Who’s the Most Complete Quarterback in the NFL?

Essentials Inside The Story Drake Maye led the 2025 season with a record-breaking 72% completion rate.

Evaluating if Patrick Mahomes’ postseason success outweighs Maye’s historic regular season efficiency numbers.

Discover which elite signal-caller officially claims the number one overall spot.

It’s that time of year where news is slow, so we start ranking everything to do with the NFL. There really is no win to ranking players, teams or anything else. At the end of the day, you’re pissing off 31 fan bases who think their favorite player or team should be higher, and the only ones who are truly happy are the fans of whoever is No. 1.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With that said, I’m going to be ranking one of the most controversial things in football: quarterbacks. Everyone has an idea of who the top guys are, but it’s almost impossible for everyone to agree on a definitive list. Instead of arbitrarily ranking the 10 best quarterbacks in the league, I decided to do things a little bit differently to get a more accurate result.

ADVERTISEMENT

I broke down and ranked each quarterback on a scale of 1-10 in five different categories: clutch, downfield passing, scrambling, accuracy, and arm talent. I then added up their total score and ranked them based on that. Remember, this is not necessarily the best quarterbacks in the league, but the most well-rounded.

So, who is the most complete quarterback in the league? Let’s find out.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Dak Prescott

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Cowboys vs Eagles Nov 05 November 5, 2023: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 works under pressure during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Eric Canha/CSM Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media Philadelphia PA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231105_zma_c04_694.jpg EricxCanhax csmphotothree209073

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Clutch: 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranking Dak Prescott’s clutch gene was hard. On one hand, he’s led 26 game-winning drives in his career. On the other hand, he’s 2-5 in the playoffs (though that’s largely due to his defense). A six felt too low, and an eight felt too high, so I landed on a seven.

ADVERTISEMENT

Downfield Passing: 8

I don’t think Dak gets enough love as a deep ball thrower. He wasn’t great at it early in his career, but since 2019, he’s never posted a PFF grade lower than 90 when throwing 20+ yards downfield. In 2025, he finished second in yards, eighth in touchdowns, and eighth in completion percentage on deep throws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scrambling: 5

Dak used to be more mobile than he is now. He doesn’t take off and run much anymore, with under 200 rushing yards in five of his last six seasons after cracking that mark in each of his first four. He can still pick up first downs when he needs to, but I wouldn’t say he’s a great scrambler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accuracy: 7

One thing Prescott has prided himself on is being accurate. He’s completed fewer than 65 percent of his throws twice in his career, and he only had three seasons with more than 10 interceptions. He’s not among the best in the world, but he’s a very accurate thrower of the football.

Arm Talent: 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Prescott’s arm talent is above average, but it’s nothing crazy. He can make most throws on the field, but he can’t launch it 60+ yards, falling off his back foot like some guys in the league. But he can put enough zip on the ball and layer it over defenders when he needs to.

Total: 34

9. Justin Herbert

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago January 11, 2026 Foxborough, MA, USA Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 warms up prior to the AFC Wildcard playoff game between Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Foxborough United States – ZUMAc04_ 20260111_zma_c04_373 Copyright: xAnthonyxNesmithx

Clutch: 5

Justin Herbert has led 19 game-winning drives in his career, but he has not proven he can show up in the postseason. I do believe he’s getting a bit too much hate for his performance against New England, given he was playing with the worst OL in the league, but still, he needs to be better.

Downfield Passing: 8

Herbert has one of the biggest arms in the league, and he can routinely make downfield throws, but there are certainly others who are more accurate down the field. He’s ranked outside the top-10 in completion percentage 20+ yards downfield in two of the last three seasons.

Scrambling: 6

Herbert’s a lot like Prescott mobility-wise. He can certainly get out and move when he needs to, but he’s not a threat to break off a big 25+ yard run every time he escapes the pocket. I will say, he had to do a bit more scrambling this year because of his OL, and he put up some impressive numbers.

