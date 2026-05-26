Way-Too-Early NFC Record Predictions and Playoff Picture for 2026

The NFL released its full 272-game regular season schedule last week, and I can’t remember a schedule ever being this hyped up. The primetime and international schedules are filled to the brim with great matchups, and that’s largely due to so many teams being in the playoff hunt this season.

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I can’t remember a year where I felt like 12+ teams from either conference could make the playoffs, but that’s the case for the NFC this season. There are 12 teams that I think have a legit shot at getting hot and making a playoff run, and that’s not just me being hopeful. The NFC isn’t as top-heavy as the AFC, so there are next to no guarantees, which opens the door for more teams than normal.

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With the schedule fully released, I went through and predicted the outcome of all 272 games. Here’s how things shook out in the NFC.

Dallas Cowboys

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 21: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 looks for an open receiver during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 21, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Chargers at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169251221033

Wins: Giants (2x), Commanders, Buccaneers, Packers, Cardinals, Colts, Titans, Eagles, Jaguars

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Losses: Ravens, Texans, Eagles, 49ers, Seahawks, Rams, Commanders

Record: 10-7 (4-2)

Let’s start with America’s Team. They had a fantastic offense last year, but were heavily let down by their defense. They invested a ton of resources into their pass rush and secondary, so while I think they’ll be improved, the big question is, will it be enough for them to make the playoffs? Looking at their losses, it’s hard to find another guaranteed win, so I think the 9 to 11 win range is where Dallas will end up.

Washington Commanders

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 11: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 drops to pass during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders on September 11, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 11 Commanders at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2509118426

Wins: Colts, Giants, 49ers, Eagles, Cardinals, Titans, Falcons, Cowboys

Losses: Eagles, Cowboys, Seahawks, Rams, Giants, Bengals, Texans, Vikings, Jaguars

Record: 8-9 (3-3)

The Washington Commanders should be much better than they were a year ago, but they have a pretty tough schedule in front of them. Their division is pretty tough, and then they also have to play the NFC West and the AFC South. I like the additions they made this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but it feels like they’re one more good offseason away from being a real threat.

New York Giants

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Jaxson Dart 6 of the New York Giants during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422181

Wins: Cardinals, Commanders, Browns, Eagles

Losses: Cowboys (2x), Rams, Titans, Commanders, Saints, Texans, Jaguars, Colts, 49ers, Seahawks, Lions

Record: 4-13 (2-4)

I’m not nearly as high on the New York Giants as a lot of people. I like some of their pieces, but they still have a lot of holes on their roster, and their schedule is far from easy. Plus, if Malik Nabers truly isn’t 100 percent this year, their offense is really going to struggle. I think seven wins is their absolute ceiling in year one under John Harbaugh.

Philadelphia Eagles

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 scrambles with the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111047

Wins: Commanders, Titans, Bears, Jaguars, Panthers, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Cardinals, Colts, 49ers

Losses: Rams, Commanders, Cowboys, Seahawks, Texans, Giants

Record: 11-6 (3-3)

I still believe the Philadelphia Eagles have a top-five roster in the NFL, but I am still a bit concerned about their offense. Kevin Patullo is gone, and they’ve brought in Sean Mannion, but he’s never called plays before, so he’s a bit of an unknown commodity. If he’s solid, they could win 12 or 13 games, but I’m playing it safe and saying they win 11 games and take the NFC East.

Green Bay Packers

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110133

Wins: Vikings, Jets, Falcons, Buccaneers, Vikings, Dolphins, Bears, Lions

Losses: Bears, Cowboys, Lions, Panthers, Patriots, Rams, Saints, Bills, Texans

Record: 8-9 (4-2)

The Green Bay Packers have been the 7-seed in the NFC for the past three seasons, but I think that changes this year…and not in a good way. It feels like the Packers made very little improvements this offseason while others around them all got better. This is still a strong roster, but I don’t really believe in Matt LaFleur to elevate this team, so eight to nine wins feels right to me. I’m just done buying into the Packers’ preseason propaganda when they’re just going to disappoint yet again.

