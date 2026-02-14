Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL MVP Predictions: Drake Maye Edges Josh Allen for the Coveted Award

Essentials Inside The Story The closest MVP race in more than two decades has already reshaped expectations heading into 2026

The 2025 NFL MVP race was one of the closest since 2003. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford barely edged out New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye by one first-place vote.

Stafford is the first player to win MVP for a team outside the top two seeds since Adrian Peterson in 2012, and he earned his first in his 17th NFL season.

From emerging young talents to veteran superstars, here’s our way to early MVP rankings for 2026.

10. QB Jaxon Dart

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants Dec 21, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 practices before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20251221_mcd_cb6_4

We’re starting the list off with a bold prediction, but after seeing the leap Maye took in his second season, we’re giving New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart a chance at the MVP.

Dart logged 24 total touchdowns as a rookie and showed plenty of promise. The Giants weren’t a great team, and injuries plagued their offense. WR1 Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending injury during Dart’s first start, and promising running back Cam Skattebo went down not long after. Along with key weapons returning, New York signed head coach John Harbaugh, who has worked with MVP quarterbacks before.

The likelihood that Dart will be competing for the MVP in 2026 isn’t high, but with the right weapons around him and a solidified head coach, there’s a chance.

2025 stats: 2,272 Pass Yds, 15 Pass TD, 5 INT, 487 Rush Yds, 9 Rush TD

9. EDGE Myles Garrett

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Dec 7, 2025 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett 95 riles up the crowd against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20251207_kab_bk4_012

Let’s address the elephant in the room. Defensive players don’t win the MVP; that’s unfortunately the case. Even in Myles Garrett‘s record-breaking season, he wasn’t named a finalist for the prestigious award.

Despite all the odds stacked against him, Garrett is the best player on the field at all times. He is dominant and has cemented himself in NFL history. If the Cleveland Browns somehow turn competitive in 2026 and it’s a down year for offensive stars, Garrett deserves a shot at the MVP.

2025 stats: 23 sacks, 33 TFLs, 60 tackles, 3 FF

8. RB Christian McCaffrey

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Nov 9, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey 23 before the start of the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto – Image of Santa Clara California USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: x x StanxSzetox iosphotos385371

The last of the non-QBs on the list is running back Christian McCaffrey. Unlike Garrett, McCaffrey was an MVP candidate in 2025 after logging 2,186 total yards and 17 touchdowns.

It’s not impossible for a running back to win MVP. The last non-QB MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012. But a 13-quarterback-only streak makes it unlikely.

However, the San Francisco 49ers are consistently competitive. With McCaffrey taking over games and being the sole reason the 49ers pull out of gameday with a win, he could break the streak and be the first of his position to earn the honors in 13 years.

2025 stats: 1,202 Rush Yds, 10 Rush TD, 924 Rec Yds, 7 Rec TD

7. QB Trevor Lawrence

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Trevor Lawrence 16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111542743

Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence was a dark-horse candidate for the MVP in 2025.

Lawrence put together an underrated 4,007 passing yards and 38 total touchdowns season. Not only was the fifth-year quarterback efficient, but he was also a winner. Lawrence’s breakout was a big reason for turning the Jaguars from a 4-13 team in 2024 to a 13-4 team in 2025.

With a second season under head coach Liam Coen‘s system, we predict Lawrence to be a contender for the MVP in 2026.

2025 stats: 4,007 Pass Yds, 29 Pass TD, 12 INT, 359 Rush Yds, 9 Rush TD

6. QB Patrick Mahomes

Imago Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 calls out coverage against the Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, September 28, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA KCP2025092810 JONxROBICHAUD

It’s not an MVP list without Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Yes, I know Mahomes wasn’t a candidate for the award in the 2025 season before his injury, and he only led the Chiefs to six wins. But the veteran quarterback has proven his ability to respond to adversity and is a two-time MVP winner.

Mahomes hasn’t put up a statistically great season since winning the MVP in 2022. But the veteran passer has already cemented himself as an NFL legend and can pop off at anytime. It’s also hard to believe the team that went to the AFC Championship game seven years in a row won’t be contenders again despite a down year.

