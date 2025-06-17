Former Browns Names Favorite QB at Minicamp After Kevin Stefanski Predicted to Cut Shedeur Sanders

The NFL offseason is a peculiar beast. It’s where hope blooms like dandelions in concrete, where every undrafted free agent feels like a diamond, and where fifth-round quarterbacks can suddenly make grizzled veterans whisper ‘wow’ after a single spiral. It’s a time when whispers about the future – especially the ‘distant’ future involving ‘generational’ prospects – can overshadow the present. In the Cleveland Browns, that delicate dance between immediate promise and long-term dreams is playing out with rookie QB Shedeur Sanders squarely in the spotlight. Winter might be coming for the Browns’ rebuild, but right now, Sanders is bringing some serious heat to minicamp.

Former Browns offensive lineman Jason Pinkston, who knows a thing or two about protecting passers and seeing talent up close, didn’t mince words after watching Sanders work. “I do like Shedeur,” Pinkston declared on Afternoon Drive. “I saw him throw some balls into some windows and it was like, ‘wow’.” That single-’wow’ factor?

It’s the kind of organic reaction coaches crave, the spark that ignites a locker room. It wasn’t just the throws, either. Defensive cornerstone Myles Garrett, a man whose opinion carries immense weight, noticed Sanders’ approach instantly: Shedeur Sanders “has come to camp and OTAs with a great attitude…. you like going to work with people who have that kind of attitude.” That blend of arm talent and locker-room presence is potent, especially for a kid whose college resume boasts a FBS-leading 74.0 % completion rate in 2024, over 14,000 career yards, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Yet, in the brutal calculus of NFL roster construction, even “wow” moments and “great attitude” might not be enough to guarantee a spot. The Browns’ QB room resembles a crowded elevator: veteran Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco holding down first-team reps, trade acquisition Kenny Pickett pushing hard for the starting gig, third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel showcasing his own accuracy, and Sanders – the fifth-round buzz generator – fighting for air.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined for 2025, the team still faces the harsh reality of trimming down to likely just three active quarterbacks for Week 1. This logjam has fueled speculation that Cleveland, eyeing a potentially non-competitive season and holding future high draft capital, might be setting its sights on a truly transformative prize. Yes! 2026 draft-eligible Texas QB Arch Manning is already being hyped as a ‘generational’ prospect by analysts like Pro Football Network’s Brentley Weissman.

Manning shadowing a Sanders

The whispers are growing louder than a Dawg Pound chant after a Garrett sack. ‘Arch Manning you are a Cleveland Brown,’ declares one fan. ‘Arch Manning will be a Cleveland Brown next year,’ asserts another. Weissman stokes the fire: “Texas quarterback Arch Manning could end up the consensus No. 1 pick sooner rather than later… despite limited playing time, Manning possesses all the necessary attributes to become a transformative franchise quarterback.”

It’s the kind of long-game thinking that makes the present feel precarious for the current rookie QBs, especially a fifth-rounder like Sanders, despite his impressive 41-of-53 (77.4 %) completion rate with nine TDs in combined OTAs/minicamp sessions.

Kevin Stefanski has undeniably praised Sanders’ work ethic and improvement. He called his performance “difficult to ignore.” Sanders arrived early, stayed late, and displayed the kind of pinpoint accuracy and fearlessness throwing into tight windows that made Pinkston say “wow.” But Stefanski has also kept him firmly behind Flacco and Pickett in the rep hierarchy, emphasizing development over an immediate audition.

2024 Passing Yards 939 yds 4,134 yds 2024 Passing TDs/INTs 9 TDs / 2 INT 37 TDs / 10 INT 2024 Completion % 67.8% 74.0% Career Passing Yards — (limited starts: 61/90 in 2024) 14,353 yds over 50 games Career Completions / Att. — (primarily backup roles) 1,267 / 1,808 (70.1%) Career TD–INT Ratio — 134 TDs / 27 INTs (≈5:1) Single-Game High — (backup reserve) 510 yds & 4 TD vs. TCU Awards & Recognition Early career with rising expectations Big 12 Offensive POY, Johnny Unitas winner

This careful nurturing is wise, yet it leaves Sanders perilously positioned as QB 4 entering training camp. In the high-stakes game of NFL roster musical chairs, being fourth in a race for three spots is a dangerous place to be. Analysts openly speculate the Browns might cut ties with Sanders before training camp simply due to the numbers game.

So here stands Sanders: armed with a rifle arm that drops jaws, a work ethic that earns veterans’ respect, and a college pedigree dripping with records and awards. Yet, he finds himself navigating the treacherous waters of an NFL offseason where his present “wow” factor collides with the deafening future hype surrounding Manning.

It’s a storyline ripped straight from a gritty sports drama. The talented underdog is proving his mettle while the front office potentially gazes at a distant, shinier object. Browns fandom, built on resilience and weathering storms, understands this tension better than most.

They’ve seen promising sparks flicker out before. But for now, Sanders is doing everything right. He’s throwing dimes, showing up, and making veterans like Garrett appreciate his vibe. In the relentless, often unforgiving NFL, that’s his currency. Whether it buys him a ticket to Week 1, or merely an extended audition before the Arch Manning sweepstakes truly begins, is the suspense hanging over Cleveland’s summer like the humid Lake Erie air.

One thing’s certain: his early performance ensures this rookie’s journey won’t be ignored. As the great Ned Stark might warn in a different kind of game, “winter is coming” for the Browns’ rebuild. But Sanders is determined to make his own heat right now.