Week 11 Staff Picks & Predictions: Will the Rams, Seahawks, Lions or Eagles Take Control of the NFC?

Week 11 kicks off tonight, which means it’s time for our EssentiallySports weekly staff predictions. Most of us did pretty well last week, but there’s always room for improvement. We’re still waiting for our first perfect week, but right now, Tim Wood leads after a 12-2 performance a couple of weeks back.

Here are our overall records through Week 10:

Luke Hubbard: 51-33 (.607)

Tim Wood: 54-30 (.643)

Abhishek Singh: 38-30 (.559)

Reubyn Coutinho: 45-26 (.634)

Utsav Jain: 17-11 (.607)

Ryan Ward: 16-12 (.571)

Mike Fisher: 15-13 (.536)

Now, let’s hop into the predictions for Week 11.

Jets at Patriots

Game Time: Thursday, 7:15 pm at Gillette Stadium

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime TV

Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Game Odds: NE -11.5, O/U 43.5

PFF Rankings: NE Offense 11th, Defense 13th, NYJ Offense 27th, Defense 16th

Recent Matchups: NE 28-23 win over TB, NYJ 27-20 win over CLE

Key Injuries: Garrett Wilson, Christian Elliss, Kayshon Boutte, Rhamondre Stevenson

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: The New York Jets were surprisingly competitive last week despite their fire sale at the trade deadline. I thought they were going to give up, but they played well and earned their second win of the season. Still, they’re no match for New England, who makes it eight in a row tonight. Patriots 29, Jets 16

Tim Wood, NFL Content Chief: I’ve been waiting for the Pats to fall victim to these trap games. I thought the Saints and Titans could be a loss. I thought they’d surely lose either the Bucs or Falcons game. This is a kismet season for the Pats. Do I think they’re THIS good? No, but as a fan, I’m riding it, baby. Patriots 24, Jets 20

Abhishek Singh, NFL Content Manager: The Jets have been fighting harder than expected, even after unloading talent at the trade deadline. New England at home is a different challenge, and Mike Vrabel’s group has been rolling. The Patriots stay hot and make it eight straight, but I’ll take the Jets to keep this closer than the number suggests. Patriots 27, Jets 20

Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Lead Editor: The Jets beat the Browns and are 2-0 in their last two. But how often can your quarterback accumulate less than 100 yards (54 and 28) and your team be bailed out by a punt and a kick return touchdown? If Fields has that kind of outing against this Pats squad, we could be looking at a three-score win (at the very least). Patriots 38, Jets 17

Commanders at Dolphins (Madrid)

Imago October 19, 2025, Ohio, Cleveland, USA: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 is sacked by Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit 9 during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. Ohio USA – ZUMAm67_ 20251019_zaf_m67_004 Copyright: xAlxDiazx Ohio USA – ZUMA0837 20251019_zaf_m67_004 Copyright: xIMAGO/AlxDiazx

Game Time: Sunday, 9:30 am at Santiago Bernabéu (Spain)

Where to Watch: NFL Network

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Jamie Erdahl

Game Odds: MIA -2.5, O/U 47.5

PFF Rankings: WAS Offense 14th, Defense 28th, MIA Offense 27th, Defense 27th

Recent Matchups: MIA 30-13 win over BUF, WAS 44-22 loss to DET

Key Injuries: Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Trey Amos, Ollie Gordon, Dee Eskridge

Hubbard: Do I bet on the team that’s consistently below average or the team that has very high highs, but very low lows? Washington isn’t very good this year, but Miami can be much worse when they’re not playing well. And considering they played well last week, I’ll go with Washington. Commanders 18, Dolphins 13

Wood: I’m riding this McDaniel high. And fully cognizant of the limitations of Marcus Mariota. Dolphins 30, Commanders 24

Singh: Dolphins finally showed signs of life last week, knocking off the Bills and reminding everyone they still have some fight left. Now the momentum feels like it belongs to Miami. Washington’s defense has been shaky, and even if Jayden Daniels returns, the Commanders haven’t looked sharp enough to trust as favorites. I’ll ride with the hotter team to keep this close and maybe even steal it. Dolphins 24, Commanders 23.

