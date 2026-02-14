Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL MVP Predictions: Drake Maye Edges Josh Allen for the Coveted Award

Essentials Inside The Story
- The closest MVP race in more than two decades has already reshaped expectations heading into 2026
- New generation of quarterbacks is rising fast
- One near-miss from last season now fuels a clear frontrunner narrative for many QBs
The 2025 NFL MVP race was one of the closest since 2003. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford barely edged out New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye by one first-place vote.
Stafford is the first player to win MVP for a team outside the top two seeds since Adrian Peterson in 2012, and he earned his first in his 17th NFL season.
From emerging young talents to veteran superstars, here’s our way to early MVP rankings for 2026.
10. QB Jaxon Dart
We’re starting the list off with a bold prediction, but after seeing the leap Maye took in his second season, we’re giving New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart a chance at the MVP.
Dart logged 24 total touchdowns as a rookie and showed plenty of promise. The Giants weren’t a great team, and injuries plagued their offense. WR1 Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending injury during Dart’s first start, and promising running back Cam Skattebo went down not long after. Along with key weapons returning, New York signed head coach John Harbaugh, who has worked with MVP quarterbacks before.
The likelihood that Dart will be competing for the MVP in 2026 isn’t high, but with the right weapons around him and a solidified head coach, there’s a chance.
2025 stats: 2,272 Pass Yds, 15 Pass TD, 5 INT, 487 Rush Yds, 9 Rush TD
9. EDGE Myles Garrett
Let’s address the elephant in the room. Defensive players don’t win the MVP; that’s unfortunately the case. Even in Myles Garrett‘s record-breaking season, he wasn’t named a finalist for the prestigious award.
Despite all the odds stacked against him, Garrett is the best player on the field at all times. He is dominant and has cemented himself in NFL history. If the Cleveland Browns somehow turn competitive in 2026 and it’s a down year for offensive stars, Garrett deserves a shot at the MVP.
2025 stats: 23 sacks, 33 TFLs, 60 tackles, 3 FF
8. RB Christian McCaffrey
The last of the non-QBs on the list is running back Christian McCaffrey. Unlike Garrett, McCaffrey was an MVP candidate in 2025 after logging 2,186 total yards and 17 touchdowns.
It’s not impossible for a running back to win MVP. The last non-QB MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012. But a 13-quarterback-only streak makes it unlikely.
However, the San Francisco 49ers are consistently competitive. With McCaffrey taking over games and being the sole reason the 49ers pull out of gameday with a win, he could break the streak and be the first of his position to earn the honors in 13 years.
2025 stats: 1,202 Rush Yds, 10 Rush TD, 924 Rec Yds, 7 Rec TD
7. QB Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence was a dark-horse candidate for the MVP in 2025.
Lawrence put together an underrated 4,007 passing yards and 38 total touchdowns season. Not only was the fifth-year quarterback efficient, but he was also a winner. Lawrence’s breakout was a big reason for turning the Jaguars from a 4-13 team in 2024 to a 13-4 team in 2025.
With a second season under head coach Liam Coen‘s system, we predict Lawrence to be a contender for the MVP in 2026.
2025 stats: 4,007 Pass Yds, 29 Pass TD, 12 INT, 359 Rush Yds, 9 Rush TD
6. QB Patrick Mahomes
It’s not an MVP list without Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Yes, I know Mahomes wasn’t a candidate for the award in the 2025 season before his injury, and he only led the Chiefs to six wins. But the veteran quarterback has proven his ability to respond to adversity and is a two-time MVP winner.
Mahomes hasn’t put up a statistically great season since winning the MVP in 2022. But the veteran passer has already cemented himself as an NFL legend and can pop off at anytime. It’s also hard to believe the team that went to the AFC Championship game seven years in a row won’t be contenders again despite a down year.
2025 stats: 3,587 Pass Yds, 22 Pass TD, 11 INT, 422 Rush Yds, 5 Rush TD
5. QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has put together two of the most electric MVP seasons in NFL history.
While Jackson wasn’t a candidate in 2025 due to an injury-plagued season and missing the playoffs, he didn’t particularly play badly. The veteran quarterback put together a 23-touchdown season and had a nice run to rally the Ravens back into playoff contention.
With a change of scenery as Baltimore replaced former head coach Harbaugh with Jesse Minter, Jackson could return to contention for the MVP award as long as the Ravens are competitors in 2025.
2025 stats: 2,549 Pass Yds, 21 Pass TD, 7 INT, 349 Rush Yds, 2 Rush TD
4. QB Matthew Stafford
It might be controversial to put the reigning MVP not at the top of the list, but only five players have ever won back-to-back MVPs.
Stafford put together an electric season in 2025, throwing for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns while leading the Rams to a 12-5 record. With the veteran quarterback announcing he’s returning to Los Angeles for another season during his MVP speech, the Rams are projected to perform just as well again in 2026.
Despite being fourth on our list, we think Stafford is still a heavy contender for next season’s award.
2025 stats: 4,707 Pass Yds, 46 Pass TD, 8 INT
3. QB Caleb Williams
The 2024 quarterback draft class continues to be one of the best in recent seasons. Despite a struggling rookie season, Chicago Bears signal-caller Caleb Williams took off in 2025, leading the Bears to the playoffs.
Under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, Williams threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns. The young head coach and quarterback duo led Chicago to its first playoff win since 2010. Johnson has emerged as one of the top head coaches and playcallers in the NFL in just one season, and Williams is expected to take leaps with another offseason under the offensive mastermind’s offense.
2025 stats: 3,942 Pass Yds, 27 Pass TD, 7 INT, 388 Rush Yds, 3 Rush TD
2. QB Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been an MVP candidate since his emergence in 2020. Despite a statistical down year, Allen remained one of the finalists in 2025.
Realistically, 2025 was a great chance for Allen to earn back-to-back MVPs. With the injuries to Jackson and Mahomes, this would’ve been the season for Allen and the Bills to finally get over the hump and make the Super Bowl. However, the veteran quarterback would get bounced in the divisional round.
Buffalo hired a respected offensive mind, Joe Brady, to be their new head coach. With the anticipation of a new stadium and an offensive mind to take over as head coach, Allen could see another emergence in 2026 and take over the league to earn his second MVP award in three years.
2025 stats: 3,668 Pass Yds, 25 Pass TD, 10 INT, 579 Rush Yds, 14 Rush TD
1. QB Drake Maye
You’ll hear plenty of arguments stating Maye should’ve taken home the MVP in 2025.
After losing in the closest race since 2003, Maye is our predicted frontrunner for the award in 2026. The young quarterback turned it around quickly in his second season, turning a 4-13 Patriots team into a Super Bowl contender. Maye threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns as a sophomore and was the x-factor for the Patriots’ rise to being a competitor.
Maye will be entering his third season with a Super Bowl Appearance, being an MVP finalist, and being one of the top passers in the league. With two seasons of experience, another offseason under Mike Vrabel, and flying momentum, he’s our favorite for the 2026 season.
2025 stats: 4,394 Pass Yds, 31 Pass TD, 8 INT, 450 Rush Yds, 4 Rush TD