Forced to Leave Eagles, Desean Jackson Delivers Harsh Verdict on Ex-Philly Head Coach Over Current Plans

“Purely football reasons.” Three PR statement-esque words that carry more weight and pain than anything ever has for DeSean Jackson. When the wide receiver was unceremoniously cut from the Eagles‘ roster after a career-high 82 receptions, 1,332 yards and 9 touchdowns in the 2013 season, the decision didn’t sit right with many. Using those three words, head coach Chip Kelly had simply explained, “We just wanted to go in a different direction.” And we would’ve believed him if not for the glaring red flags hovering all around.

Signs of trouble first surfaced around March 2014, when an NJ.com article uncovered a harrowing truth: A blatant lack of chemistry between Jackson and the HC, a “bad attitude, an inconsistent work ethic”, and “missed meetings”. But it wasn’t just this that pushed the team to take the drastic decision. The reason was much darker. When the Eagles’ front office looked deeper into the WR’s alleged unprofessional behavior, what they uncovered was Jackson’s reported association with a Los Angeles street gang that had been connected to two homicides in 2010—one of a 14-year-old boy.

Though the 3X Pro Bowler was not a part of the incidents, his social media posts showing him with one of the accused was the last straw. “They are concerned about having him around the younger players,” an anonymous source had confirmed, after the player’s departure. And ever since, Jackson has been the personification of vengeance itself—not through his actions, but his words, and on the gridiron. Intentionally signing with the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) just so he could play Kelly’s team, the player racked up four catches for 569 yards, three TDs and a 5-1 record in five years. “I took that personal…every time I played the Eagles, I made them regret that decision,” he had once said. Apparently, Jackson is far more done.

But, his wrath this time was not because of his own suffering but because of another player who he feels is being wronged by Kelly, currently the Las Vegas Raiders’ OC. The controversy arose from Ashton Jeanty’s changed stance. The player, who used to stand up straight in the backfield before the snap, was seen in a more traditional RB stance with bent knees and shoulders during practice. Reacting to the same during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on May 27, the retired player complained, “[Chip Kelly] gotta do better, man…I don’t wanna say his name because I don’t like giving him light.”

“For his stance, I just feel like as a coach, you have to do better because… this guy has been proven. He was literally one of the best running backs in college football. He’s had the production.” Jackson’s disbelief was palpable. “He still runs crazy. He still’s leading the league or leading college football in yards. So, I mean, to come in the NFL and try to change his stance up, I’m just not a fan of it…If he comes in and doesn’t have the production or he doesn’t do as good as being the top pick that you guys drafted him? Then, okay, let’s talk about it. But just to try to do it before you even play one game, I just don’t like it.” What’s the truth?

As per the OC, it wasn’t him but running backs coach Deland McCullough who took the decision. “Let’s get that clarified. Deland McCullough, our running backs coach, is in charge of stances, steps, alignments, assignments and techniques, so he talked to him about that. I gave him an analogy of an athlete being in a bent knee position to make a play. … I didn’t tell anybody on this team to be in any stances because I don’t coach positions.”

Jackson might still not be convinced.

“Don’t fix what flew”: Jackson’s unfiltered playbook for protecting raw talent

His advice for Jeanty felt like a manifesto forged in the fires of his own experience: “Oh, my gosh. Be yourself. Continue to go out there and produce. Have fun. At the end of the day, don’t get too caught up.” Why fix what isn’t broken? “At the end, you’re in the NFL. I draft a guy to go to the NFL,” Jackson stated, his voice firm.

“I’m not drafting you to come teach you how to play running back. I’m not drafting you to change your position. I drafted you for a reason because you’ve been proven, and you showed what you can do.” Let the play speak. It’s Jackson’s philosophy, honed over 15 seasons (641 rec, 11,263 yds, 58 TDs) and solidified by that painful Philly exit. Moreover, it’s a belief in the electric authenticity of a player like Jeanty. To Jackson, it feels less like coaching and more like doubting the very talent you just invested a top pick in. And doubting explosive talent? That’s a fumble Kelly knows all too well. Some lessons, etched in the turf of Lincoln Financial Field and the memory of a walk-off miracle, are simply too stark to forget.