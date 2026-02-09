Where Does the Seahawks’ 2025 Team Rank Among 21st Century Super Bowl Champions?

The 2025 Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl LX champions. They’ve reached the pinnacle of professional football and became the 17th franchise in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls. They started the year with 60-to-1 odds to win it all, which is something just two other teams in NFL history (2001 Patriots and 1999 Rams) have done. This was a storybook year for Seattle, and it’s one many will never forget, especially after their dominant performance in the Super Bowl.

As sports fans, we have a bad habit of comparing everything. Whether it’s comparing the best Super Bowl champions, or the best players or whatever, we can never just sit back and enjoy anything. So that’s exactly what we’re going to do today. There have been 26 Super Bowl champions since 2000, so today, we’re going to see where the 2025 Seahawks team stacks up against the best Super Bowl winners of the 21st century.

Before the Super Bowl, my boss and I did a countdown of the 25 best Super Bowl-winning teams in NFL history, so make sure to check that out as well.

1. 2004 Patriots

The 2004 New England Patriots are the best team of the 21st century. They were absolutely dominant on both sides of the ball, scoring 27.5 PPG and giving up just 16.4. They went 14-2 in the regular season, including 7-1 against teams with a winning record, and dominated the Divisional Round and AFC Championship. Philadelphia gave them a run for their money in the Super Bowl, but Tom Brady and Co. were able to come out on top.

2. 2016 Patriots

The 2016 Patriots team was nearly as good as the 2004 team. They also went 14-2 in the regular season and ran through their first two playoff opponents, winning by an average of 18.5 points per game en route to the Super Bowl. They famously fell behind 28-3 in the Falcons, but were good enough to erase the biggest deficit in Super Bowl history to come from behind and win. On top of that, they ranked top-three in both scoring offense and defense this season. Easily one of the best teams since the turn of the century.

3. 2013 Seahawks

The 2013 Seahawks were headlined by the Legion of Boom, one of the best and most exciting defenses to watch this century. Their offense was solid, averaging 25.7 PPG, but their defense allowed just 14.4 PPG in an era where offenses were scoring more points than ever. In the Super Bowl, they held a Peyton Manning-led Broncos team to just eight points. The same team that broke scoring records and averaged 36.4 PPG in the regular season. This defense might’ve been better than their 2025 one.

4. 2000 Ravens

Want to talk about a dominant defense? The 2000 Baltimore Ravens have everyone beat. Their defense gave up 10.3 PPG, which is the least PPG a team has given up this century, and their dominance didn’t stop in the postseason. In three playoff games, the Ravens surrendered 20 total points (6.7 PPG) while winning by an average margin of 18 PPG. Their defense was certainly the best of this century and arguably the best of all time.

5. 2024 Eagles

The 2024 Philadelphia Eagles have to be considered one of the best Super Bowl teams since 2000. Offensively, they averaged 27.2 PPG, but their defense was even more dominant, giving up 17.8 per contest. They went 14-3 in the regular season (two of which came in September) with six wins over teams with a winning record. In the playoffs, they capped off a dominant postseason run with a 40-22 win over the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs, but if you watched the game, you know that final score was much closer than it really was.

6. 2025 Seahawks

Here’s where I put the 2025 Seahawks. Maybe it’s a little bit of recency bias, but the way they ended the season was just incredible. Over their last nine games, Seattle gave up a tad over 13 PPG, but if you take out their two matchups against the Rams, who had the No. 1 scoring offense in the league, that number drops to 8.1 over their last seven. Those are some insane numbers. And to cap it off with one of the most dominant performances we’ve seen in the Super Bowl? That alone jumps them a couple of spots.

7. 2002 Buccaneers

It was extremely close between the 2025 Seattle Seahawks and the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but I had to knock Jon Gruden’s unit down to No. 7. They had an incredibly dominant defense as well, giving up 12.3 PPG in both the regular season and postseason, but their offense just wasn’t quite as good as Seattle’s.

8. 2008 Steelers

Another team with a dominant defense, but an average offense, was the 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers. Their defense was probably the third-best this century behind the 2000 Ravens and 2002 Buccaneers, giving up 13.9 PPG, but their offense was 22nd in scoring. However, their offense came alive when it mattered most in the postseason, scoring 35, 23 and 27 points en route to a Super Bowl victory. If their offense played that well throughout the entire year, they’d be higher on this list, but they’re still one of the best champions since 2000.

9. 2009 Saints

The 2009 New Orleans Saints are the opposite of many teams we’ve talked about in this article. Instead of having a dominant defense, they ran through teams with their offense, which averaged over 31 PPG in the regular season and 35.7 PPG in the postseason en route to their lone Super Bowl title. This team has a case for being the best offense to ever win the Super Bowl.

10. 2017 Eagles

If the 2017 Eagles had Carson Wentz the whole year, they could’ve been higher on this list. But who knows, maybe if he doesn’t get injured, the Eagles don’t win the Super Bowl that year. Nick Foles played out of his mind, and there’s no guarantee Wentz could’ve outdueled Brady in the Super Bowl. Either way, not many teams are capable of winning it all with a backup quarterback, so that shows you how talented this team was.