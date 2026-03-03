2026 NFL Post-Combine Mock Draft: Titans Land Jeremiyah Love as Browns Add Ty Simpson

The 2026 NFL Combine is over, which means it’s time for everyone to put out their updated mock drafts. There was a lot of noteworthy results from the combine. From guys like Sonny Styles raising his draft stock through the roof to someone like Spencer Fano falling down some draft boards, there are big changes to be made in updated mocks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There’s still a long way to go before the draft, so things will continue to changes, but here’s where I think things stand as we begin March.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza

No changes here. Fernando Mendoza didn’t even workout at the combine, because he knows he’s going first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. Klint Kubiak gets his quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. New York Jets: DE David Bailey

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas Tech at Arizona State Oct 18, 2025 Tempe, Arizona, USA Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey 31 reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Tempe Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251018_mjr_su5_028

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This one was tough. I could see the New York Jets going a ton of different directions here, but edge rusher seems the most likely after the Jermaine Johnson trade. With Rueben Bain’s coming in extremely short and Arvell Reese likely to stay in an off-ball role (at least in my opinion), Aaron Glenn goes out and gets his top defensive end, David Bailey.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa

A lot of people have Jeremiyah Love going to Arizona, which I can see happening, but we saw what happened to Ashton Jeanty last year. He didn’t have an offensive line to run behind, and it really hurt his production. I think Mike LaFleur is smart enough to know they need to beef up the trenches before they have the luxury of using a top-five pick on a running back.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Tennessee Titans: RB Jeremiyah Love

So with Love slipping past the Cardinals, I have the Tennessee Titans taking him fourth overall. He was already in top-10 discussions, but after an excellent combine performance, I’d be surprised if he makes it past No. 5 (which pains me as a Saints fan who wants him at No. 8). The Titans don’t have a great OL, but it isn’t awful, and giving Cam Ward a solid run game would really help him out.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. New York Giants: LB Arvell Reese

Arvell Reese is probably going to end up in New York, it’s just a matter of which team. If the Jets pass him up, I think the Giants would sprint to the podium to snag him at No. 5. He’s such a dynamic player. He can come off the edge, drop back in coverage and defend the run at an extremely high level. He and his teammate, Sonny Styles, are two of the best LB prospects we’ve seen in a long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Cleveland Browns: WR Carnell Tate

A lot of people think Carnell Tate’s draft stock dropped this weekend after he measured in at 6-foot-2 and ran in the 4.5s, but I don’t think it did. Teams really love his tape, and there are a ton of elite receivers with 4.5 speed. Weirdly, 40 times for receivers don’t usually matter too much. Most of the fastest guys never pan out, so teams would rather invest in a 6-foot-2 guy who can run all the routes over a short burner. And the Cleveland Browns desperately need receiver help, and I think Jordyn Tyson’s health scares them off.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Washington Commanders: DE Rueben Bain

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. 4 plays his position against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00188

There’s talk about teams not caring what Rueben Bain’s arm length is, but the truth is, defensive ends with his arm length don’t succeed in the NFL. I wrote an article diving into other DEs with his arm length to see how they panned out, and pretty much none of them have. It’s a big concern, so I think he’s going to slide, but Washington desperately needs an edge rusher, and he’s still an incredible talent. They just need to find a way to work around his short arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. New Orleans Saints: LB Sonny Styles

As a Saints fan, I would love to get Jeremiyah Love here, but with him gone, it’s either Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon or one of the top defenders. Before the combine, I would’ve said give me one of the receivers, but this is a deep receiver class, and Sonny Styles really impressed me. With Demario Davis either leaving in free agency or retiring in the next year or two, the Saints need an off-ball linebacker. I know this is a bit rich, but Styles is a special talent, and he can be a perennial Pro Bowler for 10+ years.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Makai Lemon

With Love and Tate gone, the choice here was down to Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson. I would lean Tyson here, especially because Rashee Rice’s status is unknown, but if Rice returns, they don’t need another receiver like him. I think Lemon would actually fit into their system better as a slot guy. Imagine Patrick Mahomes with Amon-Ra St. Brown. That’s what this could look like.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: S Caleb Downs

Caleb Downs is a generational safety talent, but the problem is he plays safety. Nobody wants to spend a premium pick at safety, especially right now after he opted out of the combine and other defenders performed really well, but I can’t have a talent like him fall out of the top 10. The Cincinnati Bengals have a massive need at safety, too, so that makes this pick a lot easier.

