“Flat-Out Lie”: Greg Olsen Blasts Media for Twisting His Words After Malik Nabers’ Rant Against FOX Broadcaster

A public war of words unfolded between New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers and the FOX broadcast crew after the Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 19-11 in Week 9. Nabers went on a rant on social media, criticizing commentator Greg Olsen for what he perceived as insults to his character. Olsen returned fire by slamming media outlets for fabricating quotes that were never said.

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The incident came to a head when a screenshot of a New York Post article was posted on social media by Olsen, which stated he had referred to Nabers as a “bad teammate.” This was immediately shut down on X by the commentator, who wrote,

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“This quote is just a flat-out lie. These words were never said.”

Olsen also posted the broadcast clip on X to clarify, writing, “Since people are going to just make up quotes and put words in my mouth, here were my comments on Malik Nabers. At no point did we ever say he was a bad teammate. Hopefully @nypost and @USATODAY adjust their stories.”

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As heard in the broadcast video, Olsen never used the phrase “bad teammate.” While talking about the mindsets of wide receivers, he states:

“There is a very fine line between being demanding, being a competitor, and all those great things… It just can never cross that it feels like it takes away from the success of your teammate.” At no point did he call Nabers a bad teammate on the air.

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After the game, Nabers took to his Instagram story and went on a rant about the commentary. He wrote,

“If you dnt like the way I play the game, keep the camera off me!! SIMPLE! But @gregolsen88 callin’ me a bad teammate when every team I’ve been on, there’s NOBODY I’ve played with has said dat bout me is crazy!”

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This caused an instant outcry on social media. As Nabers had responded to this specific comment, aggregators assumed that Olsen had said this.

Nabers’ frustration in Week 9 came following an uncharacteristically quiet performance compared to his recent streak. After 4 straight 100-yard games, Nabers was stifled by the Philly defensive backs, only recording 43 yards on 5 receptions. The tension boiled over when Nabers looked frustrated on the sideline after New York took the lead from Isaiah Likely’s touchdown.

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In the fourth quarter, after an end zone pass from J.J. McCarthy fell incomplete on third down, Greg Olsen addressed the missed opportunity on the air, “Listen, you want to demand the ball; you can’t throw that ball any better. That’s a touchdown. You’re a premier player in this league. You’ve got an opportunity there; you’ve got to catch it.”

After the game, Nabers denied claims of being selfish. He demanded accountability and said that the offense had come out slow and had been playing “lackadaisical.” His postgame remarks showed a competitor holding the entire offense to championship standards.