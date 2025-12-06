brand-logo
Steelers vs Ravens: NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football Verdict on Lamar Jackson, DK Metcalf and Others

ByLuke Hubbard

Dec 6, 2025 | 1:30 AM EST

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens have a big-time showdown on Sunday. Both of these teams are 6-6 and leading the AFC North, and with just a few weeks to go, this game could ultimately push one over the edge and give them the leg up they need to secure the division title.

While this game has a ton of playoff implications, it also has a lot of fantasy football implications. This is the final week of the regular season in most leagues, so if you’re still fighting for a playoff spot, this week could make or break your year. With a lot of potential fantasy starters on the field in this game, I went through and broke down the matchup and gave some of my best starts and sits.

Fantasy Breakdown

Before we get into the start, sit recommendations. Here’s a table breaking down how many points each team gives up to each position group, and where that ranks across the league.

PositionSteelersRankRavensRank
QB18.8225th16.9019th
RB19.378th23.2419th
WR37.3930th34.9523rd
TE15.8127th11.538th
DEF5.9216th6.5020th

Note: 32nd means they give up the most points. 1st means they give up the fewest points.

So what does this table mean?

Neither of these defenses have been great throughout the course of the season. The Steelers have actually been pretty good against the run, but they struggle defending the pass. The Ravens have been mediocre in every area, but it’s important to remember that they used to be towards the bottom in every category. As they’ve gotten healthy, they’ve gotten much better in every area, but they’re still a pretty average defense.

There will be opportunities for players to score a lot of fantasy points in this game. Now, it all comes down to figuring out who has the best matchups.

Best Starts

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

This year, Lamar Jackson has been nowhere near the fantasy quarterback we’re used to seeing. He’s scored fewer than eight points in each of his last three games, and it looks like his hamstring injury is still bothering him a little bit. Still, despite that, I think he could play well this week. Pittsburgh’s passing defense has been pretty poor, and if they want to win this game and stay in control of the AFC North, Jackson is going to have to play well. I’m counting on him stepping up in a big moment.

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers has been pretty steady this season. He averages around 12 fantasy points per game, but this week, he has one of the best wide receiver matchups. The Steelers give up over 37 points per game to opposing wide receivers, and Flowers is pretty clearly Baltimore’s WR1. He may not have a massive week, but he should be good for 13+ points.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews hasn’t been himself this year, but that’s largely due to the quarterback play he’s dealt with. Since Jackson returned, he’s been in much better form, scoring 9+ points in four of his five games with Lamar. With Pittsburgh’s struggles defending tight ends this season, Andrews should have a pretty solid game, especially if he can find his way into the end zone.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

I really don’t think the Steelers have very many players I’d start this week, but if I had to pick one, it’d be Jaylen Warren. Even with Kenneth Gainwell eating into his carries, Warren has scored 12+ in each of his last two games, and the Ravens’ run defense isn’t very good. I’m not counting on Warren going for 15+, but he should have a decent day on the ground, and he’s been their go-to back in the red zone the past two weeks.

Best Sits

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has been in a massive slump for the last four games. He hasn’t scored over 13 points during that span, and has been held to single-digits three times. The Steelers’ offense has been struggling, and it’s largely because of Rodgers’ play. I don’t see much changing this week. Baltimore’s defense isn’t great, but it’s much improved from what it was earlier this season. Maybe Rodgers can turn it on for a big rivalry game, but I don’t think so.

DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf was playing really well early in the season, but as Rodgers’ performance has declined, so has Metcalf’s. I still believe he can be a very good receiver, but he’s limited by what Rodgers can do. So, for many of the same reasons I think Rodgers will struggle, I think Metcalf will as well.

Steelers Defense

Outside of one good game against Cincinnati, the Steelers’ defense has been awful this season. They’ve given up 25+ in six of their last seven games, and I know Baltimore’s offense hasn’t been great, even with Jackson in the lineup, but I don’t see Pittsburgh getting too many stops. I believe Baltimore will run away with this thing a bit, so I’d bench Pittsburgh’s defense.

