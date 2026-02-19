2026 Pre-Combine NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Land Fernando Mendoza as Jets Snag David Bailey

November 28, 2025: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. /CSM West Lafayette United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251128_zma_c04_302 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

In just under a week, 319 prospects will take the field in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. All 32 teams will be in attendance throughout the week to scout potential draftees, so by the time the week is over, there will be a ton of rumors about which teams are targeting which players.

Before we get to Indianapolis, though, I thought it would be a good time for another mock draft. It will be interesting to see how this version compares to the post-combine version, because there will surely be some players who either see their draft stock skyrocket or plummet.

Here’s my full pre-combine first-round mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza

This pick has been locked in since the Las Vegas Raiders secured the first overall pick. Fernando Mendoza is going to be a Raider. He’s a big reason why Klint Kubiak took the job. No reason to overthink it.

2. New York Jets: DE David Bailey

David Bailey is receiving a lot of hype right now, and with Rueben Bain’s arm length concerns, he could be the first defensive end off the board. Aaron Glenn gets the star pass rusher his defense desperately needs.

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa

The Arizona Cardinals need help on their offensive line, so they take Francis Mauigoa. The price point is a bit steep, but I don’t see any teams in the 4-10 range wanting to trade up, so they have to settle and take Mauigoa third overall. He’s still a great player, but they pass up on a lot of defensive talent to fill a massive need.

4. Tennessee Titans: LB Arvell Reese

The Tennessee Titans are absolutely thrilled to see Arvell Reese fall to them at No. 4. Reese may be the best overall player in the draft. He’s so versatile and will be able to do whatever Robert Saleh asks of him. Think of him as a mini Fred Warner. Weapons like this at the linebacker position don’t come around every year.

5. New York Giants: WR Carnell Tate

The New York Giants need a lot of help in their secondary, but taking a corner this high would not be a great move. Instead, they give their young quarterback another weapon at receiver alongside Malik Nabers.

6. Cleveland Browns: OT Spencer Fano

I thought about going receiver here, but if the Cleveland Browns want to help out whoever is their quarterback next year, they need to shore up their offensive line. All Spencer Fano did at Utah last year was produce, so the Browns get their franchise tackle.

7. Washington Commanders: DE Rueben Bain

Rueben Bain might be the best pure pass rusher in this class, but concerns over his arm length could cause him to drop. Combined measurements will impact his draft stock drastically. Even if his arms are a bit short, I think the Washington Commanders would take a shot on him because they really need pass-rush help.

8. New Orleans Saints: RB Jeremiyah Love

The New Orleans Saints didn’t have much of a run game to speak of last year. They have some holes on defense and at receiver, but if they can give Tyler Shough some help on the ground, he’s proven he can make it work without a ton of help outside. Wouldn’t be shocked if it’s the receiver here for New Orleans, but Jeremiyah Love makes the most sense to me.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jordyn Tyson

The Kansas City Chiefs have a top-10 defense; they just need more playmakers on offense. They would’ve loved to snag Jeremiyah Love, but with him off the board, they go with the next-best option in Jordyn Tyson. He comes with an injury history, but he’s exactly the type of receiver KC needs.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: S Caleb Downs

With both of the offensive tackles gone, Cincinnati pivots to the defensive side of the ball. Caleb Downs shouldn’t fall this far, but he plays safety, so positional value just isn’t there. He’s the biggest can’t-miss prospect in this draft class, and that’s perfect, because the Bengals can’t afford to miss again.

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane

Mansoor Delane has everything you want in a cornerback. He’s got the size, the arm length, and the experience, but I will be interested to see how he tests at the combine. If his athleticism numbers aren’t as high as the others, he could slip, but I believe he’s the best pure corner in the draft. Miami gets a stud to start off the Jeff Hafley era.

12. Dallas Cowboys: CB Jermod McCoy

After their top two targets came off the board at 10 and 11, the Dallas Cowboys pivot to Jermod McCoy. If he was healthy last year, he could’ve been the No. 1 corner off the board, but the fact that he’s going 12th despite not playing in 2025 tells you all you need to know about him. He can be a difference maker in the secondary.

13. Los Angeles Rams: WR Makai Lemon

The Los Angeles Rams have the luxury of doing whatever they want here, and with a playmaker like Makai Lemon falling into their laps, they leap at the opportunity to give Matthew Stafford another weapon. Can you imagine Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Makai Lemon on the same team? Scary.

14. Baltimore Ravens: DE Keldric Faulk

I’m not the biggest Keldric Faulk fan, but a lot of people seem to be high on him. He wasn’t the most productive player in college, but he’s going to test extremely well at the combine, so someone’s going to take him in the top-15. The Baltimore Ravens have a huge need at edge rusher, so this pick makes a lot of sense.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Sonny Styles

This might be my favorite fit of the whole draft. With Lavonte David possibly retiring this year or next year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers grab his replacement at No. 15. Sonny Styles is getting overshadowed by Arvell Reese a bit, but he’s a fantastic off-ball linebacker. He’s a top-10 talent in the draft in my book.

16. New York Jets: OG Olaivavega Ioane

Teams don’t typically draft a guard early, but Olaivavega Ioane is a special talent, and the Jets need to bolster the interior of their offensive line. I like their two tackles, Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu, so adding another elite OL on the interior gives them a great infrastructure to work with once they land their franchise QB (hopefully in 2027).