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of needs, but their most pressing one is at cornerback. They don’t have any franchise players at corner, and with every single one still on the board, they get their pick of the litter and select Mansoor Delane. He’s got great size and great production, but he’s not an amazing athlete. Still, he was able to shut down every SEC receiver he faced, so that tells you a lot about the player.

12. Dallas Cowboys: CB Jermod McCoy

Imago November 30, 2024, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy 3 reacts after intercepting the ball during his game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20241130_zsp_h237_050 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

Jermod McCoy hasn’t played competitive football in over a year, and he’s still going to be a top-15 pick. That’s how talented he is. I would’ve loved to see him workout at the combine, but he elected to workout at his pro day, so we’ll have to wait until then to see how he tests. Dallas has a massive need in the secondary, so they take a shot on a young and super talented player without a whole lot of experience.

13. Los Angeles Rams: WR Jordyn Tyson

I can’t believe this is happening, but I have Jordyn Tyson going to the Los Angeles Rams. He was in my top 10 in every mock draft before the combine, but with so many guys performing well and raising their stock and some medical concerns, I have him sliding out of the top 10 and landing with LA. Putting him next to Puka Nacua would be unfair, which is why someone needs to stop him from getting this far.

14. Baltimore Ravens: DE Keldric Faulk

I’m not a Keldric Faulk fan because I’ve seen so many athletic defensive ends without much college production fail at the NFL level, but a lot of teams are high on him, and a lot of teams need edge rusher help, so he’s going to end up going in the top 20. The Baltimore Ravens didn’t have much of a pass rush last year, so they bring in a high upside player to help get after the quarterback.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq was one of the big winners of the combine. He tested extremely well, running a 4.39 40-yard dash with a 43.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump. He’s an elite receiving threat, and with Mike Evans potentially leaving, Tampa could look to get Baker Mayfield another weapon.

16. New York Jets: OG Olaivavega Ioane

After the Jets snagged David Bailey in round one, they add to their offensive line with Olaivavega Ioane, who I believe is a top-10 talent in this class. They already have the two tackle positions figured out, so if they can get an elite guard, they can secure the long-term future of their offensive line, and with Garrett Wilson, they’ll be a very popular destination for rookie QBs in 2027.

17. Detroit Lions: OT Monroe Freeling

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Allstate Sugar Bowl Notre Dame vs Georgia JAN 02 January 02, 2025: Notre Dame linebacker Jaylen Sneed 3 and Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling 57 b battle at the line of scrimmage during NCAA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250102_zma_c04_223.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree340096.

No offensive lineman helped his draft stock more than Monroe Freeling, who earned a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score at the NFL Combine. He is massive at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, but he’s also pretty mobile. With Taylor Decker’s long-term future in question, Freeling can come in and take over for him in 2027, should Decker leave.

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman

Dillon Thieneman is one of my favorite players in the draft, and after Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s speed concerns were confirmed at the combine, he’s my No. 2 safety in this draft class. The Minnesota Vikings need to find Harrison Smith’s heir sooner than later, and Thieneman could be the perfect guy to step in for him.

19. Carolina Panthers: CB Avieon Terrell

This was my favorite landing spot for Kenyon Sadiq before the combine, but with him going early, I have the Carolina Panthers selecting Avieon Terrell. He’s an extremely talented and young cornerback, and pairing him with Jaycee Horn would give them one of the best CB duos in the NFC.

20. Dallas Cowboys: DE Akheem Mesidor

With a cornerback secured, Dallas needs to turn it’s attention to the defensive line. The top edge rushers are gone, but Akheem Mesidor is still a very talented player. He is 26 years old, which will turn some teams off, but if you can get 7+ years of really good football out of a guy, who cares how old he is? He can give them some much needed pass rush help.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Omar Cooper

Omar Cooper surprised a lot of people by running a 4.42-second 40-yard dash. His name was already on the rise before the combine, but his speed confirmed he should be in the first round conversation. 21 might be a bit rich, but the Pittsburgh Steelers need receiver help, and they already have a big bodied guy in DK Metcalf. Cooper could compliment him nicely.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Spencer Fano

