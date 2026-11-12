“Fools Have No Interest in Understanding”: Deion Sanders Jr. Fires Back at FOX Analyst’s Rant Against Shedeur Sanders After Loss

Deion Sanders Jr. has never been shy about defending his little brother, and this time he brought scripture to the fight. One radio rant about Shedeur Sanders was all it took.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Sanders Jr. reposted a clip of FOX Sports Radio host Rob Parker on X, but shared a Bible verse to make his stance clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“’Fools have no interest in understanding; they only want to air their own opinions.’ Proverbs 18:2″

The clip came from The Odd Couple, Rob Parker’s show with Kelvin Washington. Parker was fired up, putting all the blame on Shedeur Sanders if the Browns fail to make the playoffs this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the Browns don’t make the playoff, you’ll remember this. It’ll be the game that Shedeur couldn’t light up [against] the bad and terrible Saints,” he exclaimed. “Have context in your life. Stop doing these surface-y stats and looking at people and celebrating a loss.

Parker also went on to animatedly mimic fans who are defending Sanders for his performance against New Orleans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Browns lost 23-22 in overtime to a Saints team that had been 2-5. Sanders was starting in place of Deshaun Watson, who had been in the concussion protocol. He went 19 of 31 for 297 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. The game went into overtime, and Sanders had a chance to win it, and perhaps even contend for the QB1 job this season, after finding Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown.

However, Sanders failed to make the two-point conversion needed to edge past the Saints.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parker also pointed out that the Browns failed to deliver when it mattered most.

“But I’m telling you about the numbers, the context. 0-and-2 in the red zone. That’s when they needed him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Parker’s red zone point checks out. Cleveland went 0-for-2 inside the 20, and one of those drives ended when Quinshon Judkins was stopped on fourth-and-goal from New Orleans’ 1-yard line. Sanders was also sacked five times, and some of those happened with him not getting the ball out in time. His accuracy was a decent 61.3%, but his QB rating was a poor 40.2.

Coach Todd Monken said he was proud of the Year 2 QB.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really proud of him,” Monken said. “I mean, I’m really proud of him and how hard he’s worked since I’ve been here. He wasn’t perfect. I wasn’t perfect. … but for a guy that really hasn’t taken snaps with the ones in 10 weeks … to come in there and continue to battle, I’m really, really proud of him. He’s really matured.”

The Browns plan to start Watson against the Houston Texans on Sunday. With the veteran set to return, Sanders is likely headed back to the sideline, giving him some time to reel himself in from the Saints loss.