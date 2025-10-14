Week 7 NFL QB Rankings: Patrick Mahomes and Michael Penix Make Big Leaps

Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season is officially over, and it’s the time of the week when we start ranking just about everything. Obviously, team power rankings are what everyone wants to see, but fans also love seeing how their starting quarterback stacks up against the rest of the league.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Today, I’m going to rank all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks and see where they rank compared to last week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
32. Cooper Rush, Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: 32
Hopefully, this is the last week Cooper Rush is on the list. With the Baltimore Ravens on a bye, Lamar Jackson hopefully can come back for Week 8.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Stats: 303 yards, 4 INT
Key Starters Injured: Ronnie Stanley, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Ricard
AD
31. Justin Fields, New York Jets
Last Week: 20
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Justin Fields is bad. I tried to make excuses and talk about how much he’s used his legs, but the fact of the matter is, he shouldn’t be a starting quarterback in the NFL.
Stats: 799 yards, 235 rushing yards, 7 TD
Key Starters Injured: Braelon Allen, Alijah Vera-Tucker
30. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: 30
Geno Smith has been on the struggle bus this year. He’s already thrown 10 interceptions and has just looked like a shell of himself from his time in Seattle. Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s not the starter much longer, but Pete Carroll has a soft spot for him.
Stats: 1,350 yards, 7 TD, 10 INT
Key Starters Injured: Brock Bowers
29. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns
Last Week: 31
Dillon Gabriel is playing safe football. He’s not making big throws, but he’s also not putting the ball in harm’s way. It’s just hard to put him any higher without seeing what he can really do with a full playbook.
Stats: 430 yards, 3 TD
Key Starters Injured: Cedric Tillman, Dawand Jones
28. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
I believe Cam Ward has an incredibly high ceiling in the NFL, but he has one of the worst supporting casts in the league and just hasn’t had time to throw. With the coaching change, I don’t think we’ll see his true potential until next season.
Stats: 1,101 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT
Key Starters Injured: JC Latham, Bryce Oliver
27. Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: 29
Joe Flacco’s first week with the Cincinnati Bengals was a success. He threw for 200+ yards and two touchdowns and didn’t turn the ball over once. They didn’t win, but they were competitive against one of the best teams in the league.
Stats: 1,034 yards, 4 TD, 6 INT
Key Starters Injured: Joe Burrow, Lucas Patrick, Mike Gesicki
26. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Last Week: 24
It’s hard to tell whether or not Kyler Murray will be back in action next week, so I’m going to play it safe and just say he’s the starter in Arizona. He hasn’t played particularly badly, but Jacoby Brissett looked better in his place, so he has to be towards the bottom of the list.
Stats: 962 yards, 173 rushing yards, 7 TD (total), 3 INT
Key Starters Injured: James Conner, Trey Benson
25. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: 22
Tua Tagovailoa has had a pretty good season, throwing for 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns, but the turnovers have been killer. He’s currently third in the league in interceptions, and the Dolphins have been struggling because of it.
Stats: 1,213 yards, 11 TD, 7 INT
Key Starters Injured: Liam Eichenberg, Tyreek Hill
24. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
Last Week: 23
Spencer Rattler did nothing to tank his stock this week, but he did nothing to improve it either. He’s exceeded my expectations as a Saints fan, but there’s still plenty of room for growth. He’s proven he can develop, so I expect him to keep getting better.
Stats: 1,217 yards, 143 rushing yards, 6 TD, INT
Key Starters Injured: Bub Means
23. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: 25
Bryce Young’s stock is rising. He’s had back-to-back solid performances and just out-dueled Dak Prescott this weekend. I’ve always been a believer in Young, so I’ll buy any stock someone wants to sell me.
Stats: 1,150 yards, 10 TD, 5 INT
Key Starters Injured: Jalen Coker, Jonathon Brooks, Chuba Hubbard
22. Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: 19
Carson Wentz was a casualty of the bye week. He didn’t have a chance to show off, and others below him had some good games, which helped them leapfrog him.
