11th)

On March 9th, the legal tampering window will open between teams and free agents. This is when you’ll see the biggest free agents reveal their next teams, usually right at the start time. They must be fast negotiators!

Highly coveted players such as RB Breece Hall, WR Alec Pierce, and DE Trey Hendrickson will likely find their new homes around this time.

Top Free Agents

DE Trey Hendrickson

C Tyler Linderbaum

QB Daniel Jones

EDGE Jaelan Phillips

WR Alec Pierce

RB Breece Hall

OT Rasheed Walker

EDGE Odafe Oweh

CB Tariq Woolen

Free Agency Begins (March 11th)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jan 12, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans 13 warms up before a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20250112_jhp_fo8_0035

March 11th at 4 p.m. EST marks the official start to free agency. Contracts from the legal tampering window become official, and teams will start to flesh out their rosters.

This is where teams will look towards the second tier of free agents as they miss out on the big hitters. Once the smoke clears, players from Mike Evans to Kenneth Gainwell will find their way onto rosters.

Trades also become a key part of free agency. Teams failing to reach the top players in the free agency pool become more desperate and look to rostered players. Kyler Murray, Maxx Crosby, and D.K. Metcalf headline as potential trade candidates.

NFL Draft (April 23rd-25th)

The bread and butter of the NFL offseason is the draft. Every team gets a fair shot at adding talent to its roster as it looks towards the future.

Mendoza appears to be a lock for the Las Vegas Raiders with the first overall pick, but it will be interesting to watch where other key stars like Jeremiyah Love and Arvell Reese land.

The draft is the most important offseason event for every NFL team. While free agency is exciting as teams bring in established talent, the draft is the key to every team’s future.

Nail the draft, and you’ll be competing for a Super Bowl in a couple of years. Flunk the draft, and you’re in a hole, relying on overpaying free agents, lowering your roof for seasons to come.

Similar to free agency, there are a lot of trades happening throughout. While most trades only involve draft picks, key players could be moved. The Philadelphia Eagles acquired A.J. Brown on draft night in 2022.

Rookie Minicamps Begin (May 1st)

Just a week after the NFL draft concludes, fans will get to see their rookies in action. This marks the first football action of the new year.

Some teams will hold their most valuable rookies out during these practices to be cautious.

One of the overlooked aspects of the rookie minicamp is free agency tryouts. While coaches are looking to get their newly acquired rookies accustomed to NFL practices, they also bring in free agents for tryouts. This usually contains aging veterans and players coming off significant injuries.

This is also a time to find diamonds in the rough in terms of undrafted free agents. The most coveted of the UDFA’s will likely be snatched up shortly after the draft ends, making tryouts pivotal for other undrafted free agents’ careers.

OTAs (May-June)

While no date is set yet, OTAs are set to start in late May to mid-June.

This is when you’ll see most players return to action. While players aren’t required to attend these spring practices, most do.

This is where teams will begin to install plays and run a variation of 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s. Teams are prohibited from using pads as OTAs are non-contact, focused on conditioning.

Mandatory Minicamp (June)

Mandatory minicamp is projected to start shortly after OTAs.

This is where all players are mandated to return to their teams and is the final step before training camp. This allows the coaching staff to get a look at their roster as a whole and begin game planning for the 2026 season.

Highlighted again by 1-on-1, 7-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills, fans will get their first look at their favorite team’s full roster.

Mandatory minicamp is also full of drama. Players looking for contract extensions could hold out until they receive a new deal. In 2025, stars like Terry McLaurin and T.J. Watt held out in hopes of a new deal.

Training Camp (July)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jul 22, 2025 Oxnard, CA, USA Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb 88 carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Oxnard River Ridge Fields California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250722_mcd_al2_261

The final step before NFL action is training camp.

First, teams participating in the Hall of Fame game report to training camp, then the other 30 teams shortly follow.

Training Camp is a three to four-week camp preparing players for the preseason. Practice ramps up, and pads are eventually introduced. Contact is permitted, and players are allowed to tackle.

Other Events Taking Place Through the Offseason

Throughout the offseason, there will be other major events.

Firstly, aging veterans will be retiring. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers is the big name to watch, but other stars such as Chiefs TE Travis Kelce have looming decisions.

The NFL will also be hosting important meetings. There’s a meeting scheduled in Phoenix on March 29-April 1, and another in Orlando on May 19-20. Here, important league decisions loom, including decisions on officiating, the kickoff rules, and the implementation of an 18th regular-season game.

April is also the window for teams to introduce new uniforms. So far, five NFL teams (Falcons, Ravens, Titans, Rams, Commanders) have filed for new uniforms in 2026.