Accuracy: 7

Herbert and Prescott have almost identical completion percentages and touchdown numbers in their careers. Both guys are definitely above average accuracy-wise, but they’re routinely outside of the top-10 in the league.

Arm Talent: 9

We all know Herbert has one of the best arms in the league. He can make pretty much any throw on the field, and he can do it from inside or outside the pocket. He has an absolute cannon for an arm, so he certainly deserves a nine in this category.

Total: 35

8. Jayden Daniels

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders Nov 2, 2025 Landover, Maryland, USA Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 looks to pass against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon 21 during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Landover Northwest Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAmberxSearlsx 20251102_ams_si2_029

Clutch: 8

It’s hard to judge Jayden Daniels’ clutch gene because the Washington Commanders were so bad this year, but based on his rookie season, it’s hard to say he isn’t clutch. He completely turned Washington’s franchise around and played very, very well in the postseason.

Downfield Passing: 7

Again, all you can really go off of with Daniels is his rookie season, and he was a pretty solid downfield passer. On passes 20+ yards downfield, Daniels threw for 680 yards and seven touchdowns, but he did turn the ball over three times and had a 9.3 percent turnover-worthy play rate.

Scrambling: 9

I don’t think I need to explain much here. Outside of Lamar Jackson, Daniels is the most mobile quarterback in the league. When he gets outside the pocket, he is a huge threat.

Accuracy: 7

In 2024, Daniels completed 69 percent of his throws. That’s a very high number for a rookie, but that figure dropped to 60 percent in 2025 (with a much smaller sample size). I wanted to give him an eight here, but I had to penalize him a point for such a low completion rate this year. I do think he will bounce back and get that number back up in the high 60s in 2026.

Arm Talent: 7

I wouldn’t say Daniels’ arm talent is bad. He’s capable of making a lot of throws downfield, and he can layer passes between defenders. However, I wouldn’t say it’s fantastic either. He can’t rip it 60+ yards downfield like Herbert, but his arm talent is definitely good enough to get by.

Total: 38

7. Joe Burrow

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 looks at the scorebord during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104150

Clutch: 8

Joe Burrow is notorious for having ice in his veins. He never gets too excited in big moments and always manages to make the big play when it needs to be made. I know he only has two playoff appearances, but he’s 5-2 in those games and has played pretty well. I would like a bigger sample size, but it’s hard to say he isn’t clutch.

Downfield Passing: 8

Burrow might not have as big an arm as some of the other guys in the league, but he’s very efficient when passing downfield. He has a 39 to 11 TD to INT ratio in his career when throwing 20+ yards downfield, and if you trim that down to the past four seasons, it’s 25 to five.

Scrambling: 6

Burrow is much like Herbert and Prescott when it comes to scrambling. He can scoot around when he wants to, but he doesn’t rely on his legs to make big plays. He’s above average, but nothing special as a runner.

Accuracy: 10

Burrow’s 68.5 percent career completion percentage is the best of any quarterback to ever play the game. That’s all I need to say.

Arm Talent: 6

Burrow’s got an above-average arm that can make most of the throws on the field, but I wouldn’t say his arm is his strong suit. He relies a lot more on his accuracy and knowledge of the game to get him by.

Total: 38

6. Lamar Jackson

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 04: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 runs with the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 4, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Ravens at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010401413

Clutch: 5

Lamar Jackson is a fantastic quarterback, but he isn’t very clutch. He’s led 13 game-winning drives, but he has been awful in the playoffs.

Downfield Passing: 8

Jackson doesn’t get enough love as a downfield passer. He doesn’t have the biggest arm or a bunch of big-name receivers, but he continues to make big plays downfield. He has a 15-to-zero TD to INT ratio on throws 20+ yards downfield the past two years.

Scrambling: 10

Yeah, he’s the best at this. No one can dispute that.