Stats: 759 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT
Key Starters Injured: J.J. McCarthy, Aaron Jones, Rondale Moore
21. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Last Week: 27
Jaxson Dart has been a roller coaster thus far. He started off with a good game, then turned it over three times against the New Orleans Saints before having another big game in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles. I wasn’t sure where to put him, but he’s shown some traits of an elite quarterback, so I’ll be a bit generous this week.
Top Stories
Stats: 508 yards, 167 rushing yards, 6 TD, 2 INT
Key Starters Injured: Darius Slayton, Malik Nabers
20. Michael Penix, Atlanta Falcons
Last Week: 26
Michael Penix proved me wrong. He started the season off slow, but has been lights out in his last two games, throwing for 563 yards and three touchdowns during that span. I want to see him be more consistent, but if he can do that, he’ll continue to climb this list throughout the year.
Stats: 1,168 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT
Key Starters Injured: Darnell Mooney
19. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Last Week: 18
C.J. Stroud has just been mediocre this year. He didn’t play well in the Houston Texans’ first three games, but balled out against two-week opponents. Now he’s come off a bye, so the Texans’ game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday will tell us a lot.
Stats: 1,076 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT
Key Starters Injured: Joe Mixon, Tank Dell, Justin Watson
18. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: 21
Aaron Rodgers isn’t the same guy he once was, but he is exactly what the Pittsburgh Steelers need. He’s been decisive and accurate and hasn’t made too many mistakes. He’s not going to lead a 30+ points per game offense, but the Steelers don’t need that with their defense.
Stats: 1,021 yards, 10 TD, 3 INT
Key Starters Injured: Calvin Austin Jr.
17. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: 17
Jalen Hurts’ stats look really good on paper, but he’s just not playing good football. He’s missing pretty much every shot downfield, and his receivers are completely unhappy. He can still turn things around because he has a great roster around him, but I still believe he’d struggle in literally any other situation.
Stats: 1,172 yards, 195 rushing yards, 13 TD, INT
Key Starters Injured: Landon Dickerson, Johnny Wilson
16. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: 16
Trevor Lawrence did nothing to convince me he’s turning a page this weekend. After a great game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Lawrence and the Jags’ offense were completely shut down against the Seahawks. He’s still getting used to Liam Coen’s system, so I’ll give him a slight pass, but he needs to be better.
Stats: 1,324 yards, 95 rushing yards, 10 TD, 5 INT
Key Starters Injured: Brenton Strange
15. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Last Week: 13
Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels went head-to-head on Monday night. They were neck-and-neck in my rankings going into the night, and Williams was clearly out-dueled by Daniels, so he gets the bump down to 14.
Stats: 1,104 yards, 110 rushing yards, 9 TD, 2 INT
Key Starters Injured: Colston Loveland
14. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Last Week: 14
It was hard to watch Bo Nix operate on Sunday morning. I know he was in London, and those games are always tough, but the New York Jets don’t have a great defense. He’s shown flashes of what he was last year, but he needs to be much more consistent.
Stats: 1,277 yards, 124 rushing yards, 10 TD, 4 INT
Key Starters Injured: Ben Powers
13. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Last Week: 16
Daniels had a massive game against the Bears, which launched him from No. 16 to No. 13 in my QB power rankings. If he’d been healthy for the whole year, there’s a good chance he’d be in the top 10, but some guys have just been performing all season, so they get the nod over Daniels.
Stats: 860 yards, 162 rushing yards, 7 TD, INT
Key Starters Injured: Terry McLaurin, Sam Cosmi, Austin Ekeler
12. Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: 7
Mac Jones came back to Earth on Sunday. He still got his 300+ yards, but he didn’t throw a single touchdown and had two costly turnovers. Jones is still a very solid quarterback, but his magical run may be coming to an end.
Stats: 1,252 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT
Key Starters Injured: Ricky Pearsall, Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, George Kittle
11. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: 10
Daniel Jones is still playing some great football, but I think all the guys above him would be doing just as well, if not better, if they were in the same offense. Jones is being aided by the best rushing attack in football, but still, you have to give credit where it’s due.
