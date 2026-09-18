Football Doctor Shares Concerning D.J. Moore Update After Bills WR Looks ‘Lifeless’ Following Injury

Buffalo Bills wide receiver D.J. Moore’s night against the Detroit Lions ended earlier than expected. The wide receiver suffered a shoulder and stinger injury with less than three minutes left in the second quarter and was unable to return.

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The injury happened in the second quarter in the end zone as Moore went for a diving catch and landed hard on his left shoulder. He managed to leave the field on his own, with trainers walking alongside him, before heading to the locker room for X-rays to check the injury.

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There was still no clear update on Moore’s condition after the game. Bills head coach Joe Brady told reporters that he did not have any new information on his injury. But now, football doctor Jesse Morse has provided an update on the injury.

“DJ Moore ruled out for the rest of the game,” Morse wrote on X. “2 most likely shoulder injuries: 1. AC Sprain – Type I-III 2. Clavicle fracture. I’m curious if they’re being extra cautious with him since they’re up 17 and keeping him out. If this is a fracture, he’s out 4-8 weeks. If it’s an AC sprain (type I), he could play next week. An AC sprain type II, then he would likely miss 2 weeks.”

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Although the Bills won 41-31 against the Lions, quarterback Josh Allen lost his No. 1 receiver. And the situation looks concerning as Moore seemed clearly affected by the fall. As per a video posted by Brick Center on X, “DJ Moore looked lifeless after injuring his neck/collarbone 😳.”

Moore was brought in to become one of Josh Allen’s main targets in the Bills’ offense. So, losing him to an injury could put more pressure on Allen and the team’s other receivers.

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His production adds up to the hype. With the Chicago Bears in the last three years, Moore has posted two years with over 90 receptions. In the 2025 season, Moore played all 17 games and finished with 50 catches for 682 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Moore also added 79 rushing yards on 15 carries and scored one rushing touchdown.

After joining the Bills, Moore made an immediate impact in his first game of the 2026 season against the Houston Texans. He caught five of his eight targets for 100 yards and one touchdown.

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The team does have other key players like Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman, but adjusting to Moore’s absence might take time.

Along with Moore, the Bills also faced another injury concern during the game.

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Bills Avoid Double Disaster as Keon Coleman Returns From Injury

Wide receiver Keon Coleman also went down during the game and appeared to be in pain. The moment caused concern because Buffalo had already lost D.J. Moore to an injury earlier in the game.

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When Coleman went down, TNF commentator Kirk Herbstreit noticed that trainers were quickly coming onto the field. “They’re waving people out right away,” he said.

The injury appeared to involve Coleman’s lower leg or ankle.

“Looks like your garden-variety low ankle sprain,” Banged Up Bills wrote on its official X account. “Can see the ankle/foot roll under as he falls down. Was able to walk off & get taped up, able to immediately return.”

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Coleman soon returned to the game and finished the first half with 3 catches for 33 yards. The Bills went into halftime with a 27-10 lead over the Lions.

Another setback the team faced came before the game started, as they lost a key defensive player. Their defensive lineman Ed Oliver suffered a hip injury during warmups at Highmark Stadium and was ruled out before kickoff.

The Bills now have some extra time to recover and get their injured players ready. After the Lions game, Buffalo has nine days before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on September 27, giving players more time to rest and recover.