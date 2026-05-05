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Former Chiefs Player Gets Legal Update Six Months After Being Charged for Assault

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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May 5, 2026 | 12:10 PM CDT

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Former Chiefs Player Gets Legal Update Six Months After Being Charged for Assault

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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May 5, 2026 | 12:10 PM CDT

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L’Jarius Sneed was one of the standout players who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in both 2022 and 2023. However, a year later, an incident had a significant negative impact on his reputation when he became linked to a shooting incident. After several months of scrutiny, Sneed has now received an update on his future.

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“Dallas-based criminal defense attorney Michael J. Todd announced that all criminal charges against his client, former Chiefs and Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, have been dismissed,” wrote ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X. “Sneed originally was charged with aggravated assault that was reduced by the grand jury to the misdemeanor offense of failure to report the commission of a felony. The state of Texas dismissed the misdemeanor completely on Friday, which Todd said leaves Sneed without conviction or admission of any kind.”

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The legal issue started from an incident on December 6, 2024. Christian Nshimiyimana, who reportedly owns an exotic car rental business, was at a dealership in Carrollton, Texas. As a businessman, he was researching vehicles for his company, sitting inside a Mercedes G-Wagon. However, that is when the mishap transpired.

According to Nshimiyimana, L’Jarius Sneed and his personal assistant reached the same dealership in a rented Lamborghini Urus. The accuser saw these while sitting inside his vehicle. Shortly after, Nshimiyimana alleged that Sneed pulled up and shot him. Although no one was injured, bullets struck the G-Wagon and a nearby building. In February 2025, Nshimiyimana officially filed a civil lawsuit in Dallas County seeking at least $1 million in damages.

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They were originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. However, in November 2025, a Dallas County grand jury indicted the former Chiefs cornerback on a felony under conditions in which serious bodily harm or death could have resulted, and deliberately did not immediately notify law enforcement. This charge carried a potential penalty of one year in county jail and or a fine up to $4,000.

Now, as per the latest update, the State of Texas dismissed all remaining criminal charges against Sneed, leaving him without a conviction or admission. However, the civil lawsuit by Nshimiyimana remains.

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As per the reports, a jury trial for this civil matter is tentatively scheduled for June 16, 2026.

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This is a developmental story. Stay tuned for more updates.

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is a writer on the combat sports team at EssentiallySports, specializing in fight night coverage and post-fight analysis. A former national-level athlete, he brings a competitive perspective that helps him break down the finer details of what unfolds inside the cage and ring. With over two years of experience covering MMA and boxing, Nilaav has built a strong foundation in live event reporting, play-by-play analysis, and trend-driven storytelling. His reporting blends technical insight with clarity, making complex moments accessible to a wide audience. Currently pursuing a degree in Sports Management, Nilaav approaches combat sports journalism with both analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for modern fight fans.

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Godwin Issac Mathew

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