Coutinho: The Dolphins seemed like a completely different team in Week 10. The same will hold for Week 11 as well, only because the Commanders are so depleted. Dolphins 27, Commanders 20

Panthers at Falcons

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Jan 5, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London 5 after a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250105_bdd_ad1_014

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti, Brady Quinn, Sarah Kustok

Game Odds: ATL -3.5, O/U 43.5

PFF Rankings: CAR Offense 21st, Defense 17th, ATL Offense 13th, Defense 22nd

Recent Matchups: CAR 17-7 loss to NO, ATL 31-25 loss to IND

Key Injuries: Rico Dowdle, Trevin Wallace, Chris Lindstrom

Hubbard: I don’t like or believe in either of these teams. Carolina’s not nearly as good as their record (which is just 5-5), and Atlanta is in the midst of a four-game losing streak. This game isn’t going to be pretty, but I have Atlanta pulling it out. Falcons 20, Panthers 10

Wood: I have to believe the Falcons used the bye week to their full advantage to win a game they should have won. This is the last chance for me to attempt to believe in this hot mess. Falcons 24, Panthers 18

Singh: Trying to predict either of these teams right now is like throwing darts blindfolded; you never know what version is going to show up. Atlanta has been all over the place, and Carolina is somehow even harder to read. In a matchup this unpredictable, I’ll grab the points with the team that tends to keep games close. Panthers 23, Falcons 21

Coutinho: The Panthers’ record looks decent, but their form on the road isn’t. Their sole road win came against the Jets in what was a very low-scoring game. The Falcons have lost four straight, but the last two losses have been a combined seven points. Falcons 24, Panthers 17

Buccaneers at Bills

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct 12, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20251012_tcs_fo8_098

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Highmark Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle, JJ Watt, Evan Washburn

Game Odds: BUF -5.5, O/U 48.5

PFF Rankings: TB Offense 18th, Defense 9th, BUF Offense 5th, Defense 24th

Recent Matchups: TB 28-23 loss to NE, BUF 30-13 loss to MIA

Key Injuries: Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving, Vita Vea, Shaq Thompson

Hubbard: Now this game is much more interesting than the one before it. One of the top NFC and AFC teams is going at it, but both of them are in a bit of a slump. This week is super important for both of these squads, but only one can come out on top. I’m taking the home team in this one. Bills 23, Buccaneers 21

Wood: The Bills right the ship, and the Bucs can’t handle the 40-degree temps and potential snow. I’d jump on the under with the wind forecast as well. Bills 24, Buccaneers 19

Singh: The Bills were stunned in Miami last week, but this feels like the exact spot where Josh Allen & co. usually steady the ship. Tampa Bay has firepower when healthy, but the injuries continue to pile up. With the Bills back home and looking to re-establish control, this sets up as a classic Buffalo rebound performance. Bills 31, Buccaneers 23

Coutinho: Buffalo looks extremely vulnerable, but Tampa Bay’s 6-3 record includes wins over four teams below .500 and the depleted 49ers. The Bills had their bad day last week and will return to winning ways at home. Bills 24, Buccaneers 23

Texans at Titans

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Nov 9, 2025 Houston, Texas, USA Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills 10 looks towards the bench between plays during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xThomasxSheax 20251109_rtc_sy9_0336

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Nissan Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale

Game Odds: HOU -7.5, O/U 39.5

PFF Rankings: HOU Offense 20th, Defense 5th, TEN Offense 31st, Defense 19th

Recent Matchups: HOU 36-29 win over JAX, TEN Bye

Key Injuries: CJ Stroud, Ed Ingram, Jeffery Simmons, Xavier Woods

Hubbard: Back to ugly games we go. I know Houston’s offense looked good last week, but I don’t trust them to consistently score a lot of points. I also don’t trust Tennessee’s offense, especially against arguably the best defense in the league. This isn’t going to be pretty whatsoever. Texans 9, Titans 0

Wood: I’m counting on the Texans to stay in the playoff picture with an easy win here. They need and deserve an easy win. Texans 28, Titans 14

Singh: The Texans’ comeback win last week felt like a turning-point moment, but this is the kind of matchup where things can get tricky fast. Tennessee’s defense usually plays tougher at home than people expect, but they don’t have the offensive firepower to control this game. I think it’ll be competitive deep into the fourth quarter. Texans 24, Titans 20

