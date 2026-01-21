Way-Too-Early NFL Head Coach Hiring Rankings: Dolphins’ Jeff Hafley Dead Last, John Harbaugh No. 1

This offseason has already given us one of the wildest head coaching markets in a long time. 10 teams fired their head coach this year, and some big names, including John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski, Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott, have been shown the door.

Four of the 10 vacancies have already been filled. All of them make a lot of sense one way or another, but there are certainly a couple I like more than the others. Here are my grades for the four head coach hirings thus far.

John Harbaugh to Giants: A+

Starting with the big one, I gave John Harbaugh going to the New York Giants an A+. Harbaugh was the best head coach on the market. He’s won a Super Bowl and has taken the Ravens to the playoffs multiple times. He’s a proven winner, and that’s exactly what the Giants need as they continue to rebuild.

Another reason this is an A+ is because of how they handled it. They knew they wanted Harbaugh from the jump, and they pounced quickly. The Giants brought him in for an in-person interview, and they didn’t let him leave the building without agreeing to a contract. This just seems like a match made in heaven for both sides.

The Giants have a lot of key pieces in place. They have their quarterback, and exciting young running back, an explosive receiver and one of the most talented defensive lines in the league. They need to add some help up front and in their secondary, but other than that, this roster is almost ready to compete. It’s a rebuild, but it should only take one or two offseasons before they’re competing in the NFC again.

Kevin Stefanski to Falcons: A

Imago November 27, 2024, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines as his team plays against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game in New Orleans, Louisiana USA on November 17, 2024. The Saints beat the Browns 35 – 14. New Orleans U.S – ZUMAa14_ 20241127_zaf_a14_017 Copyright: xDanxAndersonx

Kevin Stefanski to the Atlanta Falcons could very well end up being the best hire of this cycle, which pains me to say as a Saints fan. I knew this job would attract some of the top offensive minds, but I was really hoping Stefanski wouldn’t be the pick here.

This team is ready to win now. Their offense is filled with playmakers such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. They have a young quarterback in place in Michael Penix, but his start has been a bit shaky. We’ll see if Stefanski can get anything out of him, but if he can’t, you’d have to imagine they’d be a desirable destination for a quarterback next offseason (whether that be in free agency or the draft, I don’t know).

Defensively, they have a really strong core. They have two young, but great, pass rushers in James Pearce and Jalon Walker, an elite safety room with Jessie Bates and Xavier Watts, and a couple of exciting corners in A.J. Terrell and Cobee Bryant. The Falcons have already announced they’re bringing back Jeff Ulbrich, who helped this defense improve a lot down the stretch.

As much as it pains me to say it, I really like this hire for Atlanta.

Jeff Hafley to Dolphins: C+

When the Miami Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan, former vice president of player personnel for the Packers, as their general manager, it was apparent that Jeff Hafley, former Packers defensive coordinator, would be near the top of their list of head coaching candidates. They missed out on Harbaugh and Stefanski, and I know Hafley was a hot name, but I think they may have moved too quickly.

Hafley’s a solid defensive coordinator, but after those last five games where their defense fell off the face of the Earth without Micah Parsons, I’m not so sold. Through the first 12 games, the Packers gave up 20.1 points per game. In their final five games without Parsons, they gave up 28.8 points per game.

I don’t necessarily think Hafley will be a bad head coach, but I do think there were better ones out there that the Dolphins could’ve landed.

Robert Saleh to Titans: B

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Nov 16, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh reacts after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxKartozianx 20251116_kdn_ak4_496

After the Brian Callahan experiment failed, I thought the Tennessee Titans would go after an experienced head coach to help them complete their rebuild and get back to the postseason. My initial guess was Mike McCarthy, because he’s offensive-minded and could work with Cam Ward, but Robert Saleh will do.

The main reason this is not an A is that I would’ve liked to see them pair Ward with an offensive head coach. However, it seems like Brian Daboll is in line to be their next offensive coordinator, so if Saleh can bring in someone of his caliber to coach the offense, I’ll be just fine with this hire.

This is exactly what Tennessee needed. Saleh is experienced, and I think he’s a great head coach; he just got screwed over in New York. This hire will not just improve their team, but it will make them a much more desirable landing spot for free agents.