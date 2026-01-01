Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football First Round Mock Draft

Essentials Inside The Story Several rankings are contingent on QB situations

Young stars like Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have overtaken veterans like Justin Jefferson or Tyreek Hill

Trey McBride is positioned as a positional cheat code

The 2025 fantasy football season has come to a close. Many of you are leaving with the heartbreak of another fantasy season wasted, but a select few of you will be celebrating a championship campaign. Whichever one you are, one thing is for certain: you’re already looking forward to next year.

The 2026 fantasy season is still a long way away, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead. I’ve compiled a way-too-early fantasy football mock draft based on how players performed in 2025 and how I think they’ll perform in 2026.

Note: Mock draft is based on full-point PPR scoring.

1.01: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Dec 7, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua 12 makes a catch for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251207_mcd_su5_209

With the first pick, is there really anyone better than Puka Nacua? The Los Angeles Rams‘ WR1 is having a monster season, where he’s caught 119 passes for 1,639 yards and nine touchdowns. He scored 349 fantasy points and finished as the No. 1 WR and the No. 5 player overall. When he’s healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league, so he’s my 1.01, but it was close.

2025 Stats: 119 receptions, 1,639 yards, 9 TD

1.02: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson finished as the No. 2 RB and the No. 3 player in fantasy football overall despite being in a below-average offense. This guy is special. He’s an elite runner, but he’s also incredible out of the backfield. If the Atlanta Falcons can make some improvements to their offense this offseason, there’s no reason Robinson can’t blow his 363.5-point total out of the water in 2026.

2025 Stats: 272 rushes, 1,445 rushing yards, 76 receptions, 810 receiving yards, 11 total TD

1.03: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs’ playoff stinker is going to leave a sour taste in a lot of players’ mouths, but don’t get it twisted, he’s still one of the best fantasy backs in the league. Despite scoring six and 10 points in two of his final three games, he finished as the No. 4 RB and No. 6 overall player in fantasy this year. Dan Campbell loves using him, and David Montgomery is finally beginning to fade away. He’s going to get a ton of work as a receiver and runner next year, so he’s my third pick.

2025 Stats: 224 rushes, 1,143 rushing yards, 74 receptions, 583 receiving yards, 17 total TD

1.04: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Imago October 12, 2025: Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II 6 is not able to defend a 61yd catch for a touchdown by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 in the first half during a game in Jacksonville, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal Media Jacksonville USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20251012_faf_cg2_029 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

Jaxon Smith-Njigba burst onto the scene in 2025. Everyone knew he was good, but nobody was prepared for him to take this kind of a leap. If it weren’t for a historic year from Puka, JSN would be the top receiver in fantasy this year after catching 113 passes for 1,709 yards and 10 touchdowns. If Sam Darnold sticks around, JSN’s stock will be sky-high heading into next year.

2025 Stats: 113 receptions, 1,709 yards, 10 TD

1.05: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

I was one of the people who benefited from everyone being afraid of Christian McCaffrey’s injury history and age. I got him with the eighth overall pick in the draft, and he’s the main reason I won the championship in my league. Injuries will always be a concern with him, but when you look back, he’s played 16+ games in six of his nine seasons. And outside of his rookie year, McCaffrey has finished as the RB1 or RB2 in every single one of those years. He’s more of a gamble than those above him, but if he stays healthy, he’s a lock to finish as a top-three fantasy RB.

2025 Stats: 303 rushes, 1,179 rushing yards, 96 receptions, 890 receiving yards, 17 total TD

1.06: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase had a “down year” in 2025. After finishing as the No. 1 WR in 2024, he finished as the No. 5 WR in 2025, but that was largely due to his quarterback play for half the season. In the games that Joe Burrow played, Chase averaged 19.4 points per game. I know he had a couple of good games with Joe Flacco, but overall, he was much worse without Burrow. If Burrow can stay healthy next year, Chase is a top-three fantasy receiver.

2025 Stats: 117 receptions, 1,316 yards, 7 TD

1.07: De’Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Imago 2YYW1N8 Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

In the last two years, I’ve played in five fantasy leagues. I’ve drafted De’Von Achane in the second round of every single one of them, and I’ve never regretted it. He’s the only non-QB to score 10+ points in every single game in 2025, and he only had one with less than 14. He’s one of the most consistent players in fantasy football, and if the Miami Dolphins make a QB change and get better, his production should only increase.

2025 Stats: 238 rushes, 1,350 rushing yards, 67 receptions, 488 receiving yards, 12 total TD

1.08: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb was one of the best fantasy wide receivers when he was on the field this year. He averaged over 15 fantasy points per game in 13 games, but it’s fair to say that he was far less efficient than his fantasy owners hoped. George Pickens really ate into his target share, which is why I have him all the way down at the No. 9 pick.

2025 Stats: 74 receptions, 1,073 yards, 3 TD

1.09: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor’s a bit of a tricky one. We all know what he did at the start of the season, but once Daniel Jones went out, his production fell off heavily. He was still a solid fantasy option, and should only get closer to his typical form once Jones is back, or they sign someone else.

2025 Stats: 309 rushes, 1,559 rushing yards, 44 receptions, 365 receiving yards, 20 total TD

1.10: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

Imago 2025 NFL, American Football Herren, USA Regular Season: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 14 enters the field during the NFL regular season game at Northwest Stadium in Landover Maryland on November 9, 2025. The Detroit Lions defeated the Washington Commanders 44-22 Jeff Scudder / Image of Landover Maryland United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: x xJeffxScudderx JeffxScudderx iosphotos385218

Fun fact: Amon-Ra St. Brown has finished as the No. 3 WR in fantasy in each of the last three seasons. I have him as the No. 5 WR in this mock, but I don’t think it’s unfair to have Nacua, Smith-Njigba, Lamb, and Chase above him. He’s been incredibly efficient with Jared Goff under center, and there’s no reason to believe that’ll change next year.

2025 Stats: 1,262 rushing yards, 106 receptions, 11 total TD

1.11: James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

James Cook had a career year in 2025, finishing as the No. 6 RB and No. 17 player overall. He was a massive part of what Buffalo did offensively, and he had the second-most efficient receiving season of his career. He is a tier below everyone above him, but with the eighth pick in the draft, you can’t go wrong with a talent like Cook.

2025 Stats: 307 rushes, 1,606 rushing yards, 33 receptions, 291 receiving yards, 14 total TD

1.12: Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

I hate the idea of drafting a tight end in the first round of a fantasy draft, but Trey McBride might be the exception. Knowing you have a guy who is pretty much always going to outscore your opponent’s tight end by 10+ points makes him hard to turn down at the end of the first, especially when you can turn right around and draft someone like Josh Jacobs, Chase Brown, Drake London, Justin Jefferson, Nico Collins, Saquon Barkley, or Rashee Rice. If Jacoby Brissett stays, McBride might be even higher.

2025 Stats: 119 receptions, 1,174 yards, 11 TD