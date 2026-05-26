Way-Too-Early NFC Record Predictions and Playoff Picture for 2026

The NFL released its full 272-game regular season schedule last week, and I can’t remember a schedule ever being this hyped up. The primetime and international schedules are filled to the brim with great matchups, and that’s largely due to so many teams being in the playoff hunt this season.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
I can’t remember a year where I felt like 12+ teams from either conference could make the playoffs, but that’s the case for the NFC this season. There are 12 teams that I think have a legit shot at getting hot and making a playoff run, and that’s not just me being hopeful. The NFC isn’t as top-heavy as the AFC, so there are next to no guarantees, which opens the door for more teams than normal.
With the schedule fully released, I went through and predicted the outcome of all 272 games. Here’s how things shook out in the NFC.
Dallas Cowboys
Wins: Giants (2x), Commanders, Buccaneers, Packers, Cardinals, Colts, Titans, Eagles, Jaguars
Losses: Ravens, Texans, Eagles, 49ers, Seahawks, Rams, Commanders
Record: 10-7 (4-2)
Let’s start with America’s Team. They had a fantastic offense last year, but were heavily let down by their defense. They invested a ton of resources into their pass rush and secondary, so while I think they’ll be improved, the big question is, will it be enough for them to make the playoffs? Looking at their losses, it’s hard to find another guaranteed win, so I think the 9 to 11 win range is where Dallas will end up.
Washington Commanders
Wins: Colts, Giants, 49ers, Eagles, Cardinals, Titans, Falcons, Cowboys
Losses: Eagles, Cowboys, Seahawks, Rams, Giants, Bengals, Texans, Vikings, Jaguars
Record: 8-9 (3-3)
The Washington Commanders should be much better than they were a year ago, but they have a pretty tough schedule in front of them. Their division is pretty tough, and then they also have to play the NFC West and the AFC South. I like the additions they made this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but it feels like they’re one more good offseason away from being a real threat.
New York Giants
Wins: Cardinals, Commanders, Browns, Eagles
Losses: Cowboys (2x), Rams, Titans, Commanders, Saints, Texans, Jaguars, Colts, 49ers, Seahawks, Lions
Record: 4-13 (2-4)
I’m not nearly as high on the New York Giants as a lot of people. I like some of their pieces, but they still have a lot of holes on their roster, and their schedule is far from easy. Plus, if Malik Nabers truly isn’t 100 percent this year, their offense is really going to struggle. I think seven wins is their absolute ceiling in year one under John Harbaugh.
Philadelphia Eagles
Wins: Commanders, Titans, Bears, Jaguars, Panthers, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Cardinals, Colts, 49ers
Losses: Rams, Commanders, Cowboys, Seahawks, Texans, Giants
Record: 11-6 (3-3)
I still believe the Philadelphia Eagles have a top-five roster in the NFL, but I am still a bit concerned about their offense. Kevin Patullo is gone, and they’ve brought in Sean Mannion, but he’s never called plays before, so he’s a bit of an unknown commodity. If he’s solid, they could win 12 or 13 games, but I’m playing it safe and saying they win 11 games and take the NFC East.
Green Bay Packers
Wins: Vikings, Jets, Falcons, Buccaneers, Vikings, Dolphins, Bears, Lions
Losses: Bears, Cowboys, Lions, Panthers, Patriots, Rams, Saints, Bills, Texans
Record: 8-9 (4-2)
The Green Bay Packers have been the 7-seed in the NFC for the past three seasons, but I think that changes this year…and not in a good way. It feels like the Packers made very little improvements this offseason while others around them all got better. This is still a strong roster, but I don’t really believe in Matt LaFleur to elevate this team, so eight to nine wins feels right to me. I’m just done buying into the Packers’ preseason propaganda when they’re just going to disappoint yet again.
Chicago Bears
Wins: Vikings (2x), Panthers, Jets, Packers, Falcons, Patriots, Buccaneers, Saints, Jaguars, Dolphins, Lions
Losses: Eagles, Seahawks, Lions, Bills, Packers
Record: 12-5 (4-2)
The Chicago Bears were one of the surprise teams of last year, and they only got better this offseason. Their offense under Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams is lethal, and they made some huge additions defensively. There are still some holes on that side of the ball, but they should be able to outscore a lot of teams. Don’t be surprised if they’re NFC North champions again.
Detroit Lions
Wins: Saints, Jets, Panthers, Cardinals, Packers, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Bears, Falcons, Titans, Vikings, Giants
Losses: Bills, Vikings, Patriots, Bears, Packers
Record: 12-5 (3-3)
The Detroit Lions had a disappointing season last year, but that was largely due to injuries, and I fully believe they’ll bounce back in 2026. Their offense will once again be one of the best in the league, and as long as their entire secondary doesn’t get hurt again, this is easily a 10+ win team. I wouldn’t be shocked if they’re the 1-seed in the NFC, honestly.
Minnesota Vikings
Wins: Dolphins, Colts, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Commanders, Jets
Losses: Bears (2x), Packers, Buccaneers, Saints, Bills, 49ers, Panthers, Patriots, Lions
Record: 7-10 (2-4)
I don’t not like the Minnesota Vikings’ roster, but I don’t love it either. It all starts at quarterback. As fun as Kyler Murray could be, there’s a reason Arizona let him go. He’s dealt with a ton of injuries, and when he’s been on the field, he hasn’t been all that great. And we all know J.J. McCarthy isn’t the answer. If they had a quarterback, they feel like a bubble team, but without above average quarterback play, they’ll miss the playoffs by quite a few games.