Chicago Bears

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110149

Wins: Vikings (2x), Panthers, Jets, Packers, Falcons, Patriots, Buccaneers, Saints, Jaguars, Dolphins, Lions

Losses: Eagles, Seahawks, Lions, Bills, Packers

Record: 12-5 (4-2)

The Chicago Bears were one of the surprise teams of last year, and they only got better this offseason. Their offense under Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams is lethal, and they made some huge additions defensively. There are still some holes on that side of the ball, but they should be able to outscore a lot of teams. Don’t be surprised if they’re NFC North champions again.

Detroit Lions

Imago DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 12: Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff 16 passes during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on December 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 12 Lions at Broncos Icon132211212151

Wins: Saints, Jets, Panthers, Cardinals, Packers, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Bears, Falcons, Titans, Vikings, Giants

Losses: Bills, Vikings, Patriots, Bears, Packers

Record: 12-5 (3-3)

The Detroit Lions had a disappointing season last year, but that was largely due to injuries, and I fully believe they’ll bounce back in 2026. Their offense will once again be one of the best in the league, and as long as their entire secondary doesn’t get hurt again, this is easily a 10+ win team. I wouldn’t be shocked if they’re the 1-seed in the NFC, honestly.

Minnesota Vikings

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 23: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson 18 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 23, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 23 Vikings at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20251023032

Wins: Dolphins, Colts, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Commanders, Jets

Losses: Bears (2x), Packers, Buccaneers, Saints, Bills, 49ers, Panthers, Patriots, Lions

Record: 7-10 (2-4)

I don’t not like the Minnesota Vikings’ roster, but I don’t love it either. It all starts at quarterback. As fun as Kyler Murray could be, there’s a reason Arizona let him go. He’s dealt with a ton of injuries, and when he’s been on the field, he hasn’t been all that great. And we all know J.J. McCarthy isn’t the answer. If they had a quarterback, they feel like a bubble team, but without above average quarterback play, they’ll miss the playoffs by quite a few games.

New Orleans Saints

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough 6 drops back to pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104110

Wins: Falcons (2x), Raiders, Vikings, Giants, Browns, Panthers, Packers, Cardinals, Buccaneers

Losses: Lions, Ravens, Steelers, Bears, Bengals, Panthers, Buccaneers

Record: 10-7 (4-2)

Maybe it’s the fan bias, but I truly believe the New Orleans Saints will be one of the most improved teams in the league this season. Their offense got so much better with additions like Travis Etienne, David Edwards and Jordyn Tyson, and while their defense fell off a bit, they were top-10 last year and should be right around average this year. Plus, they play in the NFC South, so that’s a plus. nine to 11 wins feels right for this team.

Atlanta Falcons

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104102

Wins: Panthers, Browns, Buccaneers, Steelers

Losses: Saints (2x), Packers, Ravens, Bears, 49ers, Buccaneers, Bengals, Chiefs, Vikings, Lions, Commanders, Panthers

Record: 4-13 (2-4)

If it weren’t for a random win streak at the end of the year, the Atlanta Falcons would’ve been a four-win team last season. And all of those wins at the end of the year came on the back of Kirk Cousins, who is no longer with the team. With Michael Penix Jr.’s health a big question mark, a lot of people believe in Tua Tagovailoa, but I don’t know why. When’s the last time he played good football? This team has a tough schedule, and I just don’t see a lot of wins.

Carolina Panthers

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 runs ahead before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, January 3, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55301032026005

Wins: Buccaneers (2x), Browns, Packers, Ravens, Vikings, Saints, Steelers, Falcons

Losses: Bears, Falcons, Lions, Eagles, Broncos, Saints, Bengals, Seahawks

Record: 9-8 (4-2)

The Carolina Panthers are probably the best team in the NFC South, but their schedule is way tougher than New Orleans’s, which is why I have them one win lower. Bryce Young took a noticeable step forward last year, and they did a great job this offseason, but games against the Bears, Lions, Eagles, Broncos, Bengals and Seahawks is a lot to overcome.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 scrambles for yardage during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 03, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon357260103040

Wins: Browns, Vikings, Steelers, Falcons, Chargers, Saints

Losses: Panthers (2x), Bengals, Packers, Cowboys, Bears, Lions, Ravens, Falcons, Rams, Saints

Record: 6-11 (1-5)

I do feel like I did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a little dirty in this, but I also need someone to find me the wins. I don’t think they’re good enough to sweep the Saints or Falcons, and I don’t know if they beat Carolina once. And their other losses all come to teams that are objectively better than them. They could squeak out another win or two in the division, but a six-win season is not out of the question for Tampa.

