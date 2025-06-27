Former Broncos’ Dre Greenlaw Update Will Turn Heads After LB Ruled Out From OTAs

This offseason, the 49ers defense took a major hit when Dre Greenlaw—the fiery heart of their linebacker corps—walked away. San Francisco lowballed him. Denver pounced with a better deal. And despite a last-ditch effort by John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, flying to Greenlaw’s home to sway him, the Broncos landed their man. “We weren’t done with Dre,” Lynch admitted. “But when the market was set, we wanted to talk with our guy… He made his decision, and we respect that.” Now, Greenlaw’s move to Denver has fans buzzing. But his early days as a Bronco haven’t been smooth. He was sidelined during OTAs last month.

Then came an eye-opening moment from a former Broncos star who saw Greenlaw up close. His reaction? Pure disbelief. One look at the LB, even off the field, was enough to drop jaws. What did he say that’s turning heads? The bombshell dropped on the DNVR Broncos Podcast. Broncos legend Dave Logan—former Browns and Denver receiver turned team broadcaster—sat down with ex-wideout Bennie Fowler. Between breaking down Bo Nix‘s progress and Sean Payton‘s 2025 vision, Logan hit fans with an unforgettable take about their new LB.

Logan, who’s seen decades of NFL talent up close, couldn’t hide his awe after spotting Greenlaw at OTAs. “I went out to one of the OTA practices,” he told Fowler. “Dre wasn’t practicing, but he was in practice gear… He walked right by me, and I was struck like, oh my, that’s what a Mike linebacker looks like.” Logan even admitted his first reaction was too colorful for airwaves: “I know what I said at the time, which I won’t be able to say on the air, but he looks the part.”

For a guy who called Super Bowl 50 and has watched every Broncos era unfold, that’s high praise. And Logan doubled down: “Anybody who’s followed the league, you’ve watched San Francisco—when he’s healthy, he makes a ton of plays.” After hearing that, Broncos fans have even more reason to get excited.

Dre Greenlaw’s training camp countdown

The Broncos’ big free-agent splash hit a minor snag last month when Dre Greenlaw—Denver’s new $31.5M LB—was ruled out of OTAs with a quad strain. According to the Denver Post, Greenlaw stayed engaged at the facility despite not practicing, a detail that reassured fans about his commitment. HC Sean Payton played it coy about the injury, joking, “I saw the early reports, and you don’t know how tempted I get sometimes… But I showed great restraint.” He quickly clarified, “He’s on schedule… and will be a full participant in training camp.”

For a player with Greenlaw’s resume—455 tackles, three picks, and two forced fumbles in San Francisco—the brief setback hardly raises alarms. The real focus is on what happens when he’s back. Denver didn’t pay him to watch. They need him anchoring the defense in Week 1. His track record proves he delivers when healthy, flying sideline to sideline with the kind of intensity that changes games.

With Dre, the Broncos weaponized their defense. Coming off an NFL-leading sacks campaign, DC Vance Joseph now has an LB who changes everything. “It’s always great to add Pro Bowl-type players,” Joseph said, praising Greenlaw’s elite coverage skills and the attitude he brings from San Francisco’s dominant defenses. Though injuries delayed Dre’s accolades, his tape screams Pro Bowl talent. Denver’s young defense gets a double boost: his sideline-to-sideline explosiveness and the championship habits he shares. “Those guys love football,” Joseph added. “You see it in meetings, practice—every day.”

With Greenlaw and All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga anchoring the middle, Denver’s defense looks scarier than ever. The goal? Overtake Kansas City. Payton won’t say it publicly, but the pieces are there. If Greenlaw stays healthy, his hits and his presence could fuel Denver’s playoff push.