New Orleans Saints
Wins: Falcons (2x), Raiders, Vikings, Giants, Browns, Panthers, Packers, Cardinals, Buccaneers
Losses: Lions, Ravens, Steelers, Bears, Bengals, Panthers, Buccaneers
Record: 10-7 (4-2)
Maybe it’s the fan bias, but I truly believe the New Orleans Saints will be one of the most improved teams in the league this season. Their offense got so much better with additions like Travis Etienne, David Edwards and Jordyn Tyson, and while their defense fell off a bit, they were top-10 last year and should be right around average this year. Plus, they play in the NFC South, so that’s a plus. nine to 11 wins feels right for this team.
Atlanta Falcons
Wins: Panthers, Browns, Buccaneers, Steelers
Losses: Saints (2x), Packers, Ravens, Bears, 49ers, Buccaneers, Bengals, Chiefs, Vikings, Lions, Commanders, Panthers
Record: 4-13 (2-4)
If it weren’t for a random win streak at the end of the year, the Atlanta Falcons would’ve been a four-win team last season. And all of those wins at the end of the year came on the back of Kirk Cousins, who is no longer with the team. With Michael Penix Jr.’s health a big question mark, a lot of people believe in Tua Tagovailoa, but I don’t know why. When’s the last time he played good football? This team has a tough schedule, and I just don’t see a lot of wins.
Carolina Panthers
Wins: Buccaneers (2x), Browns, Packers, Ravens, Vikings, Saints, Steelers, Falcons
Losses: Bears, Falcons, Lions, Eagles, Broncos, Saints, Bengals, Seahawks
Record: 9-8 (4-2)
The Carolina Panthers are probably the best team in the NFC South, but their schedule is way tougher than New Orleans’s, which is why I have them one win lower. Bryce Young took a noticeable step forward last year, and they did a great job this offseason, but games against the Bears, Lions, Eagles, Broncos, Bengals and Seahawks is a lot to overcome.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wins: Browns, Vikings, Steelers, Falcons, Chargers, Saints
Losses: Panthers (2x), Bengals, Packers, Cowboys, Bears, Lions, Ravens, Falcons, Rams, Saints
Record: 6-11 (1-5)
I do feel like I did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a little dirty in this, but I also need someone to find me the wins. I don’t think they’re good enough to sweep the Saints or Falcons, and I don’t know if they beat Carolina once. And their other losses all come to teams that are objectively better than them. They could squeak out another win or two in the division, but a six-win season is not out of the question for Tampa.
Los Angeles Rams
Wins: Cardinals (2x), Giants, Eagles, Bills, Raiders, Chargers, Commanders, Packers, Chiefs, 49ers, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Seahawks
Losses: 49ers, Broncos, Seahawks
Record: 14-3 (4-2)
I’ve been on record as saying the Los Angeles Rams are the most complete roster in the NFL. Their only big weakness is wide receiver depth, but when you have Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at the top, you can afford to be thin deeper at the position. I will say drafting Makai Lemon would’ve made them my runaway Super Bowl favorites, but they attempted to secure the long-term future of this team. They have a tough schedule, but (spoiler alert), they’re my 1-seed in the NFC.
Seattle Seahawks
Wins: Cardinals (2x), Patriots, Commanders, 49ers, Chiefs, Bears, Raiders, Cowboys, Eagles, Rams, Panthers
Losses: Chargers, Broncos, 49ers, Rams
Record: 13-4 (4-2)
The Seattle Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions, and even though they had a pretty bad offseason, this is still a very good roster. I do want to see what their offense is like without Klint Kubiak calling plays and Kenneth Walker running the football, but their defense should still be elite, and as long as Sam Darnold doesn’t regress, this is a team capable of challenging for the top overall seed in the NFC again.
San Francisco 49ers
Wins: Cardinals (2x), Rams, Dolphins, Broncos, Falcons, Raiders, Cowboys, Vikings, Seahawks, Chargers
Losses: Seahawks, Commanders, Rams, Chiefs, Eagles
Record: 12-5 (4-2)
The San Francisco 49ers are in a tough spot. They’re clearly one of the best teams in the NFC when healthy, but they’re also pretty clearly the third-best team in their division. The NFC West is absolutely loaded right now, and San Fran has a history of suffering some major injuries. This team just screams 11 to 12 wins and a Wild Card berth.
Arizona Cardinals
Wins: Jets
Losses: Rams (2x), Seahawks (2x), 49ers (2x), Chargers, Giants, Lions, Broncos, Cowboys, Chiefs, Commanders, Eagles, Saints, Raiders
Record: 1-16 (0-6)
The Arizona Cardinals are set up to be one of the worst teams in the league this season. Their roster isn’t great, and their schedule is one of the hardest in the league. Mike LaFleur is going to have a longgggg first season in the desert, but it was never about 2026 for this team.
NFC Playoff Picture
After 136 games, this is what the NFC playoff picture looks like with my predictions.
1-seed: Los Angeles Rams (14-3, 4-2)
2-seed: Chicago Bears (12-5, 4-2)
3-seed: Philadelphia Eagles (11-6, 3-3)
4-seed: New Orleans Saints (10-7, 4-2)
5-seed: Seattle Seahawks (13-4, 4-2)
6-seed: San Francisco 49ers (12-5, 4-2)
7-seed: Detroit Lions (12-5, 3-3)
Just Missed Out
Dallas Cowboys (10-7, 4-2)
Carolina Panthers (9-8, 4-2)
Green Bay Packers (8-9, 4-2)
If you want to find out how the NFC playoff picture plays out, make sure to check back in with EssentiallySports.com in a few days, when I release my full way-too-early playoff predictions.