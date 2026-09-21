Florida Rapper Yung Miami Gives Up on the Dolphins, ‘Officially’ Becomes a Fan of Top AFC Franchise

The Miami Dolphins last lifted the Lombardi Trophy in 1973. Since then, they have been suffering from a 53-year championship drought. With the aspirations of restoring their franchise, the Dolphins made some major changes this offseason. Starting with the hiring of new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley.

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They also moved on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to acquire Malik Willis. However, their new strategies have still not paid off, as the team has stumbled to a 0-2 record after their 35-13 Week 2 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers.

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This losing streak of the Dolphins has now drawn criticism from their fans. Among many, one voice, rapper Yung Miami, stood out as she swore allegiance to the Buffalo Bills as a “true fan ” in her latest X post and wrote,

“I’m not even wasting my time with the Dolphins this year!” Yung Miami wrote on her X, “I’m letting y’all know right now I’m officially a Bills fan!!”

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It isn’t hard to pinpoint why Yung Miami would be disappointed with her former favorite team. The Dolphins struggled immensely under former head coach Mike McDaniel and Tagovailoa. The duo managed just two postseason appearances, while Tagovailoa’s 15 interceptions last season were a career high and ranked second-highest in the league.

Whereas, with Josh Allen under center, the Buffalo Bills have been one of the top franchises in the AFC. The team has reached the postseason seven times since 2018, and Allen is one of the best QBs in the league.

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However, she is not the first celebrity to “bandwagon” to a new team as a die-hard fan. Drake, the “Ultimate Bandwagon Hopper,” has moved on from multiple franchises. He is famous for supporting whichever team or player is winning at the moment.

Drake has been spotted in jerseys of the Kentucky Wildcats (NCAA), Manchester City (Soccer), and the Golden State Warriors, cheering loudly for them. LeBron James is known as a Dallas Cowboys fan. Recently, he switched his allegiance to support the Los Angeles Rams and his hometown Cleveland Browns.

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In a similar manner, Lil Wayne chose the Green Bay Packers over his own home team, the New Orleans Saints.

Yung Miami is known to be a “die-hard fan” of the Miami Dolphins. Born and raised in Miami, Florida, Yung has stood by her team through all the ups and downs for years. She was seen at the Dolphins game along with her kids back in 2023 when Miami was facing the Las Vegas Raiders on November 19.

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However, the way Miami’s 2026 season has started has made her lose hope.

In Week 1, they fell 27-13 to the Raiders, a game they trailed from the first quarter. The Dolphins turned the ball over twice, gave up five sacks, and never threw a red-zone pass. Whereas Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes for the Raiders.

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Week 2 was even worse. The 49ers beat them 35-13, with Brock Purdy going 20-of-22 for 287 yards and two touchdowns while the Dolphins’ offense sputtered, and the 49ers put up 21 points in the third quarter to turn a 14-6 game into a blowout.

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 3 to face the Kansas City Chiefs on September 27 with a losing streak of 0-2.