Stats: 1,502 yards, 76 rushing yards, 12 TD, 3 INT
Key Starters Injured: Alec Pierce
10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: 12
Justin Herbert and Jones have nearly identical stat lines, but I’m putting Herbert over him because he’s doing it with far less. Herbert is without his top two running backs and his starting tackle, and now he’s down one of his top receivers. LA has been plagued with injuries, but Herbert’s still playing well.
Stats: 1,493 yards, 155 rushing yards, 10 TD, 4 INT
Key Starters Injured: Joe Alt, Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris, Quentin Johnston
9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: 8
Jordan Love has obviously taken the next step the Green Bay Packers hoped he’d take this season, and it’s resulted in a 3-1-1 record. He’s been great, but there are eight guys who have just been playing at a whole different level than everyone else.
Stats: 1,259 yards, 9 TD, 2 INT
Key Starters Injured: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Anthony Belton
8. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: 9
Sam Darnold is playing at a borderline All-Pro level right now. Through six games, he’s thrown for 1,500+ yards, 11 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He’s leading one of the best offenses in football, and probably deserves to be higher, but there have been so many good quarterbacks this season.
Stats: 1,541 yards, 11 TD, 3 INT
Key Starters Injured: Josh Jones
7. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Last Week: 11
Drake Maye has made a very big impression this season. He’s fifth in yards and eighth in touchdowns this year, and he’s doing it without an elite supporting cast. He’s cut the New England Patriots‘ rebuild time in half. They are a legit threat for the playoffs this year.
Stats: 1,522 yards, 138 rushing yards, 13 TD, 2 INT
Key Starters Injured: Antonio Gibson
6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Last Week: 4
Josh Allen needs some help at receiver. He has a bunch of good guys, but none that are great. He’s playing great football, but he’s being held back by his supporting cast. If he had Jared Goff’s weapons, he’d easily jump him, but unfortunately, that’s not reality.
Stats: 1,397 yards, 254 rushing yards, 12 TD, 2 INT
Key Starters Injured: Curtis Samuel, Dalton Kincaid
5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Last Week: 5
It feels disrespectful to put Jared Goff at five, considering he’s leading the NFL in passing touchdowns, but that just goes to show how loaded the top four is. If he didn’t struggle in the second half against the Chiefs, he’d probably be top three, but the Lions’ offense just couldn’t get anything going in their biggest game of the season.
Stats: 1,390 yards, 14 TD, 2 INT
Key Starters Injured: Kalif Raymond, Taylor Decker
4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: 3
There is a very real case for Dak Prescott to be in the top three, but once again, the top of this list has been so elite, it’s hard to justify putting him over any of the top three. He’s still in the thick of the MVP race, but for now, he’s No. 4.
Stats: 1,617 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT
Key Starters Injured: CeeDee Lamb, KaVonte Turpin, Tyler Booker
3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: 2
It’s ridiculous that, after throwing for 1,684 yards and 12 touchdowns in six games, Matthew Stafford is only No. 3 on this list. But here we are. The top two are in a tier of their own this season, and if it weren’t for some bad weather, Stafford might be up there with them. He’s still got plenty of time to make up some ground, though.
Stats: 1,684 yards, 12 TD, 2 INT
Key Starters Injured: Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein, Colby Parkinson, Tutu Atwell
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: 6
Patrick Mahomes is having his first MVP-caliber regular season since 2022. Through six games, Mahomes has totaled over 1,700 yards of offense and scored 15 touchdowns while turning it over twice. There’s a case for him to be No. 1, but that spot is Baker Mayfield’s until he has a bad game.
Stats: 1,514 yards, 222 rushing yards, 15 TD, 2 INT
Key Starters Out: Rashee Rice, Josh Simmons
1. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: 1
Baker Mayfield has been the best quarterback in football this season. He’s been without his top three receivers for basically the entire year, and now his young rookie is out. All he did in response was throw for 256 yards and two scores while completing 74 percent of his passes to win on Sunday. He’s my MVP right now, and until he proves otherwise, he’s the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL.
Stats: 1,539 yards, 158 rushing yards, 12 TD, INT
Key Starters Injured: Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT