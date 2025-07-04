Forget T.J. Watt, Matt LaFleur to Make Bold Move For Giants Star While Sacrificing Jordan Love’s Offense, says Insider

What if the move that defines the Packers’ 2025 season isn’t the one everyone expected? Imagine gearing up for a season where everything you thought you knew about your team flips upside down. The kind of shakeup that makes you double-take at your lineup and wonder if the front office is playing 4D chess. HC Matt LaFleur might be on the verge of a blockbuster move that ships off QB Jordan Love’s trusted receiver in pursuit of a defensive game-changer. It’s not just one move, though. It’s a threefold move whose ripple effects could be felt from Green Bay to New York and beyond.

For weeks, the buzz around the NFL centered on the possibility of the Steelers linebacker TJ Watt joining the Packers. With the contract holdouts going strong for Watt, it looked like only a matter of time before he found a new team. But as per insiders, it’s not Watt who’s a part of the Packers’ equation. The Packers’ prize could be the Giants’ linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. The price for this move would be Love’s WR Romeo Doubs.

As per Packers insider Wendell Ferreira, Green Bay needs to bolster their defenses, something they haven’t done “despite underwhelming production from the group in 2024.” As Ferreira makes the case for Thibodeaux, “The edge rusher is young, plays at a premium position, is a former top-5 pick, and has a track record of solid production in the NFL.” In just 12 games last year, Thibodeaux racked up 28 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 5.5 sacks. In 2023, he even had 11.5 sacks before a wrist injury slowed him down last season. Meanwhile, the Giants have suddenly found themselves with a crowded edge rusher room after drafting Abdul Carter and acquiring Brian Burns. With three starters competing for two spots, Thibodeaux’s future in New York looks shaky. For the Packers, adding him could be the defensive boost they need to compete at the highest level.

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love celebrate a touchdown against the Houston Texans in Green Bay.

But here’s the kicker: to land Thibodeaux, the Packers might have to part ways with Romeo Doubs — Jordan Love’s favorite target. Doubs has been a rock for Green Bay, hauling in 147 catches and 15 touchdowns over three seasons. Yet, with Christian Watson back and a rookie wide receiver corps emerging, Doubs’ role has become less clear. Doubs is also going to play the last year of his rookie contract this season. As Ferreira further adds, “the Packers haven’t wanted to give him an early extension, and his ceiling is limited.” To get Thibodeaux from the Giants, the Packers could also give a 4th round pick to sweeten the pot along with Doubs.

Trading Doubs would shake up Jordan Love’s offense big time. Still, the Packers seem willing to sacrifice some offensive continuity for a chance to lock down their defense. LaFleur summed it up best way back in October last year, “It’s all about winning and how you put each piece together to go out there and win games.” But this isn’t just a Packers story. This trade could send shockwaves through the entire league.

Matt LaFleur’s move and the three-team trade shakeup

It’s not just about the shockwaves in Lambeau Field. As Ferreira, Adams, and Holt project the trades, here’s how it could all go down. The Packers get ED Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Raiders (third piece of the puzzle) get WR Romeo Doubs. And the Giants get TE Michael Mayer and a 4th-round pick from Green Bay. All three teams would get the chance to address major roster needs with this trade.

The Giants would gain a reliable playmaker in Michael Mayer. Their rookie QB Jaxson Dart would need playmakers like Mayer “on the offensive side of the ball to make his life easier – whenever he’s given the keys to the starting job,” as Adams writes. With the arrival of Brock Bowers last year, Mayer’s snaps notably saw a dip with the Raiders. So a new place to ball out might just be what he needs. As for the Raiders, they need some WR depth behind Jakobi Meyers. As Holt sees it, Doubs could ease the pressure on the rookies. “Rookies Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton are both expected to play a role in their first season, and one of them is projected to start as of now for LV. That’s a lot of pressure on the rookies.”

Blockbuster trades aren’t new to the NFL, but their outcomes are always unpredictable. Just recently, the Steelers’ high-profile moves for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith have left the league reeling. Sometimes, the team that takes the biggest risk reaps the greatest reward. Other times, the fallout lingers for years. As the NFL offseason barrels toward training camp, these trade prospects have the potential to make or break their new franchises’ chances. The 2025 season is about to get wild; which trade are you rooting for?