Coutinho: As of now, Davis Mills will start under center again. He can’t pull off his fourth-quarter heroics in consecutive weeks. That’s all that bailed them out against the Jaguars, but he may not even need it against the Titans. It will be the defense that steps up and keeps Cam Ward in check to allow Houston to take home a low-scoring game. Texans 13, Titans 6

Bears at Vikings

USA Today via Reuters Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze poses after being selected by the Chicago Bears as the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at U.S. Bank Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Game Odds: MIN -3.5, O/U 48.5

PFF Rankings: CHI Offense 22nd, Defense 26th, MIN Offense 29th, Defense 23rd

Recent Matchups: CHI 24-20 win over NYG, MIN 27-19 loss to BAL

Key Injuries: Tyrique Stevenson, Jaquan Brisker, T.J. Edwards, Jonathan Greenard

Hubbard: It’s time for the Chicago Bears to get exposed. They’ve been eking out these close games against bad teams for weeks now, and it’s time for Minnesota to put them in their place before a TOUGH stretch for Chicago. I wouldn’t be surprised if Chicago’s 6-8 after their next four games. Vikings 27, Bears 20

Wood: What he said. I think the Bears are going to want revenge for the Monday Night Football loss. Sure. I just don’t think they’re capable of exacting it. Vikings 34, Bears 28

Singh: Bears have come out of nowhere with two dramatic comeback wins, but asking them to pull off a third straight feels like pushing their luck. The Bears’ offense has more explosiveness, but the Vikings are the more desperate team and usually play their best at home when the stakes rise. I’ll lean toward Minnesota finding just enough to survive a back-and-forth matchup. Vikings 27, Bears 24

Coutinho: It’s all about momentum. The Bears have it now. They would have loved to have had this version of their team in the opener. Picking Chicago here based on how both teams are playing right now. Bears 26, Vikings 24

Packers at Giants

Imago November 2, 2025: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love 10 hands off the ball to Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs 8 during a game against the Carolina Panthers in Green Bay, WI. Panthers defeated Packers, 16-13. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_804 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at MetLife Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin, Drew Brees, Kristina Pink

Game Odds: GB -7.5, O/U 44.5

PFF Rankings: GB Offense 12th, Defense 2nd, NYG Offense 22nd, Defense 26th

Recent Matchups: GB 10-7 loss to PHI, NYG 24-20 loss to CHI

Key Injuries: Zach Tom, Lukas Van Ness, Kayvon Thibodeaux

Hubbard: Can the Green Bay Packers bounce back this week, or is their offense really this bad? They have scored 20 combined points in their last two games, but thankfully, they get one of the worst defenses in the league this week. I still think they have major issues, but they should get a win this week. Packers 22, Giants 17

Wood: I very much wanted to be the lone wolf, because nothing would please me more than to see the Giants win this game. And for Jameis Winston to throw for 400 yards. I just can’t pull the trigger. Packers 28, Giants 24

Singh: Packers have stumbled offensively the past two weeks, but this matchup feels like the perfect opportunity to reset and breathe again. The Giants are going through a coaching change, but their roster holes are still glaring, especially if Jaxson Dart can’t go. Green Bay’s run game should finally find traction, and Jordan Love won’t need to be spectacular to control this one from start to finish. Packers 28, Giants 17

Coutinho: The Packers have not crossed 20 in each of their defeats this season. Can the Giants contain Green Bay? Nah, I do not see that happening, especially with the way the team has imploded. Packers 17, Giants 15

Bengals at Steelers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Nov 9, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 scrambles with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20251109_hlf_sv5_030

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Acrisure Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Game Odds: PIT -4.5, O/U 48.5

PFF Rankings: CIN Offense 19th, Defense 31st, PIT Offense 26th, Defense 10th

Recent Matchups: CIN Bye, PIT 25-10 loss to LAC

Key Injuries: Samaje Perine, Shemar Stewart, Alex Highsmith

Hubbard: Last time these two played, it was a high-scoring Thursday night game. Now they meet at 1 pm on Sunday, but it should still be a very entertaining matchup. Pittsburgh has an average offense and defense, and Cincinnati has a very good offense but a very bad defense. It should be close, but I have Pitt pulling it out this time around. Steelers 33, Bengals 30

