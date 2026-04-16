Former Bears Star Explains Why Caleb Williams is Destined to Win NFL MVP “Sooner Rather Than Later”

Caleb Williams gave the Chicago Bears a glimpse of what a true franchise quarterback looks like this past season. With his youth and upside, he’s exactly the kind of player teams dream of building around for the long haul. After the USC Trojans product played a pivotal role in the franchise’s first playoff win since 2010, it’s no surprise that he is already being viewed as one of the most valuable players in the league. In fact, that’s exactly how a 10-year veteran sees him.

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“We had, I think it was like eight games last year, that we needed him to make a play towards the end of the game, and he made ’em,” former Bears safety Kyren Byard said during an interview with NFL on CBS. “His trajectory, sky is truly the limit with this guy. … Personally, I truly believe that he’s going to be an MVP one day, and I think it’s probably going to be sooner than later.”

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Kyren Byard’s belief that Caleb Williams will soon become the NFL MVP stems from the historic seven comebacks the Chicago Bears completed in the 2025 season.

Starting in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, where we saw Williams stitch together an incredible 11-play, 69-yard drive, resulting in a D’Andre Swift 2-yard touchdown run to take a 25-24 lead after trailing 24-19.

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Then, in Week 6, the Bears QB1 found Colston Loveland to sustain a late drive, which allowed Jake Moody’s 38-yard field goal to secure a 25-24 win. Three games later, against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bears faltered from a 41-27 lead to trail 42-41 when Caleb Williams threw a 58-yard TD pass to Loveland with 17 seconds remaining. The following week against the New York Giants, Williams threw for a touchdown and scrambled for another to help turn a 20-10 deficit into a 24-20 win.

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While the USC product didn’t have much to do against the Minnesota Vikings, he did dominate the Green Bay Packers in the last game of the regular season, helping score 10 points in the final 1:59 of regulation to first level the score 16-16 and then secure the win 22-16 in overtime with a 46-yard touchdown throw to DJ Moore.

However, that wasn’t the only comeback Williams orchestrated against the Packers. He helped turn around a 21-6 deficit to complete the largest postseason comeback in franchise history with a go-ahead 25-yard touchdown pass to Moore with 1:43 remaining.

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Given these iconic plays and Williams’ 3,942 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, while tossing only seven interceptions across 17 games, Kyren Byard believes he has what it takes to become an MVP.

The new New England Patriots safety also named the Bears’ QB1 as one of the very few players under center when the game is on the line.

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So far in his two-year career, Caleb Williams is ascending on a superstar trajectory after just two seasons in the league. However, despite the success, there are still areas for improvement for the former USC QB1, with head coach Ben Johnson highlighting what his star signal caller needs to work on this offseason.

Bears HC highlights a crucial area of improvement for Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams has shown noticeable growth in his game, but his rise toward becoming one of the league’s top quarterbacks has been somewhat influenced by the arrival of head coach Ben Johnson.

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Stepping into Chicago, the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator immediately helped reshape the team’s direction and played a key role in what became a standout season for the Chicago Bears.

Under Johnson, Williams saw his sack total drop from a league-leading 68 across 17 games in 2024 to just 24 sacks last year. While he ranked fifth in the NFL with a 27-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio, the Bears’ head coach wants his QB1 to improve his accuracy.

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“I think there is no question there will be some throws last year that he needs to complete or give a more catchable ball at a higher rate, and he’ll be the first one to tell you that,” Johnson said. “We as a coaching staff take a lot of pride in trying to get the primary guy open, and if we are able to do that, he’s going to come through, and he’s going to make that throw.”

Caleb Williams has proven he is built for big moments, and his 2025 campaign is only a glimpse of what is to come. With Ben Johnson guiding his development, the Chicago Bears may have found their franchise cornerstone for years to come.