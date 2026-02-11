Way-Too-Early Super Bowl LXI Favorites: Seahawks, Rams Lead the Pack

As sports fans, we have a bad habit of not allowing ourselves to soak in the moment. The Seattle Seahawks were just crowned Super Bowl champions for the first time in over a decade, but everyone’s ready to move on to 2026 already. Fine, we’ll play that game.

Since Super Bowl LX is yesterday’s news, it’s time to look at Super Bowl LXI, which will be held in Los Angeles next season. I took a look at Vegas’s 2026-2027 Super Bowl odds and ranked the teams based on how likely I think they are to take home the Lombardi next season. And let’s just say Vegas and I don’t agree on much.

1. Seattle Seahawks

Vegas Odds: +750

Coming in at the top spot for both Vegas and I are the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks. I think this team is set up perfectly to repeat next year. They have a great offense and defense, a ton of cap space and they don’t have many priority free agents hitting the market. They could end up losing a Tariq Woolen or Boye Mafe, but most of their key players are locked in place for 2026. If they can hit on their draft picks and bring in a big free agent or two, they could be back on top next season.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Vegas Odds: +800

If it isn’t Seattle, I think it’ll be the Los Angeles Rams. They might’ve been the most talented team this year. Matthew Stafford won MVP, Puka Nacua is the best receiver in the league and Davante Adams is still a very good receiver despite turning 33 two months ago. Their defense was excellent at the start of the year, but fell off a bit towards the end. If they can hit on two defensive players with their two first-round picks, they should be in the hunt in the NFC again.

3. Denver Broncos

Vegas Odds: +2000

I was absolutely shocked to see the Denver Broncos at +2000 on some sportsbooks. If you have some extra money in your account from the Super Bowl, go throw five or 10 bucks on them right now. John Franklin-Meyers and Ja’Quan McMillan are the only big-name free agents they could lose defensively, and offensively, most of their talent is locked down. Plus, they finally have Russell Wilson’s contract off their books, so they have money to spend. If they add a receiver and a tight end, they’re my favorites to represent the AFC.

4. Buffalo Bills

Vegas Odds: +1200

I’m falling for the bait again. I just can’t bring myself to bet against Josh Allen. I know he’s one of the main reasons they lost to Denver, but he is still one of the best playoff performers we’ve ever seen at the quarterback position, and I love the decision to make Joe Brady head coach. If they can go out and add one receiver and get some help up front defensively, they’re a Super Bowl team. Don’t let the internet making fun of the Bills fool you. They were a questionable call by the refs away from making the AFC Championship game this year.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Vegas Odds: +1800

A fully healthy San Francisco 49ers team is a scary sight for everyone in the league. Just look at what they did this year without some of their star players. They made the Divisional Round, and even though they got blown out, they were still one of the four best teams in the NFC. If Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner and Brock Purdy can stay healthy (which I admit is a big if), they will give their two NFC West foes a run for their money.

6. New England Patriots

Vegas Odds: +1700

The New England Patriots were way ahead of schedule last year, and they won’t have the benefit of one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in 2026. Looking ahead at their schedule, it’s actually quite brutal. One thing they have going for them is experience. This was a rough playoff run, but everyone on their team will have learned from it. I’m counting on New England to bounce back next year, but I think they fall short again.

7. Chicago Bears

Vegas Odds: +2700

The Chicago Bears almost made it to the NFC Championship with the 23rd-ranked scoring defense. Do you know how insane that is? No other playoff team had a defense that ranked worse than 17th. If they can add a few pieces this offseason in the draft and free agency, they’re the top team in the NFC outside of the NFC West.

8. Baltimore Ravens

Vegas Odds: +1200

Any time you have a quarterback like Lamar Jackson under center, you have a chance to win it all. If it weren’t for some key injuries on both sides of the ball, the Ravens would’ve been in the playoffs this year. I love the Jesse Minter hire. I think he’s going to come in and bring Baltimore back to being one of the best defenses in the NFL, so if they can get Lamar a true WR1 this offseason, whether that’s through a trade, the draft or free agency, they can be a legit threat.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Vegas Odds: +1600

Trust me, I hate this as much as you do, but you can never count out Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. This year was a disaster, but they have a top-10 pick that they can use to give them another weapon offensively. Don’t forget that this team ranked top-10 in scoring defense this year. All they need is a receiver and a running back, and they’ll be back in the hunt next year.

10. Philadelphia Eagles

Vegas Odds: +1500

This last spot came down to Philadelphia, Houston and Jacksonville. I wanted to give it to Houston, but C.J. Stroud is not going to win a Super Bowl. Then I wanted to give it to Jacksonville, but I really do think Philadelphia has the better roster. This team is one year removed from a dominant Super Bowl run. I like the addition of Shawn Mannion as offensive coordinator, and if he can get that offense rolling, they could easily win the NFC.