17. Detroit Lions: CB Aveion Terrell

The Detroit Lions saw their secondary fall apart in front of them last year. They have some solid players back there, but they need to add another corner to round it out and make sure things don’t fall apart at the seams again. Aveion Terrell just turned 21 in January, and he’s extremely talented. He doesn’t have to be thrown into the fire right away, so he can develop this year and then step into a bigger role in 2027.

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

There are some concerns about Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s speed, but if he can lay those to rest at the combine, he could find himself going much earlier than most anticipate. After Minnesota misses out on the top three corners, they beef up their safety room with Harrison Smith’s heir.

19. Carolina Panthers: TE Kenyon Sadiq

The Carolina Panthers gave Bryce Young a weapon in the form of Tet McMillan last year, and he has the best season of his career. If they want a shot at making the playoffs again next year and see what they really have in Young before they have to pay him big money, they need to continue to stockpile weapons, and Kenyon Sadiq is easily the best pass catcher still available.

20. Dallas Cowboys: DE Akheem Mesidor

The Cowboys already added to their secondary, so let’s add to their pass rush group. They need help off the edge, and Akheem Mesidor is a name that’s going to keep gaining traction throughout the draft process. He was the counterpart to Rueben Bain, and if it weren’t for Bain, he’d probably be a lock to go in the top-20 picks. This is a bit higher than most have him going right now, but I think his stock is going to keep trending up.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Denzel Boston

The Pittsburgh Steelers need help at receiver. DK Metcalf was really good for them this year, but there was no threat opposite him. All the top receivers are gone, but Denzel Boston is a name that’s gaining steam and would make sense for Pittsburgh.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Peter Woods

Peter Woods’ draft stock tanked after a pretty poor season, but his athletic traits will keep him in the first round. I wanted to go guard here, but there weren’t any I thought were worthy of this pick, and it’s hard to pass on someone with the upside Woods has at 22. They can address guard in the second or third round.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Kadyn Proctor

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to lose Lane Johnson soon. It could be this year, it could be next year, or maybe even the year after that, but the reality is, they need to prepare for life after Lane Johnson. Kadyn Proctor is a project, but he’s extremely talented and athletic, so if you give him a year behind someone like Johnson, he could become a star at the tackle position. Great fit for both sides.

24. Cleveland Browns: WR Malachi Fields

The Browns addressed their offensive line earlier, so now they go out and get a playmaker in Malachi Fields. I know this is a bit rich for where he’s projected, but his stock is going to continue to rise, and his 6-foot-4, 223-pound frame makes him a desirable option for a team that needs a big-bodied target.

25. Chicago Bears: DT Kayden McDonald

The Chicago Bears have all the pieces they need offensively. Now it’s time to address the defense. They were not great at getting after the passer or defending the run, so they try to kill two birds with one stone by drafting Kayden McDonald. He’s an excellent run stuffer with high pass rush upside.

26. Buffalo Bills: DT Lee Hunter

With five receivers already off the board, there aren’t a whole lot of options left that are worthy of a first-round pick. So instead of addressing the receiver in the first round, Buffalo turns their attention to their run defense. Buffalo was one of the worst teams in the league at defending the run, so they snagged Lee Hunter from Texas Tech to help solve some of their issues.

27. San Francisco 49ers: DT Caleb Banks

This is the sweet spot for the defensive tackle class. The San Francisco 49ers need to get bigger on the interior of their defensive line as well, and Caleb Banks might be the most talented DT in the class. He’s massive, but he didn’t play much in 2025 due to some injuries. He’s got a lot of upside, but he’s going to need to work on quite a few things once he gets to the league.

28. Houston Texans: OT Caleb Lomu

The Houston Texans have improved their offensive line over the past couple of years, but they could still use some help up front. Caleb Lomu has been overshadowed a bit by Spencer Fano, but he should be able to sneak into the back of the first round. He would be an instant improvement over what they have.

29. Los Angeles Rams: CB Colton Hood

Jermod McCoy gets a lot of the hype, but his teammate Colton Hood could very well be a first-rounder as well. In 2025, Hood was Tennessee’s CB1 with McCoy out, and he gave up a 54 percent completion rate while picking off one pass and breaking up five more. He’s physical in man coverage and has great speed, so he’d fit in well with Chris Shula’s defense.

30. Denver Broncos: LB CJ Allen

CJ Allen would be the top off-ball linebacker in most draft classes, but he slips a bit because of Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese. He should still make his way into the first round, though, and Denver has a need at linebacker with Alex Singleton set to hit the free agent market.

31. New England Patriots: OG Emmanuel Pregnon

A lot of people want the New England Patriots to invest in a new tackle after Will Campbell’s disaster of a postseason, but I’m not giving up on him yet. He came back early from an injury to try and help his team, and he obviously wasn’t 100 percent. So instead of moving him inside, I have them select Emmanuel Pregnon. Many have him as a day two pick, but I think he’s one of the best OL in the draft, and he fits a big need here.

32. Seattle Seahawks: WR KC Concepcion

The Seattle Seahawks are likely going to lose Rashid Shaheed this offseason, so I have them attempting to replace him with another speedy receiver in KC Concepcion. The A&M standout can do a lot of the same things as Shaheed, and for a fraction of the cost.