Where Would a Seventh Super Bowl Rank Among the Patriots’ Most Meaningful Championships?

The New England Patriots are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowls in NFL history, with six. With a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the Patriots could become the first team in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi Trophy seven times. And with the way these two franchises are trending, they could continue to put distance between themselves and the Steelers in the future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Patriots enter this game as 4.5-point underdogs, which is a pretty significant spread for a Super Bowl. Luckily for them, history is on their side. Five teams in NFL history have been exactly 4.5-point underdogs in the Super Bowl. Those teams are 4-1 straight up.

So, if the Patriots can become the fifth team to win as 4.5-point underdogs, where would this Super Bowl rank compared to their others? I consulted with my Patriots fan boss to make this list, and we had to compromise on a couple, but here’s what we came up with.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Super Bowl XXXVI

Imago SUPER BOWL XXXVI Feb 3, 2002 New Orleans, LA, USA FILE PHOTO New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady 12 in action against the St. Louis Rams during Super Bowl XXXVI at the Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17 and Brady was named the games most valuable player. New Orleans Louisiana UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xUSAxTODAYxSportsx 4817974

They always say there’s nothing like your first, right? Every NFL fan remembers their first Super Bowl victory (unless your a fan of a team without one, then it sucks to suck), and that’s no different for fans of the franchise with the most Super Bowl victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Super Bowl was especially sweet for those Patriots fans who were around to see their team lose two Super Bowls in 1986 and 1997 before winning their first. As a Saints fan, I remember watching them win it when I was seven years old, and even if they won it next year, I’m not sure it would be more meaningful than their first. This one will be remembered for years, especially because they were massive underdogs.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Super Bowl LIII

They always say there’s nothing like your last, right? No…Okay, I’ll stop.

On a more serious note, as an outside observer whose favorite team has only ever won one Super Bowl, tying the record for the most Super Bowls in NFL history has to mean something, right? Plus, this was their last one with Tom Brady, and even though he left, Pats fans still love the guy.

I know this was arguably the most boring Super Bowl in the past decade, but to Patriots fans, this one has to have meant a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Super Bowl LI

This is one Tim and I disagreed on. From a pure entertainment standpoint, this might be No. 1. Seeing your team erase a 25-point deficit and win in the Super Bowl overtime has to be a feeling of pure ecstasy. It had to be the most thrilling watch of the six wins thus far, and in his mind, that counts for a lot.

However, I was thinking, did this one really mean all that much? They were just a couple of years removed from winning their fourth Super Bowl, and what does five really do for you? Put you in second place all time? Again, from an entertainment and bragging rights POV, this was great. From an overall legacy standpoint, I think some of the others were more meaningful.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Tim is the Patriots fan, so I gave him the benefit of the doubt here and put it at No. 3.

4. Super Bowl XLIX

Everyone was enamored with the Patriots’ dynasty after they won three in four years, but after winning their third, they didn’t win again for nine more years (I know, so horrible!). They were always really good, and even lost two Super Bowls in between their third and fourth win, so Super Bowl XLIX meant a lot to the fanbase.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of ending a nine-year drought, this might’ve been the most thrilling ending to a Super Bowl in NFL history. Jermaine Kearse made that “BS” reception, as Tim recalls it, to set the Seahawks up at the five-yard line. They chewed some clock to make sure New England didn’t have a chance to go back at them, but we all know what happened next…Why didn’t you give it to Beastmode?

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Super Bowl LX

If the Patriots do indeed win it all this year, I think it would be their fifth most meaningful Super Bowl in franchise history. I don’t think this team comes close to being one of their best teams, but proving you can win it all again without the likes of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady has to feel pretty dang good. Oh, and I almost forgot to mention that it would give them the record for the most Super Bowls by any franchise in NFL history.

However, I had to drop it to five because Patriots fans are spoiled. I know you guys struggled sooooo much for the six years between Super Bowl appearances, but outside of this giving you the most Super Bowls of all time, would it really move you like the others did?

Everyone hated the New England dynasty and was ecstatic when Brady left, and they were relegated to the bottom of the league (myself included), just for them to get right back to the Super Bowl before 27 other teams could make it. It’s just cruel, man. Can’t Boston sports fans go through some hardship for once in their lives?

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Super Bowl XXXIX

Imago Jacksonville,FL:–2/6/2005–GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/JIM DAVIS:The Patriots celebrate their victory, as the clock runs out, the Eagles Terrell OWens is in the foreground left. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS , SUPER BOWL XXXIX — Library Tag 01072006 Sports Library Tag 08142009

The term dynasty is loosely defined in the world of sports. Some people think you have to win three in a decade, but to me, a true dynasty is a team that wins three championships in a four, maybe five-year span if you’re being generous. That’s real dominance. I’m not sure if that’s what anyone else thinks or why I think that, but in my head, that’s what it is. Winning Super Bowl XXXIX helped the Patriots become a true dynasty in my book.

Winning this Super Bowl meant a lot to the fanbase and the franchise as a whole, but when you stack up against the rest, it’s hard to find a place for it higher on this list.

7. Super Bowl XXXVIII

It’s hard to say any Super Bowl is not meaningful, because they all are tremendously meaningful to the fanbase, staff, players and everyone else involved with the team. However, if I had to pick one to be last, it would be this one. It was the meat of their dynasty sandwich, and I don’t know, it just doesn’t feel that special compared to the other five (potentially six).

Fun fact: This is the Super Bowl with the most roman numerals in its name, and it will be until Super Bowl LXXXXIII (88).