Wood: I’m very curious to see how this Steelers team reacts to the Sunday Night Football debacle. I just don’t feel like anyone is rallying around Rodgers. It just feels like a very me-first group in Pittsburgh. It’s two teams with a lot of turmoil, but at least the Cincy offense is fun to watch. I gotta go that way again. Bengals 27, Steelers 24

Singh: Bengals enter this matchup rested after the bye, and the Steelers have looked out of rhythm on both sides of the ball. Aaron Rodgers’ lack of explosiveness keeps leaving the door open for teams to hang around. I feel the Bengals will be competitive deep into the fourth quarter. Steelers 23, Bengals 20

Coutinho: It’s Unc Bowl 2 at Acrisure Stadium. Flacco will be hated here, but look to see him pass for four touchdowns again. This will be a shootout as the Bengals’ defense is bad. I have to back the Bengals here in line with my 0-5 prediction for the Steelers in our midseason picks article. Bengals 38, Steelers 35

Chargers at Jaguars

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 19, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 throws the ball in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20251019_kdn_sv5_277

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at EverBank Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Game Odds: LAC -2.5, O/U 43.5

PFF Rankings: LAC Offense 15th, Defense 11th, JAX Offense 23rd, Defense 14th

Recent Matchups: LAC 25-10 win over PIT, JAX 36-29 loss to HOU

Key Injuries: Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey

Hubbard: The Los Angeles Chargers are rolling, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are struggling quite a bit in recent weeks. Still, a cross-country trip is never easy, so while LA should get the job done, I think Jacksonville keeps it closer than many think. Chargers 23, Jaguars 20

Wood: I’m just going with the home team here because I believe the Chargers will be charging and the Jags will be Jagging. Meaning, they’re both going to fumble all over themselves, but someone has to win. Jaguars 20, Chargers 14

Singh: The Chargers looked sharp last week, but expecting that same level of dominance on a long road trip is always risky. Jacksonville’s collapse against Houston was brutal, but they can respond when everyone starts doubting them. At home, with a chance to reset and capitalize on a few turnovers, the Jaguars should keep this tight well into the fourth quarter. Chargers 27, Jaguars 24

Coutinho: Yes, the Chiefs and Broncos are playing, but it’s the Chargers under the most pressure. They know that they can either catch up or pull away, but need a win for that. That seems like a given here, right? It won’t be that easy, but the Chargers will exploit all of the weaknesses exposed in the Jags’ fourth-quarter collapse last week. Chargers 26, Jaguars 24

Seahawks at Rams

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams Sep 28, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 sets to pass in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20250928_jko_aj4_104

Game Time: Sunday, 4:05 pm at SoFi Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Game Odds: LAR -2.5, O/U 48.5

PFF Rankings: SEA Offense 2nd, Defense 6th, LAR Offense 1st, Defense 3rd

Recent Matchups: SEA 44-22 win over ARI, LAR 42-26 win over SF

Key Injuries: Gray Zabel, Kobie Turner

Hubbard: This is the game of the week, and maybe even the year. Very rarely do you see the top two teams in our power rankings going head-to-head, but here we are. Sticking true to my rankings, I think the Los Angeles Rams get the job done, but Seattle makes this very interesting. I’ll even say the Rams win it on a game-winning field goal as time expires. Rams 30, Seahawks 27

Wood: I’ve listened to the media bluster all week. “The Rams are amazing.” “The Seahawks haven’t beaten anyone good.” I really hope the ‘Hawks prove them wrong. I so badly want to see Sam Darnold step up in the big moment. We already know Matthew Stafford will every time. Seahawks 31, Rams 30

Singh: Both teams enter this matchup red-hot, and this feels like a true coin-flip game. The Rams’ offense is humming, but Seattle’s heavy personnel looks and improved defensive front give them a blueprint to slow things down and keep it close for four quarters. In a matchup this even, I’ll trust the Seahawks’ physicality to travel and help them grind out a tight one late. Seahawks 26, Rams 24

Coutinho: The Rams have found another gear and could take a huge step towards securing the NFC West. They’ve been dominating with huge wins in the last three. The Seahawks are unbeaten on the road, but this is their toughest test yet, and I just don’t see it. Rams 30, Seahawks 23