Los Angeles Rams

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 18: Matthew Stafford 9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on after a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round playoff football game on January 18, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 NFC Divisional Round Rams at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260118062

Wins: Cardinals (2x), Giants, Eagles, Bills, Raiders, Chargers, Commanders, Packers, Chiefs, 49ers, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Seahawks

Losses: 49ers, Broncos, Seahawks

Record: 14-3 (4-2)

I’ve been on record as saying the Los Angeles Rams are the most complete roster in the NFL. Their only big weakness is wide receiver depth, but when you have Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at the top, you can afford to be thin deeper at the position. I will say drafting Makai Lemon would’ve made them my runaway Super Bowl favorites, but they attempted to secure the long-term future of this team. They have a tough schedule, but (spoiler alert), they’re my 1-seed in the NFC.

Seattle Seahawks

Imago Super Bowl LX, Levis Stadium, Santa Clara, CA, USA – 08 Feb 2026 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold lifts the Lombardi Trophy with Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III as MVP, as the winners of Super Bowl LX after beating New England Patriots 29-13 Santa Clara Levis Stadium CA USA, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT

Wins: Cardinals (2x), Patriots, Commanders, 49ers, Chiefs, Bears, Raiders, Cowboys, Eagles, Rams, Panthers

Losses: Chargers, Broncos, 49ers, Rams

Record: 13-4 (4-2)

The Seattle Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions, and even though they had a pretty bad offseason, this is still a very good roster. I do want to see what their offense is like without Klint Kubiak calling plays and Kenneth Walker running the football, but their defense should still be elite, and as long as Sam Darnold doesn’t regress, this is a team capable of challenging for the top overall seed in the NFC again.

San Francisco 49ers

Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 throws the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_148 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Wins: Cardinals (2x), Rams, Dolphins, Broncos, Falcons, Raiders, Cowboys, Vikings, Seahawks, Chargers

Losses: Seahawks, Commanders, Rams, Chiefs, Eagles

Record: 12-5 (4-2)

The San Francisco 49ers are in a tough spot. They’re clearly one of the best teams in the NFC when healthy, but they’re also pretty clearly the third-best team in their division. The NFC West is absolutely loaded right now, and San Fran has a history of suffering some major injuries. This team just screams 11 to 12 wins and a Wild Card berth.

Arizona Cardinals

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 28: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. 18 walks off of the field after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams on December 28, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 28 Cardinals at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2412281026

Wins: Jets

Losses: Rams (2x), Seahawks (2x), 49ers (2x), Chargers, Giants, Lions, Broncos, Cowboys, Chiefs, Commanders, Eagles, Saints, Raiders

Record: 1-16 (0-6)

The Arizona Cardinals are set up to be one of the worst teams in the league this season. Their roster isn’t great, and their schedule is one of the hardest in the league. Mike LaFleur is going to have a longgggg first season in the desert, but it was never about 2026 for this team.

NFC Playoff Picture

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 30: Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at the score board as time is running out in the fourth quarter during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers on November 30, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 30 Rams at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25113033

After 136 games, this is what the NFC playoff picture looks like with my predictions.

1-seed: Los Angeles Rams (14-3, 4-2)

2-seed: Chicago Bears (12-5, 4-2)

3-seed: Philadelphia Eagles (11-6, 3-3)

4-seed: New Orleans Saints (10-7, 4-2)

5-seed: Seattle Seahawks (13-4, 4-2)

6-seed: San Francisco 49ers (12-5, 4-2)

7-seed: Detroit Lions (12-5, 3-3)

Just Missed Out

Dallas Cowboys (10-7, 4-2)

Carolina Panthers (9-8, 4-2)

Green Bay Packers (8-9, 4-2)

If you want to find out how the NFC playoff picture plays out, make sure to check back in with EssentiallySports.com in a few days, when I release my full way-too-early playoff predictions.