Accuracy: 7

Part of being accurate is completion percentage (nearly 65 percent in his career, which isn’t bad, but also isn’t great), but it’s also about not letting your bad throws turn into mistakes, and he’s great at that. He has just 56 interceptions in his 116 games and just one season with 10+ INTs. That’s pretty impressive.

Arm Talent: 8

Jackson’s arm talent is another part of his game that’s undervalued. He never really looks like he’s trying when he uncorks one downfield. For a “running quarterback,” he can sling it.

Total: 38

5. Drake Maye

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 back to pass during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602083185

Clutch: 5

I have full confidence this number will go up as the years go on, but for now, Drake Maye has to get a five in clutch. He played fantastic football throughout the season, but he wasn’t in too many close games, and once he got to the playoffs, he didn’t play very well.

Downfield Passing: 9

Last year, Maye wasn’t great at throwing deep. He had five touchdowns to three picks and completed just a third of his passes 20+ yards downfield. But this year, he made tremendous strides, completing 54.8 percent of his throws for 1,050 yards, nine touchdowns, and one pick when throwing deep.

Scrambling: 7

Maye is an excellent runner of the football. He’s no Lamar Jackson or Jayden Daniels, but when he takes off, he’s a real threat. And the best part about it is, he almost always chooses the right time to run. He rarely tries to force it.

Accuracy: 10

Maye led the league in completion percentage with a 72 percent clip. Nobody else was even above 70 percent. And it’s not like he was just dinking and dunking, either. He ranked in the top 10 in the league in attempts 20+ yards downfield.

Arm Talent: 8

I wouldn’t say Maye’s arm talent is exceptional like Herbert’s, but it’s not far off. He can get a lot of air under his throws, but he’s also confident throwing outside the numbers and layering the ball between defenders.

Total: 39

4. Matthew Stafford

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 04: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 prior to an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on January 4, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Greg Fiore/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Cardinals at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2601400311

Clutch: 10

Matthew Stafford is the active leader in game-winning drives with 50 in his career (which also ranks fifth all time). He’s also one of the best playoff performers we’ve seen in a long time with 3,932 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven picks. He’d be one of my top picks if I needed someone to drive me down the field in a minute to win the game.

Downfield Passing: 10

Stafford has always been a bit of a gunslinger. He loves throwing downfield, and that’s partly because he’s really freaking good at it. In 2025, he posted a 99.9 PFF grade on throws 20+ yards downfield after finishing with the most yards and touchdowns and ranking sixth in completion percentage with just one interception on downfield throws.

Scrambling: 2

A lot of people are going to be upset Stafford isn’t in the top three (because he is a top three quarterback right now), but think about it like this: it’s pretty damn impressive he can crack the top four with a two at scrambling. He’s about as mobile as a refrigerator, but he’s one of the best pure passers in the league.

Accuracy: 8

Stafford used to finish with a low 60s completion percentage every year, but he’s transformed his game and has broken the 65 percent mark in four of his five seasons with the Rams. And it would be higher if he didn’t throw downfield so often.

Arm Talent: 9

As I said earlier, Stafford is a gunslinger, and it’s because he trusts his arm so much. He is so sure he can make any throw on the field, he makes it harder on himself by not looking half the time.

Total: 39

3. Caleb Williams

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Nov 16, 2025 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxBeckerx 20251116_tcs_bc9_010

Clutch: 9

I don’t know if there was anyone in the league this year who was more clutch than Caleb Williams. This dude could not stop making game-winning plays in the fourth quarter and overtime. It was largely their fault that they were in some of those holes, but that doesn’t override the clutch factor.

Downfield Passing: 8

Ben Johnson’s offense calls for a lot of deep shots, so he needs a quarterback who can consistently hit on them, and Williams proved to be that guy. He finished the year with 927 yards and 11 touchdowns on deep passes this season, both of which ranked inside the top five. He did throw three picks, though, so his ranking took a little hit there.