2025 stats: 3,587 Pass Yds, 22 Pass TD, 11 INT, 422 Rush Yds, 5 Rush TD

5. QB Lamar Jackson

Imago Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets ready to launch the ball during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. Rochester , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTinaxMacIntyre-Yee/DemocratxandxChroniclex USATSI_25235812

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has put together two of the most electric MVP seasons in NFL history.

While Jackson wasn’t a candidate in 2025 due to an injury-plagued season and missing the playoffs, he didn’t particularly play badly. The veteran quarterback put together a 23-touchdown season and had a nice run to rally the Ravens back into playoff contention.

With a change of scenery as Baltimore replaced former head coach Harbaugh with Jesse Minter, Jackson could return to contention for the MVP award as long as the Ravens are competitors in 2025.

2025 stats: 2,549 Pass Yds, 21 Pass TD, 7 INT, 349 Rush Yds, 2 Rush TD

4. QB Matthew Stafford

Imago January 4, 2026, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 4: Matthew Stafford 9 of the Los Angeles Rams waving during a game between Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles United States – ZUMAt139 20260104_aaa_t139_045 Copyright: xMelindaxMeijer/IsixPhotosx

It might be controversial to put the reigning MVP not at the top of the list, but only five players have ever won back-to-back MVPs.

Stafford put together an electric season in 2025, throwing for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns while leading the Rams to a 12-5 record. With the veteran quarterback announcing he’s returning to Los Angeles for another season during his MVP speech, the Rams are projected to perform just as well again in 2026.

Despite being fourth on our list, we think Stafford is still a heavy contender for next season’s award.

2025 stats: 4,707 Pass Yds, 46 Pass TD, 8 INT

3. QB Caleb Williams

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Nov 16, 2025 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxBeckerx 20251116_tcs_bc9_015

The 2024 quarterback draft class continues to be one of the best in recent seasons. Despite a struggling rookie season, Chicago Bears signal-caller Caleb Williams took off in 2025, leading the Bears to the playoffs.

Under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, Williams threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns. The young head coach and quarterback duo led Chicago to its first playoff win since 2010. Johnson has emerged as one of the top head coaches and playcallers in the NFL in just one season, and Williams is expected to take leaps with another offseason under the offensive mastermind’s offense.

2025 stats: 3,942 Pass Yds, 27 Pass TD, 7 INT, 388 Rush Yds, 3 Rush TD

2. QB Josh Allen

Imago Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the preseason NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers on Friday August 16, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. /CSM NFL 2019: Bills vs Panthers AUG 16 – ZUMAc04_ 20190816_zaf_c04_148 Copyright: xJacobxKupfermanx

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been an MVP candidate since his emergence in 2020. Despite a statistical down year, Allen remained one of the finalists in 2025.

Realistically, 2025 was a great chance for Allen to earn back-to-back MVPs. With the injuries to Jackson and Mahomes, this would’ve been the season for Allen and the Bills to finally get over the hump and make the Super Bowl. However, the veteran quarterback would get bounced in the divisional round.

Buffalo hired a respected offensive mind, Joe Brady, to be their new head coach. With the anticipation of a new stadium and an offensive mind to take over as head coach, Allen could see another emergence in 2026 and take over the league to earn his second MVP award in three years.

2025 stats: 3,668 Pass Yds, 25 Pass TD, 10 INT, 579 Rush Yds, 14 Rush TD

1. QB Drake Maye

Imago New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye drops back to make a pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, December 14, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA BOP202512140341 CJxGUNTHER

You’ll hear plenty of arguments stating Maye should’ve taken home the MVP in 2025.

After losing in the closest race since 2003, Maye is our predicted frontrunner for the award in 2026. The young quarterback turned it around quickly in his second season, turning a 4-13 Patriots team into a Super Bowl contender. Maye threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns as a sophomore and was the x-factor for the Patriots’ rise to being a competitor.

Maye will be entering his third season with a Super Bowl Appearance, being an MVP finalist, and being one of the top passers in the league. With two seasons of experience, another offseason under Mike Vrabel, and flying momentum, he’s our favorite for the 2026 season.

2025 stats: 4,394 Pass Yds, 31 Pass TD, 8 INT, 450 Rush Yds, 4 Rush TD