49ers at Cardinals

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LVIII San Francisco 49ers press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Feb 7, 2024 Las Vegas, NV, USA San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Las Vegas Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexTeradax 20240207_jla_st3_111

Game Time: Sunday, 4:05 pm at State Farm Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison Williams

Game Odds: SF -2.5, O/U 49.5

PFF Rankings: SF Offense 8th, Defense 29th, ARI Offense 24th, Defense 18th

Recent Matchups: SF 42-26 loss to LAR, ARI 44-22 loss to SEA

Key Injuries: Brandon Aiyuk, Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, Jonah Williams, Will Johnson

Hubbard: This NFC West matchup is not quite as interesting, but should still be a pretty good game. I know Arizona got blown out last week, but so did San Francisco. Jacoby Brissett is playing pretty well, so I think Arizona can keep pace with San Fran, but the 49ers pull it out late. 49ers 24, Cardinals 20

Wood: I like Brissett, I do. But this team isn’t competing in the division. I think San Fran dominates this one, much like Seattle did last week. 49ers 38, Cardinals 14

Singh: The 49ers looked rough last week. Cardinals play hard, but the inconsistency at QB and lack of firepower make it tough to trust them in a divisional game against a talented, though banged-up, Niners squad. San Francisco’s defense should tighten up just enough while the offense controls the tempo. 49ers 27, Cardinals 20

Coutinho: Last time, the 49ers won it off Eddy Pineiro’s boot. There won’t be any such drama this time around, as Mac Jones has really settled in. Brissett will keep things interesting, but ever since the last 49ers game, the Cardinals have only managed to keep one team (the Cowboys) to under 20. 49ers 30, Cardinals 21

Ravens at Browns

Imago Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 shakes off Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins 96 during a first down pass to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers during the third quarter of the Ravens home opener at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, September 14, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA BAL20250914137 DAVIDxTULIS

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Huntington Bank Field

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Game Odds: BAL -8.5, O/U 40.5

PFF Rankings: BAL Offense 16th, Defense 21st, CLE Offense 32nd, Defense 1st

Recent Matchups: BAL 27-19 win over MIN, CLE 27-20 loss to NYJ

Key Injuries: Marlon Humphrey, Justice Hill, Carson Schwesinger, Harold Fannin Jr.

Hubbard: This game is easily the weakest of the afternoon window. Baltimore is rolling right now, and Cleveland is going backwards. Dillon Gabriel isn’t the future in Ohio, but it doesn’t seem like a change is coming anytime soon. Baltimore by a lot. Ravens 28, Browns 10

Wood: This will be an ugly AFC North trenches battle. But the Ravens are so much more motivated, and getting healthier every week. Dre’Mont Jones continues to be a difference maker this week. Ravens 30, Browns 14

Singh: Ravens finally look like the team many expected, with Lamar Jackson settling in and the defense finding its rhythm again. Cleveland continues to battle, but the uncertainty at QB and lack of offensive punch make it difficult to see them keeping up in a divisional game on the road. Baltimore rolls to a fourth win. Ravens 30, Browns 17

Coutinho: It’s not even a contest. Ravens 42, Browns 19

Chiefs at Broncos

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Nov 2, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 throws the ball in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 20251102_kdn_bk3_575

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Empower Field

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Game Odds: KC -3.5, O/U 44.5

PFF Rankings: KC Offense 9th, Defense 7th, DEN Offense 17th, Defense 7th

Recent Matchups: KC Bye, DEN 10-7 win over LV

Key Injuries: Isiah Pacheco, Alex Singleton, Pat Surtain, J.K. Dobbins

Hubbard: I wish this were the Sunday or Monday night game so we could enjoy Rams vs Seahawks separately, but at least there’s a 20-minute offset between kick-offs. Everything tells me Kansas City should win this game. They’ve got Patrick Mahomes, and the Denver Broncos are struggling offensively, but my gut’s telling me to pick Denver, so I’m going to trust it. This could be ugly. Broncos 18, Chiefs 15

Wood: I’m riding this Broncos bandwagon. I like the defense, I like home-field advantage here. This is a selfish pick, as I’m just looking for the Chiefs to finally declare they’re not up to the task this year. Broncos 28, Chiefs 27