Scrambling: 7

I feel like I may be underrating Williams’ scrambling ability here, but I think he and Maye are about on par in that department, so I landed on a seven. He can move and pick up a key first down when you need him to, but he’s not as mobile as some of the top guys in the league.

Accuracy: 7

Williams may have finished with a sub-60 percent completion rate, but that’s largely due to the volume of downfield shots he took. I don’t think he’s on Drake Maye or Joe Burrow’s level accuracy-wise, but his completion percentage this year is not indicative of him as a passer.

Arm Talent: 9

There’s no question that Williams has a great arm. That’s one of the reasons he was so highly touted coming out of college. He can make every throw on the field, and if you don’t believe me, just watch that miracle play he had against the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Not everyone can make that throw.

Total: 40

2. Patrick Mahomes

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Raiders vs Chiefs NOV 29 November 29, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 throws a pass during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Kansas City Mo United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241129_zma_c04_750.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree328443

Clutch: 10

I know Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost a lot of one-score games this year, but you can’t deny Mahomes’ clutch gene. He’s led 24 game-winning drives in his career and is 17-4 in the postseason with an insane 46 to 10 TD to INT ratio in the playoffs. He’s built a reputation as the most clutch quarterback in the league, and he deserves it.

Downfield Passing: 7

Mahomes was one of the best deep ball throwers in the NFL for a long time. But ever since Tyreek Hill left, he’s been far less efficient throwing 20+ yards downfield. Over the past three seasons, Mahomes has a 6 to 13 TD to INT ratio. I’m not going to knock him too hard for that, because he doesn’t have any reliable deep threats, but if that continues into 2026, this rating will keep going down.

Scrambling: 7

Mahomes is another guy who falls into the Drake Maye/Caleb Williams tier of rushers. He’s not a great runner, but he has proven he can always get out of the pocket and pick up a crucial third down in big moments.

Accuracy: 9

Despite taking so many deep shots early in his career, Mahomes’ career completion percentage sits at 66.2 percent, which ranks 12th all-time, and that’s after posting a career-low 62.7 percent this season. I feel like he’s not known for being extremely accurate like Burrow, but he has proven he’s one of the best.

Arm Talent: 9

Mahomes’ arm talent is undeniable. We’ve seen him make throws that not many other players can make. If this were four years ago, it would be a 10, but as I said earlier, his deep ball has been lacking. I don’t know if his arm isn’t what it was when he was 22 or 23 years old, but I can’t give him a perfect score here.

Total: 42

1. Josh Allen

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Josh Allen 17 of the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111545512

Clutch: 8

Josh Allen has had his fair share of bad losses in his career, including this year’s AFC Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos, but he’s also been incredibly clutch. He has 25 game-winning drives in his career, and he’s been one of the best playoff performers in NFL history. His defense has lost him a lot of playoff games, but he can’t get higher than an eight until he proves he can get over the hump in the postseason. An eight feels right to me.

Downfield Passing: 8

Allen has one of the best arms in the league, but he doesn’t take a lot of shots downfield, largely due to the weapons he has around him. He hasn’t had a deep threat since Stefon Diggs was on the team (and he wasn’t necessarily the biggest deep threat), and his downfield numbers have dropped off significantly since then. Given the right weapons, though, he can make a lot of plays downfield.

Scrambling: 9

Josh Allen is as close to a Lamar Jackson as we have in the league. While Jackson is agile, Allen will just run you over. He is always a threat to beat you with his legs.

Accuracy: 8

Allen was a wildly inaccurate passer in the early stages of his career, but his career completion percentage has steadily risen since 2020 and he just set a career-high with a 69.3 percent completion rate. He’s not quite on the level of Mahomes or Burrow or Maye, but he’s slowly sneaking up there.

Arm Talent: 10

I think Josh Allen has the best arm in the league. He can chuck the football 70 yards downfield and force it into tight windows, but he can also layer throws between defenders and put touch on the ball. I don’t think there’s anyone else in the league who can make all the throws he can.

Total: 43