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Utah vs Oklahoma State SEP 21 September 21, 2024: Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Obi Ezeigbo 33 is blocked by Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano 55 during a football game between the Utah Utes and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK. Gray Siegel/CSM Credit Image: Gray Siegel/Cal Media Stillwater Oklahoma United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240921_zma_c04_984.jpg GrayxSiegelx csmphotothree297643 NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Utah vs Oklahoma State SEP 21 September 21, 2024: Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Obi Ezeigbo 33 is blocked by Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano 55 during a football game between the Utah Utes and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK. Gray Siegel/CSM Credit Image: Gray Siegel/Cal Media Stillwater Oklahoma United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240921_zma_c04_984.jpg GrayxSiegelx csmphotothree297643

Spencer Fano’s arms came in at 32 inches at the combine, which is pretty short for an offensive tackle. After that, he did some center drills during the workout portion and said he’s open to a position change in the NFL. If he does move inside, that drops his draft stock a lot, and with the Los Angeles Chargers desperately needing interior help, this could be a match made in heaven.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Kadyn Proctor

Lane Johnson has confirmed he’s returning in 2026, but he’s not going to stick around forever. Retirement is looming, so the Philadelphia Eagles need to get ahead of it. Kadyn Proctor is a very talented tackle, but he has a lot to work on. Drafting him 23rd overall and letting him sit behind Johnson for a year before taking over in 2027 makes a ton of sense for both sides.

24. Cleveland Browns: QB Ty Simpson

I do not think Ty Simpson is a first-round talent, but quarterback is a premium position, and the Browns desperately need one. He’s the clear QB2 in this draft class, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the Browns take a chance on him with their second first-round pick after drafting him a receiver at No. 6.

25. Chicago Bears: DT Caleb Banks

The Chicago Bears should have a healthy selection of defensive tackles at No. 25. Caleb Banks, Kayden McDonald and Lee Hunter should be available, but after Banks weighed in at 6-foot-6, 327 pounds and tested as well as he did, I think Chicago takes him over McDonald and Hunter.

26. Buffalo Bills: WR KC Concepcion

It’s no secret that Buffalo needs a receiver. It could be a few guys here, but I’m going with KC Concepcion. He didn’t test at the combine, but he’s a speedy receiver with good size at 6-foot, 196 pounds and is exactly the type of weapon Josh Allen needs.

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Caleb Lomu

I don’t know what’s going to happen with Trent Williams, but if he really does leave San Francisco, that leaves a gaping hole at left tackle that the 49ers need to immediately fill. With the top tackles gone, there’s a couple of guys who could go here, but I’m going with Caleb Lomu. He has good tape, and he tested really well at the combine, so if Williams leaves, he could be the pick here.

28. Houston Texans: DT Kayden McDonald

Imago December 6, 2025, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald 98 warms up prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis USA – ZUMAs304 20251206_zaf_s304_048 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

The Houston Texans don’t need much defensively, but with most of the good linemen and receivers gone, I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to fill their biggest defensive need at tackle. Kayden McDonald is a gifted run defender, who can still get after the passer at a pretty high rate. He would bolster the interior of the Texans’ defensive line, which includes two of the league’s best pass rushers in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson.

29 Los Angeles Rams: CB Colton Hood

Colton Hood made himself some money at the combine this past weekend. The 6-foot, 193-pound corner ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash with a 40.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump. He produced at Tennessee while McCoy was out, and now he’s backed up his play with great athletic numbers. I think he solidified himself as a first-round pick, and the Rams get some much needed corner help late in the first.

30. Denver Broncos: DT Peter Woods

Peter Woods did not workout at the combine, but he did get measured, and his 31-inch arms are going to be a concern. Someone’s likely to take a shot on his athleticism earlier than this, but I do not think he’s the best defensive tackle in this class like many others do. He can be an impactful player, but I’d rather McDonald or Banks over him at this point. We’ll see if that changes after his pro day.

31. New England Patriots: LB Anthony Hill Jr.

Anthony Hill Jr. is another guy in this draft class that I absolutely love. He’s a three-year player, and he produced every year at Texas. On top of that, he tested pretty well at the combine with a 4.51-second 40 time, a 37-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds. The New England Patriots need an off-ball linebacker, and they get a really good one at No. 31.

32. Seattle Seahawks: RB Jadarian Price

With the news that Kenneth Walker is likely leaving the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, that means they are going to have to find his replacement in free agency or in the draft. They have Zach Charbonnet, but he needs another guy to pair with him, and who better than Jadarian Price? He doesn’t have a lot of wear on him because he played behind Jeremiyah Love in college, but he tested really well and seems to be the clear RB2 in this draft class. He can fill Walker’s hole and be an impact player from day one.