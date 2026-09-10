Football Doctor Shares ‘Worst-Case Scenario’ for Sam Darnold as Seahawks QB Heads for X-Ray After Injury vs. Patriots

All it took was the fifth play of the first drive of the 2026 NFL season to log an underwhelming start for the Seattle Seahawks. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold had an apparent injury that has sparked massive concern among fans.

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Sacked by edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones, who jumped on him from behind to push him to the ground, Darnold sprang back up only to limp off the field. Reality didn’t dawn on him immediately, but he eventually made his way to the medical tent soon after. Jeff Mueller, injury analyst at Fantasy Points who specializes in physical therapy, has projected a grim picture for the Seahawks QB.

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“Sam Darnold limped off to the locker room with a Hip injury,” Mueller wrote on X. “He was driven directly into the ground. Worst case scenario: hip socket fracture to a lesser degree of Tua at Bama. Hopefully it’s not worst case and just a sprain or small labral tear.”

Darnold was initially reported to have suffered a knee injury, but it has now been confirmed that he has injured his hip. After the medical tent, Darnold limped back toward the locker room for X-rays and further examination. Backup quarterback Drew Lock replaced him in the game.

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There are quite the similarities between Darnold’s injury and what Tua Tagovailoa suffered during his final year with the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, the latter was in far worse shape than the Seattle QB.

During a 2019 game against Mississippi State, Tagovailoa dislocated his hip and fractured the posterior wall. It happened when two defenders tackled Tagovailoa, and he drove his right knee into the turf. He took the full weight of both those players, which forced his femur out of the back of the acetabular cup. The hit was brutal enough for his helmet to come off, and his nose was bloodied too.

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Tagovailoa had to be carted off, being unable to walk back to the sidelines. But Alabama missed making the College Football Playoffs that year for the first time since 2014.

Tagovailoa underwent corrective surgery to stabilize and repair the joint, and missed the rest of the 2019 season. During his recovery, he had to use a crutch to move around. The Miami Dolphins took a leap of faith and drafted him fifth overall in 2020. However, entering the season that year as a rookie, he was not very confident in himself.

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“I don’t know if I’ll ever be my old self because when something dramatic like that happens, it’s just a continuous process for me,” Tagovailoa told the press.

The Miami quarterback debuted in Week 6 that year. However, Darnold was on his feet, which is perhaps a promising sign in this bleak night for the 12th. But for now, expect Darnold’s absence for some time.

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Update on Sam Darnold’s status for Patriots game

Insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the quarterback will not be returning to the game. Darnold has left the stadium for further testing, which means it is all on backup QB Drew Lock now.

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Lock played five games for the Seahawks last year and has previously played for the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos. He has started games during his time in Denver, but Lock is nowhere near as accurate as Darnold. The ceilings of players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba could take a hit if Darnold doesn’t return soon.

Head coach Mike MacDonald pledged his support to Darnold.

“We got to pick him up,” he said at halftime. “We got faith in Drew (Lock) & he’s settled into the game now so we should be able to execute our game plan. “But that’s why we say 12 as 1. We got to pick him up.”

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Jalen Milroe, also an Alabama alum, was named the emergency QB3.

For now, the Seahawks and their fans are holding their breath, hoping for Dr Mueller’s optimistic alternative. If it is merely a sprain, Darnold could potentially return in a few days. However, if imaging confirms a hip socket fracture, Seattle will be forced to hand the keys of the franchise over to backup Drew Lock for the remainder of the year.