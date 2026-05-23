Football Sideline Reporter Turns Heads With Chic Black Outfit While Vacationing in Costa Rica

Essentials Inside The Story The reporter started her career behind the camera as a production assistant at ESPN

She is married to former MLB player Will Middlebrooks and has two daughters

Fans suggested she should grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine

It’s the offseason in the NFL, which means the usual hustle and bustle of football takes a backseat, giving reporters a well-deserved break. While fans may find the days a bit quieter, former NFL sideline reporter Jenny Dell has kept the energy flowing. Taking a break from her usual game day buzz, she’s dropping snippets from her vacation.

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“Costa Rican Sunsets & @popflex_active 👙 Vacation mode: activated,” Jenny Dell captioned her Instagram post.

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Dell wore a black swimsuit as she posed before an infinity pool location in Costa Rica. She was spotted wearing POPFLEX Active’s two-piece set. POPFLEX is a viral, female-founded activewear and athleisure brand, created by popular fitness influencer Cassey Ho, who boasts over 3 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Dell (@jennydell_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Dell initially entered the industry behind the camera as a production assistant at ESPN, where she contributed to production packages for Monday Night Football, the NBA, and NASCAR. After being spotted by a producer in the ESPN cafeteria, Dell was offered an on-camera trial, which eventually led to her anchoring digital fantasy football segments and traveling to cover Super Bowl XLIV and XLV.

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Ultimately, Dell became a complete part of the NFL in June 2014 when CBS Sports hired her to serve as their #2 national NFL sideline reporter.

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“I’ve also said coming into this industry, the end-all, be-all for me would be doing NFL football, and this is just a dream job,” said Dell in 2014 after landing a job at CBS Sports. “Dealing with everyone at CBS and the crew has been incredible. They are just so talented from top to bottom and just can’t wait to get the season underway.”

Dell made her official over-the-air NFL debut during a Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers and was paired alongside Ian Eagle and Dan Fout. While Eagle is still commentating for CBS Sports, Fout left the network in 2019 after her contract expired.

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In 2022, CBS Sports named her the network’s lead sideline voice for the college football Game of the Week. She stands as the anchor of the network’s Big Ten on CBS coverage. Along with that, Dell also serves as a regular anchor and host on CBS Sports HQ, the network’s 24/7 streaming sports news platform.

Not only that, but Dell has also reported from the ground for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (March Madness). As it seems, the former NFL sideline reporter has several verticles under her belt. But watching her latest Instagram post, fans want to see her pursue a modelling career.

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Fans stunned after watching Sideline Reporter Jenny Dell’s vacation outfit

Jenny Dell’s Costa Rica vacation post garnered over 3,000 likes and 240 comments. The majority of the fans online were seemingly stunned by her beauty. “You’re stunning!! 😍,” a fan commented. Meanwhile, another fan dropped a question to clear the confusion surrounding Dell’s career.

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“When did you change careers and become a model?🔥,” the user wrote. The question has typically surfaced after watching Dell’s athletic physique as a reporter. However, there have been no reports of the CBS Sports employee’s career in modelling. Despite that, the praises kept flowing.

“Gorgeous. I always look forward to seeing you on game days. Stunning,” another comment read. Amid that, many saw Dell as worthy of becoming the cover of a renowned swimsuit magazine. “Next stop: THE COVER of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine,” a fan commented.

Some fans online also took notice of how young the former NFL sideline reporter looked. “Ok, this was taken 15 years ago, right? Cuz if this is current, then you have stopped time,” a fan commented.

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Dell is 39, married to former MLB star Will Middlebrooks, and the couple has two beautiful daughters, Madison and Makenzie. Yet, Dell has been defying the odds, stunning everyone with her looks.