Singh: Chiefs are coming off a bye, which is usually the moment Andy Reid sharpens every edge, and Patrick Mahomes typically responds with one of his cleaner performances. Chiefs steady the ship and reclaim control of the West. Chiefs 27, Broncos 23

Coutinho: Coutinho: Some believe the Broncos’ 8-2 record is all because of their easier schedule. But don’t underestimate momentum. Will it be enough when the Chiefs visit Mile High? No. The Broncos did get their bad game out of the way (the abomination against the Raiders), but against the Chiefs, you need to play ‘good’ football just to lose with dignity. I don’t see the Broncos jumping to that next level, as Mahomes will be excellent. Chiefs 24, Broncos 21

Lions at Eagles

Imago 2025 NFL, American Football Herren, USA Regular Season: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff 16 throwing a pass during the NFL regular season game at Northwest Stadium in Landover Maryland on November 9, 2025. The Detroit Lions defeated the Washington Commanders 44-22 Jeff Scudder / Image of Landover Maryland United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: x xJeffxScudderx JeffxScudderx iosphotos385328

Game Time: Sunday, 8:20 pm at Lincoln Financial Field

Where to Watch: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Game Odds: PHI -1.5, O/U 47.5

PFF Rankings: DET Offense 4th, Defense 4th, PHI Offense 6th, Defense 12th

Recent Matchups: DET 44-22 win over WAS, PHI 10-7 win over GB

Key Injuries: Penei Sewell, Kerby Joseph, Aidan Hutchinson, Lane Johnson

Hubbard: I’m not quite sure Philadelphia should be favored in this game. Their offense struggled greatly on Monday night, but their defense did look really good. On the other side, Detroit’s offense played one of its best games of the season last week. I just don’t think Philly can keep up. Lions 31, Eagles 23

Wood: “The Eagles aren’t pretty, they just win.” OK, great narrative. That ends here. They lose ugly this week. Lions 38, Eagles 14

Singh: Lions finally look like they’ve rediscovered their explosive rhythm on offense, and this matchup feels like the perfect stage for them to prove it. Philly has the talent edge on paper, but their inconsistency keeps showing up in big moments. In a potential playoff preview, I like the Lions to grab a statement win on the road. Lions 28, Eagles 24

Coutinho: The Eagles’ defense stifled NFC North opposition last week and will look to repeat it this week. Hurts and the offense should fancy their chances against a defense that gave up 22 points against a second-string Commanders offense. Eagles 20, Lions 17

Cowboys at Raiders

Imago October 26, 2025: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 scrambles trying to find an open man in the first half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20251026_zma_c04_191 Copyright: xDerekxRegensburgerx

Game Time: Monday, 8:15 pm at Allegiant Stadium

Where to Watch: ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge

Game Odds: DAL -3.5, O/U 50.5

PFF Rankings: DAL Offense 7th, Defense 32nd, LV Offense 25th, Defense 30th

Recent Matchups: DAL Bye, LV 10-7 loss to DEN

Key Injuries: Logan Wilson, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Geno Smith

Hubbard: Snooooooooozer. I know the Dallas Cowboys are the biggest brand in the NFL, but I’m tired of watching them in primetime. They play well in early windows, but every time they’re on national TV, they seem to crap the bed. This feels similar to the Arizona game a couple of weeks ago, but they should still win. Cowboys 30, Raiders 21

Wood: I keep trying to convince myself, let alone others, “These trades matter. Cowboys win this, beat the Eagles, and then shock the Chiefs, they’re right back in it.” Dallas will win this one for Marcus Kneeland. One win at a time, Dallas. Just win one. Cowboys 34, Raiders 21

Singh: Cowboys enter this one playing with heavy hearts after the tragic loss of Kneeland. With CeeDee Lamb back at full strength and Quinnen Williams boosting the defensive front, Dallas simply has too much talent and firepower for the Raiders to keep pace. Emotions will be high, but the Cowboys should channel them into a strong, focused performance. Cowboys 31, Raiders 20

Coutinho: If there’s ever a game where both teams would find a way to lose, it’s this one. The Cowboys have struggled, but the Raiders have struggled even more. Prescott, Pickens, and Lamb should really run riot on Monday Night Football. I’m starting Dak this week on my fantasy team. I see big numbers. Cowboys 34, Raiders 18